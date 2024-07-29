Akita’s Perfect 3-Day Winter Itinerary in Japan

Explore Akita's hidden gems with this 3-day itinerary, which features skiing at Tazawako, samurai history in Kakunodate and ancient traditions in Oga.

By Aaron Baggett Jul 30, 2024 6 min read

The bustling streets of Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto might seem worlds away from the traditional Japan of our imaginations. Yet, a journey to Akita reveals a hidden, authentic side of Japan that few visitors ever experience. With its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking winter landscapes, and unique local traditions, Akita Prefecture offers a serene retreat for those seeking an authentic winter itinerary in Japan.

This itinerary guides you through a two—to three-day trip to Akita, showcasing the region’s best winter activities, from skiing and onsen (hot springs) to historical samurai tours and cultural experiences.

Moreover, special discount tickets covering specific routes within the prefecture are available to overseas visitors when traveling in Akita.

So whether you’re an avid skier, a history enthusiast or simply looking to relax in a picturesque setting, Akita has something special. Do you want to learn more? Visit Stay Akita to learn more about what this undiscovered gem of Japan offers and create your own itinerary.

Day 1: Tazawako Ski Resort and Nyuto Onsenkyo

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation Ski on powdery snow to your heart’s content.

Embark on an exciting winter adventure, where you’ll experience the perfect blend of backcountry discovery and soothing respite.

Morning: Adventure Over Lake Tazawa

Begin your journey at Tazawako Ski Resort, a beacon of inclusivity and diversity in Akita’s winter sports scene. Nestled near the picturesque Lake Tazawa, the resort offers a wide range of well-groomed slopes, each designed to accommodate all skill levels, from novices to seasoned skiers. Moreover, Tazawako Ski Resort is a haven for diverse winter sports enthusiasts, offering opportunities for snowboarding, trekking and backcountry tours, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect winter adventure.

Highlights : Enjoy breathtaking views overlooking Lake Tazawa. Explore a variety of slopes catering to different skill levels. Engage in snowboarding, trekking, and other winter sports activities.

Evening: Stay in An Onsen Town

Photo: PIXTA/ igamania Immerse yourself in a 350-year-old hot spring.

After an exhilarating morning on powdered slopes, unwind at Nyuto Onsenkyo, Tazawako Kogen Onsenkyo or Mizusawa Onsen. Each offers its own unique charm and calming hot springs.

Nyuto Onsenkyo, nestled in the mountains of northern Semboku City, boasts a history of over 350 years and features seven distinct hot spring resorts, each with its type of mineral water and enchanting settings.

Located on the scenic Tazawako Plateau, Mizusawa Onsen perfectly blends natural beauty and convenience. It offers views of Lake Tazawako and is just a stone’s throw away from the Tazawako Skiing Area. With a range of accommodations, including hotels, traditional Japanese-style inns and guest houses, there’s something for every traveler.

Highlights : Discover unique hot spring inns with distinct mineral baths. Immerse yourself in the tranquil mountain landscapes and seasonal beauty.

Day 2: The Samurai Life in Kakunodate

Photo: PIXTA/ amosfal When two seasons collide, see snow and autumn colors.

Kakunodate is a well-preserved samurai town with charming streets, beautiful gardens, and delicious local cuisine. It’s a must-visit for anyone interested in Japan’s feudal past.

Morning: Stroll Through History

Photo: PIXTA/秋AKI Snow-covered gates of Kakunodate.

Start your day in Kakunodate, the “Little Kyoto of Tohoku.” Explore Bukeyashiki-dori, a street lined with stately bukeyashiki (samurai houses) from the Edo period (1603–1867).

As you stroll through Bukeyashiki-dori, you’ll notice thick groves of trees surrounding the houses, creating a fortress-like atmosphere. Founded in 1620 by Ashina Yoshikatsu, Kakunodate was strategically positioned for defense, surrounded by mountains and rivers.

One notable house to visit is the Ishiguro House. This residence, belonging to the Ishiguro family who served the North Satake clan, is the oldest samurai house in Kakunodate. It features traditional architectural elements like a thatched roof, a gabled gate, and a serene garden with an artificial hill and tall fir trees. Visitors can tour the house and see a collection of samurai swords and armor, with English-language guidance available.

Highlights : Walk among well-preserved samurai residences surrounded by lush groves. Visit the oldest samurai house in Kakunodate, featuring traditional architecture and a serene garden. Explore collections of samurai swords and armor.

