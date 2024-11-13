Looking for a job in Japan but need to boost your resume? Check out these alternatives to JLPT, including options for business and speaking.

By Whitney Hubbell Nov 14, 2024 5 min read

For those actively studying Japanese, by far, the most common exam for testing Japanese ability is the Japanese Language Proficiency Test, also known as the JLPT. Though popular, the exam has its issues. Namely, it is only offered twice a year, and it does not include a speaking section. Despite its ubiquity, alternatives to the JLPT do exist, and there are several to choose from.

Some of these exams are similar to the JLPT, whereas others are aimed at specific skills like speaking ability and kanji aptitude. If you’re applying to jobs in Japan, some of these tests can serve as a qualification if you happen to miss the JLPT application deadline. No matter your Japanese level or reasons for testing your proficiency, here are some alternative exams to the JLPT.

The Business Japanese Test (BJT) is gaining popularity among those with advanced Japanese skills, especially professionals in a business setting. As the name suggests, the BJT assesses your ability to communicate effectively in Japanese business contexts and is highly regarded by employers. The exam is advanced, making it ideal for individuals who have already achieved JLPT N2 or N1 and want to measure their business Japanese proficiency further.

The BJT isn’t a pass-or-fail test; instead, it provides a proficiency level based on your score, ranging from J5 (lowest) to J1+ (highest). However, like the JLPT, the BJT does not include a speaking section. It evaluates your reading comprehension and listening skills through three sections: a 45-minute listening part, a 30-minute listening and reading section, and a 30-minute reading section.

When : Flexible scheduling at testing centers throughout the year; however, you must wait three months before retaking the exam.

Price : ¥7,000

Overseas testing: Available in several Asian countries, Europe and the Americas.

The Japan Kanji Aptitude Test, or Kanji Kentei, is perfect for those passionate about kanji or interested in testing their written Japanese skills. Targeted at native speakers, it features 12 levels, from Level 10 (easiest, testing 80 kanji) to Level 1 (most difficult, requiring knowledge of 6,000 kanji). Levels Pre-2 and Pre-1 help bridge the difficulty gap between higher levels.

Level 2 focuses on the 2,136 regular-use kanji recognized by Japan’s Ministry of Education, while Level 1 tests even more kanji knowledge. Mastering Level 1 marks you as a kanji expert, though most Japanese people don’t have this level of mastery.

When : Three times a year, with testing sessions typically held in February, June, and October.

Price : Ranges from 2,500 to 6,000 yen, depending on the level

Overseas testing: Available in select locations in the USA, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Canada, Germany and France.

The Practical Japanese Language Test, or J-Test, offers a more practical assessment of everyday Japanese skills compared to the JLPT. It even includes a writing section, which provides a more comprehensive evaluation of your communicative ability. However, it is less widely recognized than the JLPT.

The J-Test is held six times a year, which is helpful if you miss the JLPT application. It scores you on a scale from F (beginner) to A (advanced), offering more granular proficiency levels. The test’s Pre-B level even exceeds JLPT N1, catering to those seeking more advanced assessment.

When : Six times a year, usually in January, March, May, July, September and November, providing more frequent opportunities to assess your Japanese proficiency.

Price : 5,200 yen

Overseas testing: Only available in Asian countries.

The Japanese Computerized Adaptive Test (J-CAT) can be taken online from home. Developed by the University of Tsukuba, this test measures your reading, listening, and grammar skills. It adapts in real-time to your performance, adjusting the difficulty of questions as you proceed. Like the JLPT, it assigns a score that corresponds to your proficiency level.

However, you cannot take the J-CAT individually. It requires you to register as part of an academic group, such as a language school. If you’re enrolled in a Japanese course, you may be able to arrange a session with your classmates.

When : You can schedule the test anytime your institution organizes it, making it flexible for students and academic groups.

Price : 3,000 yen

Overseas testing: Online, but through academic registration.

The Oral Proficiency Interview (OPI) tests your spoken Japanese skills and is offered by the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL). Unlike traditional exams like the JLPT, the OPI focuses on real-time conversation, making it perfect for people who need strong speaking skills for work or daily interactions in Japan.

The OPI is a 30-minute interview that can be conducted over the phone or online. You’ll speak with a certified ACTFL tester, who will adjust the questions to match your speaking ability. This will thoroughly evaluate your fluency, accuracy, and ability to handle various topics.

When : You can schedule the test whenever it's convenient for you, offering great flexibility. Just register and book a session that works for you.

Price : $165

Where: Since the test is done by phone or online, it can be taken from almost anywhere in the world, making it accessible for international examinees.

The Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students (EJU) is designed for non-Japanese students who want to study at universities in Japan. It assesses both academic knowledge and Japanese language skills needed for higher education. Many Japanese universities require EJU scores, especially for programs taught in Japanese.

If your goal is to pursue higher education in Japan, the EJU can serve as a more relevant assessment of your Japanese language and academic abilities than the JLPT. Additionally, if a university requires the EJU, it may eliminate the need to take the JLPT separately.

When : The EJU is held twice a year, in June and November. You can register online or through designated institutions and choose a testing date that aligns with university application deadlines.

Price : The cost varies depending on the sections you select but typically ranges from ¥7,000 to ¥10,000.

Where: The exam is administered at official testing centers in Japan and select international locations, mainly in Asia and some European countries. This allows students to take the EJU before moving to Japan, making the process more convenient.

This post was originally written by Liam Carrigan in 2016. Updated by Whitney Hubbell in 2024.