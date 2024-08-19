Airvisa: Simplifying Online Visa Renewals in Japan

Make online visa renewal in Japan easier than ever with Airvisa, a new service for foreign residents.

By Aaron Baggett Aug 20, 2024 4 min read

Living and working in Japan as a foreign resident is an exciting prospect. Yet, it comes with its fair share of challenges, particularly regarding renewing your visa (residence status).

Many foreign residents living in Japan find renewing their visas a pain—especially when they have to do it in person. Visa renewal requires extensive paperwork, language barriers, and treading bureaucratic hurdles that feel uniquely Japanese.

Recognizing these difficulties, Airvisa is launching a helpful service to assist foreign residents in Japan with their visa renewal applications, making the process easier than ever.

With Airvisa, you can expect:

Ease of Use : A user-friendly platform to guide you.

: A user-friendly platform to guide you. Comprehensive Support : Detailed assistance with document preparation and submission.

: Detailed assistance with document preparation and submission. Expert Review : Professionals review your application to ensure accuracy and completeness.

: Professionals review your application to ensure accuracy and completeness. Time Savings : Complete the entire process online, eliminating the need for visits to the immigration office.

: Complete the entire process online, eliminating the need for visits to the immigration office. Legal Compliance: Assurance that your application meets all legal requirements for peace of mind.

The Pain of Visa Renewal

Photo: iStock JulieanneBirch Anyone going to the Tokyo Immigration Office knows the pain.

Japan is renowned for its rich culture, advanced technology, and high quality of life, making it an attractive destination for professionals worldwide. However, maintaining legal residency can feel like a slog. Foreign workers, especially those holding an Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services Visa, face annoyance and downright rejection when renewing their visas.

Despite Japan’s reputation for advanced technology, the visa renewal process feels remarkably outdated. It involves navigating complex documentation (all on paper) and understanding poorly translated legal jargon. It can be overwhelming for non-native speakers and busy professionals alike.

Immigration offices in Japan, especially the Shinagawa immigration office in Tokyo, can be incredibly frustrating. The office is often crowded, with long lines and extended wait times. The sheer number of applicants can turn a simple visit into an all-day affair.

Moreover, the possibility of making errors in the paperwork means that applicants might need to return multiple times to correct mistakes or provide additional documents, adding to the frustration and inconvenience. The bureaucratic inefficiency and the necessity of multiple trips can significantly disrupt personal and professional lives.

Online Visa Renewals Are Difficult in Japan

Japan offers an online system for visa renewal, but it’s no walk in the park. It’s more like a hike up Mount Fuji without proper gear. First, before you even find the official website—which feels like it’s hidden in the depths of the internet—you need to jump through hoops to prove you’re you.

You’ll need an IC card reader, so ensure you have the correct one. Then, you’ll need the right apps, updates, browser extensions, and finally, the mindset not to throw it all out the window before defeatedly marching to the immigration office.

Introducing Airvisa

Skip the immigration office.

You can eliminate these headaches with Airvisa’s comprehensive, user-friendly online service dedicated to online visa renewal.

This resourceful service is designed to streamline the renewal process for the Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services Visa, ensuring that foreign professionals can focus on their careers rather than paperwork.

Airvisa Features and Benefits

User-Friendly Interface : Airvisa’s platform is designed with the user in mind. The intuitive interface guides applicants through each step of the renewal process in English, simplified Chinese and Vietnamese.

: Airvisa’s platform is designed with the user in mind. The intuitive interface guides applicants through each step of the renewal process in English, simplified Chinese and Vietnamese. Step-by-Step Assistance : Airvisa provides detailed instructions and support from gathering necessary documents to applying them, reducing the likelihood of errors and ensuring a smooth process.

: Airvisa provides detailed instructions and support from gathering necessary documents to applying them, reducing the likelihood of errors and ensuring a smooth process. Expert Review : Experts review applications before submission to ensure all information is accurate and complete. This minimizes the risk of rejection due to minor mistakes or missing information.

: Experts review applications before submission to ensure all information is accurate and complete. This minimizes the risk of rejection due to minor mistakes or missing information. Time Efficiency : Airvisa handles the complexities of the renewal process, saving users valuable time. The online platform allows users to complete their applications from the comfort of their homes or offices without the need to visit immigration offices multiple times.

: Airvisa handles the complexities of the renewal process, saving users valuable time. The online platform allows users to complete their applications from the comfort of their homes or offices without the need to visit immigration offices multiple times. Transparency and Compliance: Airvisa ensures that all applications comply with Japanese immigration laws and regulations, providing users and their employers peace of mind.

How to Use Airvisa

Photo: iStock Tero Vesalainen Renewing visas online just got a whole lot easier.

Using Airvisa’s new service is straightforward. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Create an Account: Visit the Airvisa website and sign up to create a free account. This will give you access to the platform’s features and support. Enter Your Details: Use the online form to fill in the required information for your visa application. The user-friendly design makes it easy to enter your details and attach your passport and photo. Request Company Information: Enter the email address of your company’s representative on the Airvisa platform. An email will be automatically sent to them to complete your company’s information entry. Submit Your Application: Request a visa application after entering all necessary information. The Airvisa team and experts will review your application for errors and missing information. Once reviewed, Airvisa will submit your application to the Japanese Immigration Services Agency on your behalf. Delivery by Mail: Once your visa application is approved, Airvisa will send you a “Letter Pack.” Follow the instructions in the package and drop it in the mailbox with your old residence card and the fee payment slip. Your new residence card will be delivered to you at a later date.

Note: Currently, the app is only available for renewing Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services Visas. However, Airvisa plans to support other types of visa renewals in the future.

Say goodbye to the days of endless paperwork, confusing instructions, and marathon trips to the immigration office. Take the stress out of visa renewal with Airvisa and renew your visa from the comfort of your home, with expert guidance at every step.

Visit Airvisa to learn more and sign up for an account. Your hassle-free visa renewal journey starts here.