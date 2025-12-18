A Cozy Long Weekend in Gunma’s Kusatsu Onsen

This winter, treat yourself to a cozy getaway in Kusatsu Onsen. Enjoy the snowy landscape and warm up in its famous hot springs.

By Whitney Hubbell Dec 19, 2025 6 min read

Kusatsu Onsen had been on my winter wish list for a while. While Japan is home to many of the world’s snowiest places, I live in Osaka, which typically gets only a few sprinkles of snow each year, if we’re lucky. Though there is much to love about Osaka, winter doesn’t quite feel like winter here. I’m from northern Michigan, a region that is reliably pummeled with several feet of snow each year, and I’ve always felt that if it’s going to be cold, there should at least be snow to show for it.

This is why, every winter, instead of heading south to escape the cold, I travel north in search of a few days of real winter. This year, that search took me to Kusatsu Onsen, a hot spring town in the mountains of Gunma Prefecture, where I spent a chilly and cozy long weekend surrounded by snow and steam.

A Historic Hot Spring Town

Mood lights.

Kusatsu Onsen is a small, walkable town with around 7,000 people. It’s been renowned for its hot springs for centuries. According to legend, the springs were discovered either by a Yamato prince some 1,800 years ago or by a high priest during the Nara period. What is certain is that the water’s strong acidity gives it powerful antibacterial properties. It’s even said to be acidic enough to dissolve an aluminum one-yen coin within a week.

The town also gained international recognition through Dr. Erwin von Bälz. He was a German physician who first visited Kusatsu in 1878. At the time, he was teaching at Tokyo Imperial University. He praised the springs and the surrounding scenery. His writing helped introduce Kusatsu Onsen to a broader audience during the Meiji era.

Up Into the Mountains (Snow or Bust)

Shiga Kusatsu Highland Road in early Autumn.

Kusatsu Onsen sits deep in the mountains of Gunma Prefecture, about 200 kilometers north of Tokyo. At around 1,200 meters above sea level, it feels tucked above the everyday map. Kusatsu Onsen sits at the southern end of the Shiga–Kusatsu Highland Road, though the town itself lies below the high alpine stretches of Shiga Kogen.

No train reaches this high, so you arrive by bus or car instead. From Tokyo, the trip feels manageable, but from Kansai, it takes more commitment. From Osaka, I traveled via Tokyo and Karuizawa before boarding a bus that climbed steadily into the mountains. Wanting to make the journey worthwhile, I booked three nights at a local ryokan (traditional inn) to give myself plenty of time to slow down and settle in.

By the time I reached Karuizawa, the temperature hovered around freezing. The bus climbed in slow, winding turns, and I kept searching the hillsides for snow. For a while, I saw mostly bare ground. Then the road rose higher and the afternoon light began to fade. Snow finally covered the earth, packed hard from earlier storms, and the air snapped cold. I stepped off the bus and headed for my ryokan, breath streaming ahead of me. I’d finally caught up to winter.

The Steamy Heart of Town: Yubatake

Kusatsu Onsen’s yubatake.

After checking into my ryokan, I headed straight for the yubatake, or “hot water field,” one of Kusatsu Onsen’s main sources of hot spring water and the heart of the town. Here, steaming water emerges at around 70 degrees Celsius before flowing through thick pinewood channels designed to withstand its acidity. As it cools, the water is distributed to public baths and ryokans throughout the area.

The Yubatake functions as Kusatsu’s main square, surrounded by shops, restaurants and bathhouses. During my stay, I returned several times to watch the water flow through the wooden channels before cascading into a small pool at the eastern end.

There are benches and footbaths where visitors can sit and take in the scene. On my first evening, I soaked my feet while breathing in the faint sulfuric scent as the lights came on and the yubatake began to glow.

Stamp Your Way Through Kusatsu’s Baths

I began my first morning in Kusatsu Onsen at Goza-no-yu, a public bathhouse near the Yubatake. When buying my ticket, I was given a postcard to stamp at each of Kusatsu Onsen’s three main public baths, with Goza-no-yu already marked as my first stop. The bathhouse features one stone bath and one wooden bath, which alternate daily between men and women.

Just next door is Netsu-no-yu, which isn’t a public bath but the site of Kusatsu’s traditional yumomi demonstration. Yumomi is a method of cooling hot spring water without diluting it, using large wooden paddles. Locals in traditional dress stir and beat the water while singing folk songs, offering a glimpse into the town’s bathing culture.

Later that evening, after a day of exploring the town, I visited Otaki-no-yu. This bathhouse features several pools at different temperatures, including an outdoor bath, making it an ideal place to unwind at the end of the day.

Sainokawara Park blanketed in snow.

On my last full day in Kusatsu Onsen, I walked through Sainokawara Park to reach the third bath needed to complete my stamp card. After passing a memorial dedicated to Dr. von Bälz and a steaming stream of spring water, I arrived at Sainokawara Rotenburo, an expansive rotenburo (outdoor bath) and my favorite of the three.

Soaking outdoors in winter is one of my favorite experiences in Japan. Sitting in hot water while the surrounding forest was snow-covered, and feeling the contrast between the cold air and the warmth of the spring, made me feel both alive and at peace.

Snowfall, Steam and One Last Soak

Soaking it in.

After visiting the Park, I relaxed in a cafe and bought souvenirs, then took another evening walk around the yubatake. I grabbed takeout and sat on a bench to eat. There I watched steam rise from the flowing water as the town glowed under the lights.

Then it started snowing—softly at first, then steadily—coating the ground in a fresh layer of white. As people drifted in from nearby shops and side streets, the Yubatake felt brighter and more alive under the snowfall. After lingering for a while, I returned to my ryokan for my final night, feeling like I’d experienced something special.

On my last morning, I made one final stop at the Kusatsu Onsen Gate. This large wooden gate on the road into town also serves as a fountain and footbath. I had to talk myself into taking off my shoes in the freezing cold. I stayed just long enough to soak my feet and finish a hot cocoa from a nearby cafe. An hour later, I rode the bus back to Karuizawa, content I’d made the long journey for this cozy onsen getaway.

How to Get There (Without a Train Station)

Not a onsen waterslide, unfortuntaely.

Kusatsu Onsen does not have its own train station, but it is easily reached by bus. From Tokyo, take the Hokuriku Shinkansen to Karuizawa station, then transfer to a direct highway bus to Kusatsu Onsen. The bus ride takes about 80 minutes.

From Kansai, travel to Tokyo by Shinkansen (bullet train), then follow the same route via Karuizawa. Direct highway buses to Kusatsu Onsen are also available from major cities, depending on the season.

Have you been to Kusatsu Onsen? Do you prefer a snowy winter, or would you rather escape the cold? Let us know in the comments!