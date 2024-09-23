A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

Discover one of Japan's best hidden gems. Fukui is a coastal prefecture easily accessible from Tokyo; away from crowds and tourists, but with plenty to do, see and taste.

By Aaron Baggett Sep 24, 2024

While Tokyo and Osaka brim with tourists, many foreigners overlook one of Japan’s hidden gems—Fukui Prefecture. A favorite domestic trip among locals, Fukui charms visitors with its relaxed vibe, delicious foods like Echizen Oroshi Soba and fresh seafood, breathtaking natural scenery like the Tojinbo Cliffs, and the world-renowned Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum, low-key one the best dinosaur museums in the world.

Whether you’re living in Japan and looking to escape the crowds or a visitor seeking a more natural, traditional experience, Fukui is a must-visit. And, thanks to Japan’s excellent infrastructure, you can easily reach Fukui via the Shinkansen in just a few hours. To plan your trip, visit Enjoy Fukui for fun ideas and inspiration.

That said, where do you start? Here is our ideal itinerary for a weekend getaway in Fukui.

Getting To and Around Fukui

What do you want to see first?

Part of the appeal of Fukui is just how easy it is to get to.

From Tokyo: The easiest way to reach Fukui from Tokyo is to take the Hokuriku Shinkansen directly from Ueno or Tokyo stations to Fukui station. This direct route takes just under three hours.

From Osaka : Take the limited express Thunderbird directly from Osaka Station to Tsuruga Station. From there, you can go to Fukui by Shinkansen or Hapi-line Fukui. The journey takes about two hours.

: Take the limited express Thunderbird directly from Osaka Station to Tsuruga Station. From there, you can go to Fukui by Shinkansen or Hapi-line Fukui. The journey takes about two hours. Getting Around Fukui: Fukui Prefecture is best explored by car due to its convenience, especially when traveling between rural areas. However, local trains and buses in Fukui can easily connect most attractions for those who prefer public transportation.

Day One: Dinosaurs, Temples and Hot Springs

…They do walk in herds.

The day begins with a dino-filled trip through time and ends with a relaxing dip. Your day-one itinerary in Fukui should look something like this:

Fukui Station

Wowride Ikossa Fukui Go

The Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

Echizen Buddha (optional)

Eiheiji Temple

Tojinbo Cliffs

Stay at Awara Onsen

Fukui Station

There are plenty of dinosaur-themed snacks and souvenirs, but you can pick these things up at your first stop. But don’t miss the chance to capture a moment with the life-sized dinosaurs near the gates.

Wowride Ikossa Fukui Go

Survive a dinosaur attack on your dinosaur tour!

Next, hop on the Wowride Ikossa Fukui Go Bus, the world’s first extended reality bus, for a memorable ride to the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum. This one-hour journey transforms an otherwise normal bus ride into an off-road adventure.

The bus features virtual windows that display augmented reality scenes. As the bus navigates through the city, passengers are entertained by dinosaurs that appear to interact with (and attack) the bus, creating a thrilling experience for kids and cute venture adults. Japanese celebrities on screen engage passengers with quizzes and provide information about Fukui’s food and sights, with English translations available.

Alternatively, you can board the Echizen Railway Katsuyama-Eiheiji line, bound for Katsuyama station. You can catch a community bus or taxi to the Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum (about 10 minutes) from there.

Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum

Japan’s defacto best dinosaur museum.

The Fukui Prefectural Dinosaur Museum is one of the world’s premier dinosaur museums. The museum boasts an extensive collection that includes life-sized dinosaur models, real fossils and interactive exhibits. If you’ve never seen dinosaurs up close, you’re in for a surprise.

One of the most impressive displays is the Camarasaurus skeleton, one of the most complete specimens in the museum. Over 90 percent of the original fossil material was used in its mounting. It is massive.

As you explore the museum, you’ll learn about the prehistoric creatures that once roamed the area and gain insights into paleontology. The museum’s highlights include a vast exhibit hall with animatronic dinosaurs, a fossil lab where scientists can be observed at work and various hands-on activities designed for children. The museum’s design and exhibits are educational and engaging, making it a perfect destination for families and dinosaur lovers.

Optional Stop: Echizen Buddha

It is a bit tight, but if you have free time after the museum, take a quick detour south to visit the Daishizan Seidaiji Temple to see the Echizen Buddha. This impressive statue is nestled in the countryside hills of Katsuyama. Inside the temple, at 17 meters tall, the Echizen Buddha is one of the largest Buddha statues in Japan.

Eiheiji Temple

Peace on the mountain.

On your way north, visit Eiheiji Temple, a historic Zen Buddhist monastery founded in 1244 by Dogen, who introduced Soto Zen from China to Japan. Fukui Prefecture was once an entry point for Japan and imported not only trade goods but also religion and philosophy.

Lush forests surround Eiheiji Temple, changing colors with the seasons, from dark greens in summer to vibrant reds in autumn. The temple provides a glimpse into traditional Zen practices and the opportunity to participate in meditation sessions. The traditional architecture blends almost seamlessly with the natural surroundings, creating a reflective setting. Wander through the tranquil grounds and absorb the peaceful atmosphere.

