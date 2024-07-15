Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

Visiting Japan during the colder months? Visit Akita in winter to experience a side of Japan not many see.

By Aaron Baggett Jul 16, 2024 6 min read

When winter descends upon Akita Prefecture in the northern Tohoku region of Japan, it becomes one of the country’s most sought-after destinations. Akita’s charm lies in its breathtaking landscapes, rich history, hot spring culture and mountain foods. These elements create a magical experience for a winter trip in Japan.

When Akita is draped in pristine white snow, the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, tranquil lakes and traditional Japanese architecture sets the stage for a perfect winter adventure.

From the thrill of skiing down powdery slopes to the bliss of soaking in onsen (hot springs) amidst snow-laden forests, Akita offers a unique fusion of exhilaration and serenity. The region’s vibrant traditions and customs, including the renowned Namahage folklore, are still alive, adding a rich cultural layer for visitors to explore.

Don’t miss out on this winter paradise. Visit Stay Akita and create unforgettable memories in one of Japan’s most enchanting regions. Don’t know where to start? Here are five must-do activities to experience the magic of Akita in winter.

Skiing, Snowboarding and Resorts in Akita

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation Spend all day on the slopes at Tazawako Ski Resort

Akita boasts some of Japan’s finest ski resorts, offering diverse experiences for every winter enthusiast.

Overlooking Lake Tazawa, this resort is renowned for its meticulously groomed slopes and stunning vistas. Tazawako Ski Resort caters to all skill levels and is home to various ski events. Backcountry trekking is also a popular activity. After a day on the slopes, unwind at Tazawako Kogen Onsen, about a five-minute drive, where you can soak in hot spring baths amidst panoramic snow-covered landscapes.

Photo: PIXTA/ tensuke Head up the gondola and marvel at the winter wonderland below

Nestled in the Moriyoshi Mountains, Ani Ski Resort is famous for deep powder snow and an unforgettable skiing experience. Its famed “snow monsters”—unique snow formations created by trees—resemble eerie figures, adding an extra element of magic to your skiing adventure. The resort offers the Ani Gondola ride, which provides panoramic views of the snow-covered landscape and fully immerses visitors in the beauty of the surrounding mountains.

Jeunesse Kurikoma Ski Resort, located in Higashi Naruse, Akita, offers a variety of courses suitable for beginners and advanced skiers. The resort is known for its deep snow and minimal lift lines, making it an excellent spot for those seeking less crowded slopes. Visitors can enjoy nearby Yamayuri Onsen for an overnight stay or a relaxing soak.

The mountaintop slope offers panoramic views over the Senboku Plain. Visitors can also enjoy unique jumps not available anywhere else in Japan.

Located on the southern end of the Nikaho Plateau, Chokai Kogen Yashima features wide slopes with two rope tows, making it accessible for novice skiers. It is also a popular spot for sledding and snow play, making it an excellent winter destination for families.

Flavors of Winter in Akita

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation Akita kayaki uses the oyster shell as a pot.

Akita’s food culture is a testament to centuries of Japanese tradition and dedication. Shaped by its harsh winters, fertile land and steadfast commitment to quality ingredients, Akita’s cuisine celebrates simplicity and seasonality. Traditional farming methods and cultivating high-quality rice have been central to the region’s cuisine.

Kiritanpo

A quintessential dish of Akita Prefecture, kiritanpo features freshly cooked rice pounded until somewhat mashed, then formed into cylinders around Japanese cedar skewers and toasted over an open hearth. This comforting treat can be served with sweet miso, meat and vegetables.

Inaniwa Udon

Photo: PIXTA/Ayleeds Enjoy a hearty bowl of udon after a day on the slopes.

Savor thin and smooth noodles from Inaniwa, an Akita town. Enjoy them hot in a flavorful broth or cold with a dipping sauce for a satisfying meal.

Akita Sake

Discover Akita’s sake scene, where 33 breweries craft diverse sake varieties. From crisp and dry to aromatic and sweet, each sip reflects the region’s dedication to quality ingredients and centuries-old tradition.

