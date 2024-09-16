Take our user survey here!
A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

While it may seem simple, getting exactly the right baked goods from the bakery can be tricky. Here's a short guide.

The origins of pan or bread in Japan began during the Meiji Period when it was introduced by the Portuguese. Since then, bread has grown so much in popularity that it once outsold rice. Today, there are several types of Japanese bread. From sweet treats to savory options, Japanese bread is as varied as it is delicious. Using a combination of seasonal ingredients, there’s always a new flavor to try making each trip unlike the last.

If you’re coming to visit, don’t miss out on a chance to check out a Japanese bakery. Here’s a short guide on basic bakery-related vocabulary, common types of Japanese bread and how to describe bread in Japanese.

Japanese Bakery-Related Vocabulary

Get familiar with some basic terms used in Japanese bakeries.

So we know that pan is Japanese for bread, but what about bakery? Here’s what you need to know to search for the closest bakery to you, as well as terms for eating in and dining out.

Japanese English Romaji
パン屋/パン屋さん Bakery/Bakery (with an honorific) Panya/Panya san
ベーカリー Bakery Bekari
販売 Sale Hanbai
営業時間 Business hours Eigyou jikan
店内 Eat-in Tennai
テイクアウト/お持ち帰り Takeout Teikuauto/omochikaeri

Common Types of Bread at Japanese Bakeries

Get to know the wonderful world of Japanese bread.

Bakeries in Japan seem almost as ubiquitous as convenience stores. You’ll find them in every neighborhood selling all kinds of bread, from baguettes to scones. If you’re craving something savory, try karepan (curry bread), but if you want something truly “unique,” grab the yakisoba stuffed koppepan.

Japanese English Romaji
食パン Sliced bread, milk bread Shokupan
アンパン Bread with sweet red bean filling Anpan
カレパン Bread with curry filling Karepan
菓子パン Japanese sweet bread Kashipan
メロンパン Sweet bun with a thin, crispy crust shaped like melon Meronpan
クリームパン Bread with custard cream filling Kurimipan
コッペパン Sweet oblong-shaped hot dog bun Koppepan
もちもちパン Chewy sweet bread Mochimochipan
いちごパン Bread with strawberry filling Ichigopan
クリームチーズパン Bread with cream cheese Kurimuchizupan
全粒粉 (入り)パン Whole wheat bread Zenryuufun-iri pan
フランスパン French bread (baguettes) Furansu pan

How to Describe Bread in Japanese

Thickly sliced bread? Thinly sliced bread?

Here are some of the many ways to describe bread in Japanese, from thickness to texture. If you have any allergies, be sure to watch for the following kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meanings) written on the bread label.

Japanese English Romaji
焼きたて Freshly baked Yakitate
もちもち Chewy Mochimochi
かりかり Crispy Karikari
切り Sliced bread Kiri
薄切り/細切り Thinly sliced bread Usugiri/Hosogiri
厚切り Thickly sliced bread Atsugiri
輪切り Bread sliced into rounds Wagiri
ふすま入り With bran Fusuma-iri
ナッツ入り With nuts Nattsu-iri
スパイス入り With spices Supaisu-iri

What kind of bread do you like to buy at Japanese bakeries? Let us know in the comments!

This post was originally written by Matthew Coslett.

