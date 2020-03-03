A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

Though the actual infection and death rate due to the coronavirus is relatively low in Japan, local governments are doing their best to prevent further spread of the virus. Though really, if you just wash your hands with soap and water (which you should be doing anyway) you’ll be fine.
Here’s a list of major attractions that will be closed until mid-March.
Around Tokyo
Meguro River Cherry Blossom Festival
Cancelation period: Fri, March 20 to Fri, April 10
While the virus itself cannot stop the actual blooming of the cherry blossoms, there won’t be any sakura-flavored champagne or nighttime light up this year. You’re still free to walk along the river, however.
TeamLab Borderless and Planets
Closing period: Fri, Feb. 29 to undetermined date
The re-opening dates for both teamLab Borderless and teamLab Planets have not yet been announced. Check their official website for updates. Those who purchased advance tickets from the official website will receive an automatic refund. Those who purchased elsewhere should contact the ticket seller directly for a refund.
Fuji-Q Highland
Closing period: Sun, March 1 to Sun, March 8
Check their official website for information regarding ticket and highway bus refunds.
Tokyo Skytree
Closing period: Sun, March 1 to Sun, March 15
Ghibli Museum
Closing period: until Tues, March 17
The website says ticketholders will be issued a refund, but refund procedures have yet to be disclosed. Check their official website for updates.
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building
Closing period: Thurs, Feb. 27 to Sun, March 15
Mount Takao Fire Walking Festival
Cancelation period: Sun, March 8
Ueno Zoo
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
Sanrio Puroland
Closing period: Sat, Feb 22 until Thurs, March 12
Ticketholders may be able to extend their ticket until Sept. 30 Check their official website for full details.
Yokohama Cosmo World
Closing period: until Sun, March 15
Edo Tokyo Museum
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Mon, March 16
Mori Art Museum
Closing period: until Fri, March 13
Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe
Universal Studios Japan
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
Ticketholders can get a refund through their travel agency or the website where they purchased the tickets. No refunds will be given at the park ticket office itself.
Cup Noodle Museum (Osaka and Yokohama)
Closing period: until Wed, March 11
Osaka Castle
Closing period: until Wed, March 11
The castle itself will be closed but you are still free to walk around the castle grounds.
Kyoto Aquarium
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
Kyoto International Manga Museum
Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
The National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Mon, March 16
Kyoto National Museum
Closing period: Thurs, Feb. 27 to Mon, March 16
Kobe Port Tower
Closing period: Tues, March 3 to Sun, March 15
Toei Kyoto Studio Park
Closing period: Mon, March 2 to Fri, March 13
Nagoya
Nagoya Castle
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
The castle itself will be closed but you are still free to walk around the castle grounds.
Legoland Japan Resort
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
Hiroshima
Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
Fukuoka and Kyushu region
Huis Ten Bosch
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
Kyushu National Museum
Closing period: Thurs, Feb. 27 to Mon, March 16
Sapporo
Shiroi Koibito Park
Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15
Sapporo Clock Tower
Closing period: Sun, March 1 to Thurs, March 19
Sapporo TV Tower
Closing period: Mon March, 2 to Thurs March, 19
While the above may be closed, many popular shrines and temples around Japan remain open. Keep in mind, some locations may extend the closing period depending on how the coronavirus situation in Japan progresses. We will update this list if other closings or cancellations are announced.
Depending on how you look at it, it’s actually a great time to live in Tokyo or Kyoto. Enjoying the quiet streets of your neighborhood with fewer crowds is pretty cool. Not being able to find any toilet paper after your last roll is finished, not so much.
