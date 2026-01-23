A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

By Heidi Sarol Jan 23, 2026 5 min read

Japan is so much more than just the Golden Route—the well-worn Tokyo–Kyoto–Osaka itinerary most first-time visitors follow. One region that travelers have long overlooked is Tohoku, the rural northern stretch of Japan’s main island, and at its heart lies Yamagata Prefecture. Known for its hot spring towns, mountainside temples, and prized Yamagata beef, the prefecture rewards those willing to venture north. For first-time visitors, a Yamagata food tour with a dedicated interpreter is a convenient way to explore the area’s culinary highlights without the stress of planning or the language barrier.

From lavish kaiseki (traditional Japanese fine dining) dinners to meeting the chefs behind each meal, The Hidden Japan has mapped out an itinerary that showcases Yamagata through its food, people and history.

The Flavors of Yamagata

Taste the best of what Yamagata has to offer.

Yamagata Prefecture is home to regional dishes shaped by long winters, mountain harvests and generations of local cooking. Here are a few of the Yamagata food tour highlights, roughly in the order you’ll experience them.

Soba

Learn how to prepare soba.

The tour kicks off with a soba (buckwheat noodles) making workshop, a hands-on introduction to one of Yamagata’s most familiar staples. Traditionally, soba noodles were served to relatives and neighbors as a sign of welcome in a practice called soba furumai. These soba noodles, in particular, often use unpolished buckwheat flour to give them a chewier and stronger, earthy flavor. Slice the noodles to your liking and dip them into a light sauce.

Yamagata Beef

A highlight of the food tour.

No trip to Tohoku feels complete without trying Yamagata beef. Known for its melt-in-your-mouth texture, it strikes a balance between richly marbled wagyu and leaner, Western-style beef. Its sweetness and tenderness come in part from Yamagata’s seasonal temperature changes.

Tsuyahime Rice

Proudly produced in Yamagata.

Not all rice is created equal. Proudly produced in Yamagata, Tsuyahime is an award-winning short-grain rice that has earned top marks in Japan’s annual rice taste ranking and has been developed over a decade.

Popular for its bright white sheen, pillowy texture and balanced stickiness, it draws on heritage strains such as Kameno-o. During the tour, guests can learn how to prepare Tsuyahime properly in a lunchtime workshop led by a professional chef.

Macrobiotic Cuisine

A well-balanced meal.

Framed by mountains, Yamagata Prefecture is rich in lush forests and a variety of fruits. Nicknamed “The Fruit Kingdom,” the prefecture is most popular for its cherries, pears and watermelons.

During the tour, experience macrobiotic cuisine at a local cafe. Popularized by Japanese author George Ohsawa, macrobiotic cuisine prioritizes the use of whole foods and cooking with natural ingredients. Ingredients are divided into yin (cooling) and yang (warming) categories. Yin foods include leafy greens and fruits, while yang foods consist of root vegetables and animal products. By balancing yin and yang foods, a macrobiotic meal is not just nourishing, it’s a practice in mindful eating and fostering a deeper awareness of seasonal ingredients.

Winery Tour

Spend an afternoon tasting the best wine in the prefecture.

With several wineries—and plenty of local breweries—Yamagata is excellent for an afternoon of tastings. Using locally grown grapes and cherries, producers craft a wide range of styles and flavor profiles shaped by the region’s climate and generations of experience.

As one of Japan’s major wine-producing regions, visitors can learn how these wineries operate and what sets Japanese wine apart on the global stage.

Kaiseki

A different feast awaits you every evening.

On certain evenings of the Yamagata food tour, the tour concludes with a carefully prepared Japanese feast. No two kaiseki dinners are the same, with each multi-course meal shaped by the season and built around locally sourced ingredients.

Chefs balance texture, flavor and presentation to create dishes that look as good as they taste. From start to finish, the meal typically includes sashimi, simmered dishes, soup, rice and dessert.

Meet the Locals

Interact with family-owned establishments, artists and everyday locals.

Aside from the food, the best part of traveling somewhere new is meeting the people who make the destination what it is. Over the course of the tour, guests interact with family-owned establishments, artisans and everyday locals, with the help of a personal English-speaking interpreter.

Speak with professional chefs as they teach you how to best prepare Japanese staples like soba and award-winning rice. Visit local producers to learn about their philosophy, tour the fields, and take part in a harvesting experience, followed by a meal at a French restaurant featuring dishes made with the ingredients you harvested. Ask kimono craftspeople about their techniques, from raising silkworms to adding the final finishing touches. Best of all, experience downtown Yamagata like a local as you bar hop and chat with other patrons at different izakaya (Japanese pubs).

History and Tradition

Explore Yamagata’s ancient past.

Between meals, the itinerary takes a step back in time with visits to historical sites across the prefecture. Guests can walk through centuries-old samurai residences, explore castle grounds, and visit ancient temples that offer insight into Yamagata’s rich past, including Risshaku-ji Temple (Yamadera), a dramatic Buddhist temple complex built into the hillside.

Beyond sightseeing, the tour also includes hands-on cultural experiences, playing the koto and taking part in a traditional tea ceremony.

The Hidden Japan

Go beyond surface-level sightseeing with The Hidden Japan.

For an unforgettable trip to Tohoku, The Hidden Japan is a great place to book your next adventure. With the goal of connecting local communities and travelers, each tour highlights Japanese culture through its people, traditions and food.

Backed by a mix of international and regional travel experts, the team puts together experiences that go beyond surface-level sightseeing in Japan.