Hot Springs Town in Akita

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation After a long day, enjoy the view.

The onsen (hot springs) in Akita have long been adored by samurai, travelers, and locals alike. They offer relaxation and a connection to Japan’s rich cultural heritage.

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation Soak in springs with over 350 years of history.

In Akita’s northern mountains, Nyuto Onsenkyo is a historic hot spring town treasured for its secluded springs. With over 350 years of history, it offers seven resorts with unique mineral-rich waters. Surrounded by Towada-Hachimantai National Park, the area provides a serene escape. Explore various baths and atmospheres by purchasing special passes for unlimited shuttle bus rides and bath admissions.

Warm up with Nyuto Onsen yamanoimo nabe, a hearty hot pot featuring mountain yams native to the Nyuto Onsen region of Akita. This comforting dish is perfect for chilly winter nights and showcases the unique flavors of the local ingredients.

To reach Nyuto Onsenkyo from Tokyo, take the Akita Shinkansen Line to Tazawako Station, then a 40-minute bus ride. Guests can enjoy convenient transportation with the Yumeguri Map for unlimited bus rides or the Yumeguri-cho booklet covering all bath fees.

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation You’ll feel rejuvenated.

Near the coast of the Sea of Japan is Oga Onsenkyo, a beloved hot spring town steeped in centuries of history. Once favored by lords of the Akita Domain, it saw a resurgence in popularity during the Taisho period and remains a sought-after destination for those seeking relaxation and renewal.

The hot springs of Oga Onsenkyo, with their unique composition reminiscent of seawater, offer open-air rock baths set amidst picturesque landscapes and create a serene oasis in the heart of nature, leaving visitors feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Conveniently situated in Kusakihara, Kitaura Yumoto, Oga City, Oga Onsenkyo is easily reached by taking a 45-minute bus ride from JR Oga Station.

Brave The Namahage

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation An ancient ritual to scold young children.

Namahage is a traditional ritual in Akita. Men dressed as ogre-like figures visit homes during New Year’s Eve, scolding children to behave. It’s believed to ward off laziness and bring blessings for the upcoming year.

The Namahage Sedo Festival, held annually on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the second week of February in Oga City, is a celebration that combines ancient Shinto rituals with Namahage folklore. Visitors can witness the powerful Namahage demons performing brave dances under the glow of bush lanterns, a mesmerizing sight against the snow-covered mountains.

Photo: PIXTA/ Yama Drop by the museum to learn more about Namahage.

For a deep dive into the history, the Namahage Museum in Oga City offers insights into this cultural practice. It showcases costumes, masks and interactive exhibits that explain the origins and significance of Namahage.

Finally, visitors can experience the Namahage ritual firsthand at Oga Onsen Koryu Kaikan Gofu, where performances are held regularly, providing a deeper understanding of this unique Akita tradition. This dynamic fusion of Japanese drumming and Namahage tradition started with a small group of passionate locals. Visitors can see their spirited performances every Friday and Saturday.

Winter Festivals in Akita

Photo: PIXTA/ KENGO A winter wonderland is waiting.

Beyond the Namahage Sedo Festival, winter comes with many celebrations in Akita.

Yokote’s Kamakura Festival, held on February 13th and 14th in Yokote City, transforms the town’s samurai district into a fantasy realm adorned with illuminated snow huts. Visitors enjoy amazake (a sweet drink) and grilled rice cakes in the snow huts. The snow huts are beautifully illuminated at night, creating a magical atmosphere throughout the city. Visitors can explore samurai residences and the illuminated Yokote Castle.

Kakunodate Fire and Snow Festival

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation Feel the burn.

The Kakunodate Fire and Snow Festival held annually on February 14th in Kakunodate, Japan, heats up the winter night with bonfires and participants swinging fireballs over their heads. Once a purification ritual to ward off evil spirits from farming communities, the festival is now a vibrant community event attracting tourists. The event offers an intimate experience with local Japanese hospitality and thrilling spectacles.

Discover the enchanting beauty of Akita during the colder months, where tradition meets adventure and thrills! Visit Stay Akita and plan your next winter trip to Japan.