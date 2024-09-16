A Guide to Japanese Bakeries

The origins of pan or bread in Japan began during the Meiji Period when it was introduced by the Portuguese. Since then, bread has grown so much in popularity that it once outsold rice. Today, there are several types of Japanese bread. From sweet treats to savory options, Japanese bread is as varied as it is delicious. Using a combination of seasonal ingredients, there’s always a new flavor to try making each trip unlike the last.
If you’re coming to visit, don’t miss out on a chance to check out a Japanese bakery. Here’s a short guide on basic bakery-related vocabulary, common types of Japanese bread and how to describe bread in Japanese.
Japanese Bakery-Related Vocabulary
So we know that pan is Japanese for bread, but what about bakery? Here’s what you need to know to search for the closest bakery to you, as well as terms for eating in and dining out.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|パン屋/パン屋さん
|Bakery/Bakery (with an honorific)
|Panya/Panya san
|ベーカリー
|Bakery
|Bekari
|販売
|Sale
|Hanbai
|営業時間
|Business hours
|Eigyou jikan
|店内
|Eat-in
|Tennai
|テイクアウト/お持ち帰り
|Takeout
|Teikuauto/omochikaeri
Common Types of Bread at Japanese Bakeries
Bakeries in Japan seem almost as ubiquitous as convenience stores. You’ll find them in every neighborhood selling all kinds of bread, from baguettes to scones. If you’re craving something savory, try karepan (curry bread), but if you want something truly “unique,” grab the yakisoba stuffed koppepan.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|食パン
|Sliced bread, milk bread
|Shokupan
|アンパン
|Bread with sweet red bean filling
|Anpan
|カレパン
|Bread with curry filling
|Karepan
|菓子パン
|Japanese sweet bread
|Kashipan
|メロンパン
|Sweet bun with a thin, crispy crust shaped like melon
|Meronpan
|クリームパン
|Bread with custard cream filling
|Kurimipan
|コッペパン
|Sweet oblong-shaped hot dog bun
|Koppepan
|もちもちパン
|Chewy sweet bread
|Mochimochipan
|いちごパン
|Bread with strawberry filling
|Ichigopan
|クリームチーズパン
|Bread with cream cheese
|Kurimuchizupan
|全粒粉 (入り)パン
|Whole wheat bread
|Zenryuufun-iri pan
|フランスパン
|French bread (baguettes)
|Furansu pan
How to Describe Bread in Japanese
Here are some of the many ways to describe bread in Japanese, from thickness to texture. If you have any allergies, be sure to watch for the following kanji (Chinese characters with Japanese meanings) written on the bread label.
|Japanese
|English
|Romaji
|焼きたて
|Freshly baked
|Yakitate
|もちもち
|Chewy
|Mochimochi
|かりかり
|Crispy
|Karikari
|切り
|Sliced bread
|Kiri
|薄切り/細切り
|Thinly sliced bread
|Usugiri/Hosogiri
|厚切り
|Thickly sliced bread
|Atsugiri
|輪切り
|Bread sliced into rounds
|Wagiri
|ふすま入り
|With bran
|Fusuma-iri
|ナッツ入り
|With nuts
|Nattsu-iri
|スパイス入り
|With spices
|Supaisu-iri
What kind of bread do you like to buy at Japanese bakeries? Let us know in the comments!
This post was originally written by Matthew Coslett.
There is more than one Portuguese word being used by the Japanese. I’m just surprised and sad they themselves don’t know it. The Portuguese were sailors, who travelled and discovered most of the land before the rest of the Western world, and they interacted with the peoples they came across in their travels, leaving part of their culture with them. Another example is ビードロ (vidro, the Portuguese for glass) which is a beautiful art form that you may have found in anime or hanging by Japanese windows as wind chimes: https://ja.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/ビードロ
It may also have been taken from the Spanish word Pan, which means …bread!