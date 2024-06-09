A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

Like many places, volunteering rates in Japan tend to rise in the aftermath of disasters. By the third anniversary of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami, according to a study by the Japan National Council of Social Welfare, more than 1.3 million people volunteered in the disaster-struck area. From vulnerable individuals and groups to animals and nature, there are plenty in need of support throughout the year. Japan has a variety of organizations you can contact if you’re looking to help out.
If you want to try volunteering in Japan, here’s a list of groups where commitments can vary from donating goods to volunteering for a few hours or weeks.
- International and Refugee Aid
- Helping Children and Women
- Helping Animals and the Environment
- Mental and Physical Health Support Groups
- Community Support
International and Refugee Aid
The local and global have become increasingly interconnected and these organizations pride themselves on connecting you to the struggles that people face inside and outside Japan.
|Organization
|What is it?
|How can I help?
|Amnesty
Japan (AIJ)
|AIJ promotes human rights issues through campaigning, educational initiatives and government lobbying.
|
|Peace
|Peace Boat organizes sea voyages around the world to promote peace, human rights and sustainability.
|
|International Movement Against All Forms of Discrimination and Racism (IMADR)
|IMADR organizes campaigns, information sessions, public opinion surveys and lobbies governing bodies on behalf of discriminated persons and groups worldwide.
|
|RAFIQ
|RAFIQ provides legal and social support to refugees who have resettled in Japan, especially those living in Kansai.
|
|Refugee Empowerment International (REI)
|REI offers legal, educational and employment support to refugees and displaced peoples to rebuild their communities.
|
Helping Children and Women
Women and children tend to suffer the most in abusive environments and these groups want to be there to support these vulnerable groups.
|Organization
|What is it?
|How can I help?
|Kobokan (Settlement House)
|Settlement House offers social welfare services to community members from children to seniors.
|
|Seishounen Fukushi Center (SFC)
|SFC helps maintain the mental and physical well-being of foster children through to adulthood.
|
|Kids Earth Fund
|Kids Earth Fund provides art supplies and instruction to children for their emotional and mental well-being.
|
|House for Women “Saalaa”
|Saalaa is a multilingual organization that operates a telephone hotline and shelter aimed at helping women in dangerous situations.
|
|House in Emergency of Love and Peace (HELP)
|HELP provides legal and social services to women and their young children escaping dangerous relationships.
|
Helping Animals and the Environment
Like people, animals and the environment need care, too.
|Organization
|What is it?
|How can I help?
|Tokyo River Friends
|Tokyo River Friends organizes monthly clean-ups of rivers in the Tokyo area.
|
|Animal Rescue Kansai (ARK)
|ARK saves, cares for and finds homes for abandoned and abused animals.
|
|HEART Tokushima
|HEART runs an animal shelter for hundreds of cats and dogs.
|
|Arakawa River Clean Aid Forum
|Clean Aid Forum plans clean-up events to beautify the Arakawa River area.
|
|Japan Cat Network
|Japan Cat Network helps cat owners care for their cats and cares for felines without a home.
|
Mental and Physical Health
If you would like to help out people with their mental and physical needs, start with the groups below.
|Organization
|What is it?
|How can I help?
|TELL
|TELL offers mental health support services, especially for Japan’s international community.
|
|Run for the Cure Japan
|Run for the Cure Japan is the country’s largest breast cancer foundation.
|
|A Dream a Day in Tokyo
|A Dream a Day in Tokyo helps to organize memorable events for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.
|
|Japanese Red Cross Society
|The Japanese Red Cross provides medical aid to disaster-struck areas and helps vulnerable people in local communities.
|
|ShineOn! Kids
|ShineOn! Kids gives support to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through social support and activities.
|
Community Support
Volunteering locally is one of the best ways to see the change we can make in people’s lives. Without strong Japanese skills, finding opportunities can be difficult. Start here to connect with the residents of your city and neighborhood.
|Organization
|What is it?
|How can I help?
|Second Harvest
|Second Harvest works to ensure that communities have access to nutritious food.
|
|Hands On Tokyo
|Hands On Tokyo connects volunteers with initiatives supporting children, seniors and people with special needs.
|
|Tokyo Spring Homeless Patrol
|Tokyo Spring Homeless Patrol walks through Tokyo neighborhoods and provides essentials to homeless people.
|
|The Big Issue (no English website)
|The Big Issue provides social support to homeless populations through events, information campaigns and food drives.
|
|Never-ending International workCamps Exchange (NICE)
|NICE organizes workgroups to help revitalize local communities with an emphasis on fostering social bonds and taking care of the environment.
|
Have you ever tried volunteering in Japan? We can’t wait to hear about your experiences below!
