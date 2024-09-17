A Checklist For Quitting Your Job In Japan

Quitting your job in Japan is scary, but with this checklist, you can make it as smooth as possible, positioning yourself for future success.

By Matthew Coslett Sep 18, 2024 6 min read

Deciding to leave your job, especially in a foreign country like Japan, is a big choice. Whether driven by a desire for new opportunities, a better work-life balance or pursuing personal passions, quitting your job in Japan is an exciting but daunting step.

However, quitting involves more than just handing in a resignation letter. It requires thoughtful planning, honest conversations, and a focus on ensuring a smooth transition even as you prepare to move on. Navigating this transition with care can make all the difference in how you exit and how you enter the next phase of your career.

This checklist covers everything you need to make the transition to the next phase of your life as smooth as possible.

1. Make Sure You Have a Job Already Lined Up

You don’t need to be this excited but definitely have something lined up first.

Although it is not always possible, securing your next position before resigning is best to ensure a smooth transition and, most importantly, financial stability. GaijinPot Jobs is a great place to start.

However, sometimes unemployment is unavoidable. Japan also has an unemployment system in these cases, and the government has published a helpful guide to claiming unemployment benefits.

2. Creating a Letter of Resignation

Do you have everything planned before quitting?

Writing a formal letter of resignation is useful and polite to expedite the resignation process. This tells your boss of your intentions and gives you a firm date to use to make your preparations.

Here is a quick list of useful words and phrases:

Japanese Romaji English 退職届 Taishoku todoke Notice of resignation 私儀 Shigi A formal, personal request 一身上の都合により Isshinjou no tsugou ni yori Resignation for personal reasons 勝手ながら、DATE をもって退職いたします。 Katte nagara, DATE o motte taishoku itashimasu I would like to announce my intent to leave on DATE お世話になりました Osewa ni narimashita Thank you for your support 感謝申し上げます Kansha moushiagemasu I would like to express my gratitude ご迷惑をおかけして申し訳ありません Gomeiwaku o okake shite moushiwake arimasen I apologize for any inconvenience 退職日 Taishoku bi Resignation date 職務 Shokumu Duties 引き継ぎ Hikitsugi Handover 最後の出勤日 Saigo no shukkinbi Last working day 健康を祈ります Kenkou o inorimasu Wishing you good health 退職理由 Taishoku riyuu Reason for resignation

3. How Long to Give Notice

You don’t need to be this smooth, but remember at least two-weeks notice.

Legally, you must give at least two weeks’ notice, but giving at least a month’s notice is considered more professional in Japan. If you must quit sooner, earlier periods can be arranged with mutual consent.

If the employer wants to fire a worker, the rules are stricter. They must give at least 30 days’ notice before letting someone go. Even when an employee is dismissed, the law comes down on the worker’s side, requiring the company to pay any outstanding wages within a week and ensuring the worker receives wages up to the 30-day mark.

Be aware that there are a few occasions when an employee isn’t afforded any protection:

Crime

Embezzlement

Causing injury to another worker.

Violation of work rules.

An employee falsified his/her resume.

AWOL for two weeks or more.

Repeatedly late for work or leaves work early.

4. What to Return, What to Keep

Return all company property, such as ID cards, keys, laptops, and documents. If you do any work from home, you will also be expected to log out of Teams, Google or similar work-related groups. Company secrets are protected by law in Japan, and courts come down hard on people who do not observe them, especially concerning company secrets and patents.

5. Leftover Leave

Your leftover leave is 100% yours.

Check how much paid leave you have remaining and discuss with your employer if you can use it before your departure or if you will be compensated with money, for example. Although you are leaving, you are legally allowed to use your leave entitlement and shouldn’t feel under any pressure to not do so.

6. Keeping Your Taxes in Order

Ensure all your taxes are settled before you leave. It is important to obtain a tax certificate (源泉徴収票, gensen choshuhyo) for future tax purposes.

Other things that you need are:

Resignation certificate (退職証明書 and/or 離職票)

Unemployment insurance certificate

Pensions book (only if you used the company’s health insurance)

Certificate of health insurance coverage loss

Reference letter

7. Health Insurance

Speaking of health insurance, it is important to understand how it will be affected. After you quit, you won’t be able to use company health insurance, so unless you are moving onto another job with coverage, you may have to enroll in the Japanese national health system instead.

8. Visa

Depending on your visa status. you’ll need to let immigration know.

One good thing about Japanese visas is that they are tied to the individual rather than the job, so it is okay to leave one job and work in the same industry without affecting your visa status. However, be careful of Article 22-4 of the Immigration Control and Refugee Act, which lists “failure to undergo the activities related to the status of residence for three months” as grounds for deportation. So, ensure you aren’t between jobs longer than that period.

Things get tricky when you move into a different field and need to get a new visa. This especially applies to teachers who have two visa statuses: Instructor and Specialist in Humanities, which are often not interchangeable. Be careful not to lose your dream job because you have not updated your visa. Luckily, this can be done both in person and online.

9. HR Questions

Because many people leave in the middle of a payment period, clarifying the details regarding your last paycheck with HR is useful. At the same time, you should also understand when your health benefits will end and other final settlements, especially getting a 離職票 (rishoku-hyo). This certificate confirms that you are no longer employed.

10. The Farewell

Expect a farewell party if you’re close with your coworkers.

Before leaving, planning to farewell to your colleagues is always worthwhile. Depending on your company, this could be anything from a farewell party to saying personal goodbyes.

Regardless of your reason for quitting in Japan, expressing your gratitude and aiming to maintain a positive relationship going forward is common. The Japanese business scene focuses a lot on relationships, so it is always worthwhile avoiding souring relationships as much as possible with these useful phrases:

Japanese Romaji English 本日をもって退職となります Honjitsu wo motte taishoku to narimasu I am retiring today/I am leaving the company today 先輩方には感謝してもしきれません Senpai ni kansha shitemo shikiremasen I can’t begin to express my thanks to my senior staff members. これまでありがとうございました Koremade arigatou gozaimashita Thank you for everything until now. 大変お世話になりました Taihen osewa ni narimasita Thank you for helping me at work. お世話になったみなさまのご活躍とご健康を心よりお祈りしています Osewa ni natta mina-sama no go-katsuyaku to go-kenkou wo kokoroyori o-inori shite imasu I wish everyone who helped me in the future success and good health.

Although these are the 10 best practices, every situation is unique. If you need any help, the Japanese government has set up a hotline where you can speak with a labor law specialist.

Have you ever quit a job in Japan? How was the experience? Do you have any tips? Let us know in the comments.