A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

While it may seem simple, getting exactly the right baked goods from the bakery can be tricky. Here's a short guide.

By Matthew Coslett Sep 17, 2024 2 min read

The origins of pan or bread in Japan began during the Meiji Period when it was introduced by the Portuguese. Since then, bread has grown so much in popularity that it once outsold rice. Today, there are several types of Japanese bread. From sweet treats to savory options, Japanese bread is as varied as it is delicious. Using a combination of seasonal ingredients, there’s always a new flavor to try making each trip unlike the last.

If you’re coming to visit, don’t miss out on a chance to check out a Japanese bakery. Here’s a short guide on basic bakery-related vocabulary, common types of Japanese bread and how to describe bread in Japanese.

Japanese Bakery-Related Vocabulary

Photo: iStock/ tdub303 Get familiar with some basic terms used in Japanese bakeries.

So we know that pan is Japanese for bread, but what about bakery? Here’s what you need to know to search for the closest bakery to you, as well as terms for eating in and dining out.

Japanese English Romaji パン屋/パン屋さん Bakery/Bakery (with an honorific) Panya/Panya san ベーカリー Bakery Bekari 販売 Sale Hanbai 営業時間 Business hours Eigyou jikan 店内 Eat-in Tennai テイクアウト/お持ち帰り Takeout Teikuauto/omochikaeri

Common Types of Bread at Japanese Bakeries

Photo: iStock/ kuppa_rock Get to know the wonderful world of Japanese bread.

Bakeries in Japan seem almost as ubiquitous as convenience stores. You’ll find them in every neighborhood selling all kinds of bread, from baguettes to scones. If you’re craving something savory, try karepan (curry bread), but if you want something truly “unique,” grab the yakisoba stuffed koppepan.

Japanese English Romaji 食パン Sliced bread, milk bread Shokupan アンパン Bread with sweet red bean filling Anpan カレパン Bread with curry filling Karepan 菓子パン Japanese sweet bread Kashipan メロンパン Sweet bun with a thin, crispy crust shaped like melon Meronpan クリームパン Bread with custard cream filling Kurimipan コッペパン Sweet oblong-shaped hot dog bun Koppepan もちもちパン Chewy sweet bread Mochimochipan いちごパン Bread with strawberry filling Ichigopan クリームチーズパン Bread with cream cheese Kurimuchizupan 全粒粉 (入り)パン Whole wheat bread Zenryuufun-iri pan フランスパン French bread (baguettes) Furansu pan

How to Describe Bread in Japanese

Photo: iStock/ kazoka30 Thickly sliced bread? Thinly sliced bread?

Here are some of the many ways to describe bread in Japanese, from thickness to texture. If you have any allergies, be sure to watch for the following kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meanings) written on the bread label.

Japanese English Romaji 焼きたて Freshly baked Yakitate もちもち Chewy Mochimochi かりかり Crispy Karikari 切り Sliced bread Kiri 薄切り/細切り Thinly sliced bread Usugiri/Hosogiri 厚切り Thickly sliced bread Atsugiri 輪切り Bread sliced into rounds Wagiri ふすま入り With bran Fusuma-iri ナッツ入り With nuts Nattsu-iri スパイス入り With spices Supaisu-iri

This post was originally written by Matthew Coslett.