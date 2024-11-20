Falling for Fukui: A Trip For History and Culture In Japan

Visit Fukui, the perfect trip for Japanese history, culture and food. Here is an itinerary that makes Fukui one of my favorite places.

By Aaron Baggett Nov 21, 2024 7 min read

After living in Tokyo for over a decade, I’ve come to appreciate the quieter side of Japan. Recently, I discovered Fukui Prefecture, and it quickly became one of my favorite escapes. Although it’s not a “hidden gem” to Japanese locals, inbound tourists have largely overlooked it. It’s a shame (or a blessing) because a Fukui itinerary is the perfect trip for Japanese history and culture.

The region brims with history (and dinosaurs), offering a window into Japan’s feudal era, samurai heritage and ancient trade routes. To plan your own trip, the prefecture’s official tourism site, Enjoy Fukui, is a great resource.

Exploring The Echizen Province

Echizen today.

Echizen Province, once an influential region in ancient Japan, now encompasses modern-day Fukui Prefecture. Known for its rich farmland and coastline, Echizen thrived as a rice production and fishing hub. Throughout the centuries, influential clans, including the Asakura and Matsudaira families, governed Echizen, leaving a lasting cultural and historical legacy.

The Ichijodani Asakura Clan Historic Ruins showcase the remnants of a once-thriving castle town from the Sengoku period. Nearby, Maruoka Castle—one of Japan’s oldest—stands as a testament to the region’s feudal heritage.

Ichijodani: Fukui’s Proud Samurai

Well, well, well. It’s your move. Strolling the ruins.

Exploring the Ichijodani Asakura Ruins was a highlight. Once a castle town modeled after Kyoto, it thrived under the Asakura Clan until its destruction by Oda Nobunaga in 1573. Today, the reconstructed town and Ichijodani Asakura Family Site Museum reveal its rich history.

Walking through the ruins felt like stepping into Shogun. The reconstructed samurai homes are perfect for photos, and I saw women in beautiful kimono posing for photographers. Despite the summer heat, the lush hills and fields gave the place a timeless charm.

Ichijodani Asakura Family Site Museum

Just like in the anime. Your samurai boyfriend. A full-scale reproduction of the Asakura family’s mansion.

Nearby, the sleek and modern Ichijodani Asakura Family Site Museum offers curated exhibits on the Asakura Clan and life during the Sengoku period (1477-1573). Highlights include a 3D terrain model of Ichijodani at its peak and a full-scale reproduction of the Asakura family’s mansion.

With its traditional architecture and intricate interior, I wasn’t surprised to learn the beautifully reconstructed space is used for Japanese wedding photos. Visitors can even don traditional Sengoku-period clothing and armor. Although dressing up as a Sengoku lord felt a bit awkward, it was undeniably charming and fun.

Exploring the scenic ruins and engaging exhibits makes for an enriching day immersed in Japanese culture. I recommend spending 3-4 hours to fully appreciate the ruins and the museum.

Echizen Washi Village

Traditional Echizen Washi is used all across Japan.

The region is renowned for Echizen washi, a traditional, high-quality paper produced for over 1,500 years. The unique papermaking process, which involves natural fibers and clear river water, produces durable yet exquisite paper. Even today, washi paper is used in traditional and modern art. The geek in me couldn’t resist buying a Star Wars poster made with Echizen washi.

The force is strong with washi.

Visiting the Echizen Washi Village is a chance to see it made at the source and try a hands-on experience, like creating your own paper.

Echizen Soba and Sauce Katsudon

Why not both?

Delicious Echizen soba is an essential part of Echizen’s culinary roots. This buckwheat noodle dish is traditionally served with a simple yet flavorful broth, topped with grated radish and green onions. Many local restaurants in Fukui offer Echizen soba. It has a rustic charm and a delicious taste you can only find in remote Japan.

Another must-try dish in Fukui is sauce katsudon—a delicious, thinly sliced tender pork cutlet lightly dusted with fine breadcrumbs, deep-fried and soaked in a slightly sweetened watery sauce, then served on top of a bowl of rice. I couldn’t help but try both dishes.

Maruoka Castle

Maruoka Castle, built in 1576, earned the nickname “Mist Castle” because, according to legend, the mist would shroud it to hide from attackers. Its design is deceptive; although it looks like a two-story structure, it actually has three stories.

Climbing the steep stairs with a rope handle reminded me of climbing a makeshift fort as a kid. It’s easy to get lost in these moments while exploring Japan and forget you’re treading on literal history—an actual warlord’s castle.

Maruoka Castle’s tenshu (main keep) is its original, well-maintained structure, making it one of Japan’s few remaining original castle towers. From the highest vantage point, you can see a panoramic view of Sakai City, once the Echizen Province, and marvel at the landscape. It’s worth noting that Maruoka Castle is considered one of the country’s best cherry blossom spots, with more than 400 cherry trees.

Kumagawa-juku: An Edo Post Town Preserved

Pristine for centuries.

Kumagawa-juku is a beautifully preserved Edo-period posttown along Fukui’s historic Saba Kaido (Mackerel Road). Once a critical route for transporting fish and goods to Kyoto, today, it stands as a charming reminder of Japan’s past, with its traditional streets evoking the ambiance of a bygone era.

The town’s old architecture mixes with modern touches, like a cozy café. As I strolled through streets lined with shops, inns, and historic merchant houses, the peaceful sound of the river running beneath added a soothing backdrop—though I was tempted to dip my head in the cool water to escape the summer heat.

Become the ninja.

I visited on a weekday when most shops had closed, but the quiet streets gave me time to fully absorb the town’s charm. One shop that remained open was a ninja dojo. The owner greeted me and led me to a back room filled with real katana. He demonstrated how to draw and sheathe a sword—a move that, had I tried, might’ve cost me a finger! I also got to throw shuriken (throwing stars) and, to my surprise, earned a ninja certification.

Tsuruga City: Spirituality and Compassion

Feel the coast.

Located along the sea, Tsuruga has been an important port city for centuries. It served as a crucial gateway for trade and cultural exchange between Japan and the Asian continent. Today, Tsuruga continues to captivate visitors with its blend of historical landmarks and scenic beauty. The city is easily accessible by train or Shinkansen. There are direct connections from major cities like Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, making it a convenient destination for a day trip or a longer stay.

Kehi Jingu Shrine

The chief guardian shrine of the Hokuriku region.

One of Tsuruga’s most revered sites is Kehi Jingu Shrine. The shrine deifies Kehi-no-Okami, believed to protect the area and its inhabitants. It is loved for its majestic wooden torii gate, one of Japan’s three largest, which creates a striking entrance.

Visitors can explore the smaller shrines, sacred trees and stone lanterns, all contributing to its serene and spiritual atmosphere. Kehi Jingu Shrine is also the center of vibrant festivals, with the annual Tsuruga Festival in September being a highlight. This event features traditional music, dance and a lively parade.

Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum

Explore the role Tsuruga played in humanitarian efforts.

The museum commemorates the thousands of Jewish refugees Japan welcomed through Tsuruga Port, thanks largely to the efforts of Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat who issued visas to help them escape persecution.

The museum’s exhibits include personal stories, historical documents, and artifacts telling poignant tales of survival and compassion. Visitors can understand Tsuruga’s humanitarian legacy and the impact of Sugihara’s actions. The museum is a powerful reminder of the city’s history of kindness and its enduring commitment to peace and human dignity.

Whether you’re a history buff, a nature lover, or simply looking to escape crowds, you’ll find it in this Fuki Itinerary. Plan your journey and discover Fukui Prefecture by visiting Enjoy Fukui.