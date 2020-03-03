A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

Teamlab Borderless and Universal Studios Japan among attractions closed until mid-March.

By Randiah Camille Green Mar 3, 2020

Since the coronavirus broke out in Japan masks, hand sanitizer, and toilet paper are sold out almost everywhere. On top of that, many tourist attractions are temporarily closed with some big events like the Meguro Cherry Blossom Festival being canceled altogether. This can be quite heartbreaking for travelers who may have planned their trip around Japan’s upcoming cherry blossom season.

Though the actual infection and death rate due to the coronavirus is relatively low in Japan, local governments are doing their best to prevent further spread of the virus. Though really, if you just wash your hands with soap and water (which you should be doing anyway) you’ll be fine.

Here’s a list of major attractions that will be closed until mid-March.

Around Tokyo

It’s unknown when the popular teamLab projection mapping exhibitions in Tokyo will re-open.

Meguro River Cherry Blossom Festival

Cancelation period: Fri, March 20 to Fri, April 10

TeamLab Borderless and Planets

While the virus itself cannot stop the actual blooming of the cherry blossoms, there won’t be any sakura-flavored champagne or nighttime light up this year. You’re still free to walk along the river, however.

Closing period: Fri, Feb. 29 to undetermined date

Fuji-Q Highland

The re-opening dates for both teamLab Borderless and teamLab Planets have not yet been announced. Check their official website for updates. Those who purchased advance tickets from the official website will receive an automatic refund. Those who purchased elsewhere should contact the ticket seller directly for a refund.

Closing period: Sun, March 1 to Sun, March 8

Tokyo Skytree

Closing period: Sun, March 1 to Sun, March 15

Ghibli Museum

Check their official website for information regarding ticket and highway bus refunds.

Closing period: until Tues, March 17

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building

Closing period: Thurs, Feb. 27 to Sun, March 15

Mount Takao Fire Walking Festival

Cancelation period: Sun, March 8

Ueno Zoo

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Sanrio Puroland

The website says ticketholders will be issued a refund, but refund procedures have yet to be disclosed. Check their official website for updates.

Closing period: Sat, Feb 22 until Thurs, March 12

Yokohama Cosmo World

Closing period: until Sun, March 15

Edo Tokyo Museum

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Mon, March 16

Mori Art Museum

Closing period: until Fri, March 13

Osaka, Kyoto, and Kobe

Osaka Castle will be closed until March 15.

Universal Studios Japan

Ticketholders may be able to extend their ticket until Sept. 30 Check their official website for full details.

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Cup Noodle Museum (Osaka and Yokohama)

Closing period: until Wed, March 11

Osaka Castle

Ticketholders can get a refund through their travel agency or the website where they purchased the tickets. No refunds will be given at the park ticket office itself.

Closing period: until Wed, March 11

Kyoto Aquarium

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Kyoto International Manga Museum

Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

The National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Mon, March 16

Kyoto National Museum

Closing period: Thurs, Feb. 27 to Mon, March 16

Kobe Port Tower

Closing period: Tues, March 3 to Sun, March 15

Toei Kyoto Studio Park

Closing period: Mon, March 2 to Fri, March 13

Nagoya

Legoland will be closed until March 15.

Nagoya Castle

The castle itself will be closed but you are still free to walk around the castle grounds.

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Legoland Japan Resort

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Hiroshima

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Fukuoka and Kyushu region

Add Huis Ten Bosch in Nagasaki to the list of closings.

Huis Ten Bosch

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Kyushu National Museum

Closing period: Thurs, Feb. 27 to Mon, March 16

Sapporo

The Sapporo Clock Tower is closed until March 19.

Shiroi Koibito Park

Closing period: Sat, Feb. 29 to Sun, March 15

Sapporo Clock Tower

Closing period: Sun, March 1 to Thurs, March 19

Sapporo TV Tower

Closing period: Mon March, 2 to Thurs March, 19

While the above may be closed, many popular shrines and temples around Japan remain open. Keep in mind, some locations may extend the closing period depending on how the coronavirus situation in Japan progresses. We will update this list if other closings or cancellations are announced.

Depending on how you look at it, it’s actually a great time to live in Tokyo or Kyoto. Enjoying the quiet streets of your neighborhood with fewer crowds is pretty cool. Not being able to find any toilet paper after your last roll is finished, not so much.

Are there any other major attractions in Japan you’ve heard are closed that we didn’t list? Let us know in the comments!