After visiting Eiheiji Temple, how about grabbing lunch? Soba, made from buckwheat noodles, usually comes with a dipping sauce made from soy sauce and dashi (soup stock). Typically, people enjoy it with hot broth. However, Echizen oroshi soba is traditionally served cold with refreshing grated radish, which offers a milder yet sweeter flavor. It’s the perfect lunch option for savoring the region’s unique flavors.

Tojinbo Cliffs

A view you won’t forget.

From Eiheiji, make your way to the dramatic Tojinbo Cliffs. These rugged basalt cliffs, carved by the sea, provide stunning views and are an excellent spot for photography. The cliffs stretch for over a kilometer and are known for their unique columnar jointing, resulting from volcanic activity millions of years ago.

A boat tour is the best way to see these natural formations up close and from a unique angle. While the walking paths offer convenience and panoramic views, the boat ride provides an unmatched perspective, especially during sunset.

Stay at Awara Onsen

You might not want to leave.

End your day with a relaxing stay at Awara Onsen, a famous hot spring town. The town’s hot springs have been renowned for over a century, and its soothing waters are the perfect way to unwind after a day of exploration.

Try to stay at a traditional ryokan (Japanese inn). Many ryokans offer beautiful onsen (hot springs), some with views of meticulously maintained gardens, providing the perfect blend of relaxation and immersion. For dinner, savor the local cuisine, like Fukui’s specialty, sauce katsu-don, a simple but delicious sauce-covered pork cutlet over rice. Or, if you’re visiting in winter, feast on Fukui’s renowned snow crab, Echizen crab, which is available only during the colder months.

Day Two: Rainbows, Lakes and The Wakasa Bay

Enjoy the view.

Rise and shine, and if time permits, take another morning dip at your onsen. You’ll be glad you did. For your second day in Fukui, find the rainbow and make a splash.

Tsuruga Station

Nihonkai Sakanamachi Fish Market

Five Lakes of Mikata

Rainbow Line Summit Park

Water Sports on The Wakasa Bay

Return Home

Tsuruga Station

Return to Fukui station. Then, take the Shinkansen to Tsuruga station for a faster journey. Tsuruga, once a vital port town during the Muromachi and Sengoku periods, has a rich history. It’s also home to the Port of Humanity Tsuruga Museum, which offers a special and solemn visit and documents the town’s role in helping Polish orphans in 1920 and Jewish refugees in the 1940s.

Nihonkai Sakanamachi Fish Market

You’re gonna’ need a bigger boat.

From Tsuruga station, head to the Nihonkai Sakanamachi Fish Market, the largest seafood market along the coast of Eastern Japan. This bustling market is a fantastic opportunity to sample some of Fukui’s freshest seafood. With over 50 shops, you can explore various products, including fresh and dried seafood, crabs and traditional Japanese sweets.

You’re spoilt for choice with nearly 20 restaurants for lunch or takeout. Seafood lovers can savor grilled fish, sashimi-topped rice bowls or sushi.

Mikata Five Lakes

Take in the views.

Next, venture to the Five Lakes of Mikata. Nestled in the towns of Mikata and Mikatakaminaka in southern Fukui, these lakes—Mikata, Suigetsu, Suga, Kugushi and Hiruga—are part of the Wakasa Wan Quasi-National Park. The untamed land is a playground for nature lovers, from scenic hikes to bird-watching. Keep an eye out for the mischievous monkeys that might cross your path.

Each lake boasts a unique shade of blue resulting from differing freshwater and ocean water levels. These diverse water compositions support ecosystems with fish from both environments. The area is perfect for a stroll or a day out on the lake, and it only gets prettier the higher up you go towards Rainbow Line Summit Park. Boat tours are also available, allowing visitors to explore the interconnected lakes through channels and canals.

Rainbow Line Summit Park

Fukui Rainbow Line Summit Park

For a panoramic view, head to Rainbow Line Summit Park. Accessible by cable car or lift, this park offers stunning views of the five lakes and coastline. The park features beautiful flower gardens, a lover’s sanctuary where couples can ring the bell of happiness, and many lookout points perfect for capturing breathtaking photos.

The park provides delightful rainbow parasols to protect visitors from the sun, heat, and occasional rain. These cute parasols also make perfect photo props, adding a charming touch to your snapshots.

Water Sports on The Wakasa Bay

It is practically your own private sea.

The Wakasa Bay region was once designated a miketsukuni, or imperial food province. The bay provided seafood (and salt) to the imperial court in Kyoto—particularly saba (mackerel). During the right seasons, dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches and cool, clear water characterize the coastline.

Wakasa Bay is a paradise for water sports, offering everything from the serene experience of stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) to the joy of kayaking or quiet snorkeling. Shops like Plus Wild prepare guides, gear and more, making booking a trip simple.

The calm and scenic waters of Wakasa are ideal destination for adventure seekers and those looking to relax on the water, promising an unforgettable experience in Fukui’s historic coastal region.

Whether you’re keen on history, nature or Japanese cuisine, Fukui offers many adventures and experiences. For more ideas and detailed two-day trip suggestions, visit Enjoy Fukui to plan your ideal trip to Fukui.