Afternoon: The Way Of The Samurai

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation Feel like you’ve traveled back to the Edo period at the Aoyagi Samurai Manor Museum

Continue your historical tour with a visit to the Aoyagi Samurai Manor Museum. The Aoyagi family served the Ashina and later the North Satake clans. Their residence offers a comprehensive look at samurai life and culture. The museum complex includes several galleries, gardens and traditional structures, providing an immersive experience.

One unique aspect of this museum is the opportunity to hold authentic samurai swords and try on samurai helmets, offering a tactile connection to history. The museum also hosts demonstrations of traditional crafts like cherry bark art and maple woodwork, allowing visitors to appreciate the artistic skills of the Edo period.

After exploring the museum, take some time to enjoy the beautiful gardens surrounding the estate. The meticulously maintained gardens feature a variety of seasonal plants, creating a picturesque setting that changes with the seasons.

Highlights : Experience hands-on cultural activities like trying on samurai helmets and holding authentic swords. Wander through beautiful traditional gardens surrounding the museum. Appreciate an extensive collection of samurai artifacts.

Midday: Savor Local Flavors

Photo: PIXTA/ Ayleeds Have your fill of this local delicacy for lunch.

For lunch, head to Sakura no Sato, a charming local restaurant renowned for its Inaniwa Udon, an Akita specialty. These hand-stretched noodles are thinner and smoother than regular udon, offering a delicate texture and a subtle flavor that pairs perfectly with various broths and side dishes.

Evening: Seasonal Sake and Local Flair

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation Indulge in local sake paired with seasonal dishes.

As evening falls, immerse yourself in the local culture by visiting one of Kakunodate’s charming izakayas (Japanese pubs). Akita is renowned for its high-quality sake, which is made using pure local water and carefully selected rice. Many izakayas offer a variety of local sake.

Depending on the time of year, you might enjoy dishes featuring wild vegetables in spring, fresh fish and seafood in summer, hearty stews in autumn and warming hot pots in winter. Akita’s cuisine is known for its simplicity and rich flavors, using the region’s natural bounty.

Highlights : Enjoy the warm, inviting atmosphere of a traditional izakaya. Taste a variety of seasonal sake and dishes from Akita.

Bonus Day 3: Experience Oga’s Namahage

Photo: PIXTA/ Yama Will you fear the demons?

If you have an extra day, consider extending your trip to the Oga Peninsula to immerse yourself in the Namahage tradition, a fascinating and centuries-old ritual. Namahage are fearsome, demon-like figures who visit New Year’s Eve homes to scold misbehaving children and ensure prosperity in the new year.

Morning: Learn about Namahage

Start your day in Oga City at the Namahage Museum, which provides an in-depth look at this unique cultural practice. The museum features displays of Namahage costumes and masks and interactive exhibits that explain the origins and significance of this tradition.

Highlights : Explore the Namahage traditions and rituals. Immerse yourself in interactive exhibits that explain the tradition’s origins and significance.

Evening: Live Namahage Performance

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation Get scolded just like the locals did.

After the museum, head to Oga Onsen Koryu Kaikan Gofu for a live Namahage Taiko performance. This dynamic event combines traditional Japanese drumming with the Namahage ritual, creating a powerful and unforgettable Japanese experience. The performances are held every Friday and Saturday from April to November, attracting many spectators each week.

Highlights : Witness live Namahage Taiko drumming. Experience the fusion of ancient ritual and modern performance art.

Evening: Relax at Oga Onsen Village

Photo: Akita Prefectural Tourism Federation End your day with a relaxing soak.

End your day with a relaxing soak in the hot springs at Oga Onsen Village. Nestled near the Sea of Japan, Oga Onsen offers a tranquil escape with its natural hot springs. Some of the onsen here feature an open-air rock bath that recreates the ambiance of a rocky beach in Oga.

You can unwind in the soothing hot spring waters while enjoying views of a vast courtyard where wildflowers bloom throughout the seasons. The picturesque countryside scenery changes each season, offering a different view and atmosphere.

Highlights : An onsen town near the coast of The Sea of Japan A remote countryside atmosphere with beautiful hot springs to discover.

A winter trip to Akita offers adventure, cultural immersion and relaxation, ensuring a memorable Japanese experience. Plan your trip or learn more about Akita at Stay Akita today.