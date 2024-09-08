Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

If you have a drinking problem and want to find help, there are places you can turn to for help with alcoholism in Japan.

In Japan, it’s estimated that around one million people have a drinking problem, yet only 10% seek treatment, and a mere 3% fully recover. This low recovery rate is partly due to Japan’s cultural tolerance of drinking, where alcohol plays a significant role in social, professional, and even religious life. The perception that alcohol is not a drug, combined with minimal legal restrictions, further complicates the recognition and treatment of alcoholism.

Foreigners in Japan, who may feel isolated or struggle with the pressures of adapting to a new culture, can also turn to alcohol as a coping mechanism, leading to dependence over time. The social and professional expectations to participate in drinking rituals only add to this risk.

While stigma still exists, more people in Japan recognize alcoholism as an illness, and non-alcoholic alternatives are becoming more common. For those who feel their drinking is out of control or damaging their lives, this article outlines how and where to find support, covering Japan’s drinking culture, treatment options and resources to help those struggling with alcohol dependence.

Drinking Culture in Japan

It isn’t an uncommon sight in Japan.

Alcohol has a storied place in Japanese culture. Sake (Japanese rice wine) has played an important role in the native Shinto religion for centuries, used as an offering to the gods or consumed for purification. Early Chinese visitors to Japan in the third century reported that the Japanese people were ‘much given to strong drink.’

In modern times, little has changed. Drinking is not only a social activity but an extension of professional duties, with many Japanese companies hosting frequent enkai (work drinking parties) intended to strengthen bonds between coworkers and business partners. Failing to participate in these raucous events can jeopardize an employee’s standing in the workplace, meaning the pressure to drink is extremely high. It isn’t uncommon to see a smartly dressed salaryman passed out on the pavement after overdoing it in the name of a job well done.

The value of enkai and its social equivalent, nomikai, is summed up by the Japanese word nominication, a portmanteau of the Japanese verb nomu (to drink) and the English word communication. In Japan’s famously reserved culture, the loss of inhibition brought about by a few beers or highballs can facilitate everything from new friendships to commercial transactions.

It can also be a way to self-medicate. Charles Pomeroy, onetime president of the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan, famously stated, “Alcohol here plays the role of psychiatry in the West. I think the country would explode without it.” Counseling and therapy are uncommon in Japan. Alcohol, on the other hand, is readily available around the clock from 24-hour convenience stores and even vending machines.

Foreigners and Alcoholism

Have fun, but remember your limits.

Foreigners may be well aware of the risks associated with heavy drinking, but permissive attitudes and social pressures in Japan can easily lead to dependence. While tourists can enjoy nomihoudai (all-you-can-drink events) and cheap convenience store chuhai (shochu highballs) without worry, foreign residents risk becoming habituated to this constant flow of affordable booze.

Foreign employees at Japanese companies are not exempt from the drinking rituals of enkai, and many find that alcohol is the easiest way to unwind after a hard day on the job in Japan’s high-pressure working culture.

Others develop a regular drinking habit during homestays, unable to refuse the nightly drinks offered by generous host families. In these situations, a desire to embrace the local culture and avoid offense can lead to continued drinking and, over time, addiction.

How Does Japan Treat Alcoholism?

It’s important to consider professional help if you are suffering from alcoholism in Japan.

It is important to remember that quitting alcohol overnight can cause dangerous withdrawal symptoms. In some cases, even death. Remember to seek medical supervision. In most cases, Japanese health insurance does cover alcoholism treatment.

Japanese healthcare provides two main treatment paths for alcoholism:

Abstinence Therapy : This method stops alcohol consumption altogether.

: This method stops alcohol consumption altogether. Alcohol-Reduction Therapy: This method gradually reduces the patient’s alcohol consumption over time.

The patient and doctor collaborate to determine the course of therapy, which may involve behavioral therapy, medication or a combination of both.

Outpatient treatment will be recommended in the case of mild withdrawal symptoms. Or where it is deemed the patient can commit to regular outpatient appointments.

Inpatient treatment is open to foreign patients, but support is generally only available in Japanese. However, seeking outpatient treatment from a clinician who speaks English is possible.

Where To Find Help

You don’t have to do it alone.

Here is a list of resources for finding counselors, clinicians and other means of support for overcoming alcohol dependence.

Alcoholics Anonymous Tokyo holds in-person and online meetings in English. They welcome anyone who would like to do something about their drinking problem.

Tell offers in-person counseling in Tokyo, Yokohama and Okinawa, as well as online counseling for people anywhere in Japan. It also runs a free Lifeline and online chat service for anyone struggling and wanting to talk. Its WikiTELL directory lists mental health and other services around the country.

Bonds provides mental health counseling in Japanese, English, Korean, Mandarin and Hindi, including support for substance abuse. Since February 2024, they have run a bi-weekly Living with Addiction support group.

Tokyo Mental Health offers counseling and psychiatry in English. Appointments can be made for in-person sessions at their locations in Tokyo and Okinawa or online.

A directory of therapists and counselors who work in English and other languages around Japan.

Support is needed to find English-speaking doctors in Japan for those hoping to receive outpatient treatment in English.

Japan’s largest addiction treatment and rehabilitation center is located in Kanagawa Prefecture. Offers inpatient treatment for alcoholism and other substance dependencies in Japanese.

Information in Japanese about treatment for alcoholism and resources for seeking treatment.

Recognizing a drinking problem is the first step to recovery. Using the resources above, you can find the right support to continue your journey back to health.