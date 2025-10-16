Should You Visit Animal Cafes or Zoos in Japan?

Visiting a cat cafe in Japan is a bucket list item for many tourists, but the animal cruelty that goes on behind closed doors should make you think twice.

By Aaron Baggett Oct 17, 2025 11 min read

It is not hard to see why people visit animal cafes in Japan. Animals are cute. Owl lovers want a close-up experience. Capybaras look so unbothered that you can imagine they’re enjoying the attention. But put yourself in the animal’s place.

You’re confined, under bright lights, handled by a stream of strangers for hours. I can barely stand five minutes of small talk with one stranger, let alone being grabbed and posed by dozens.

The reality is, there are many reasons why you shouldn’t visit an animal cafe in Japan—horrible conditions, neglect, disease, stress and even connections with organized crime. It gets to a point where you either don’t know how bad it really is or just don’t care about the suffering of animals.

If you didn’t know how harmful these places can be and were thinking of going on your next trip, here’s what actually happens behind the scenes at animal cafes in Japan.

The Ethics of Animal Cafes

Owls are the forest’s wizards. They have pinpoint hearing, silent flight and eyes that find you in the dark. They’re built for night. Now picture that animal tethered to a box under fluorescent lights, pupils blown wide, flinching as hands keep coming.

In cafes, birds denied flight and dark refuge slide into stress behaviors—feather-plucking, pacing, and tremors—and it’s not just owls. Practically any animal exposed to bright lights and crowds is going to experience stress.

Animal cafes turn living creatures into props—guaranteed access, crowds, petting and posing. That isn’t “cute,” it’s deprivation. The animal’s needs (sleep cycles, space to move, choice to retreat) come after the customer’s experience. Even cats, which put up with us at best, are constantly on rotation—either on the floor for your entertainment or in the back, locked in a cage.

Dumb Arguments For Animal Cafes

I always hear, “You eat meat, so you’re no better.” That’s what we call “whataboutism,” and it’s what my daddy calls “malarky.” Whether you eat chicken has no bearing on whether confining wildlife under strip lights for paid handling is wrong. Factory farming is horrific. It’s a flaw we should fix, but it doesn’t give license to cause a second harm.

Another dumb trope is, “They’re better off here.” Based on what—the vibes? What makes you think the kid working an arubaito (a part-time shift) is an otter expert? He learned latte art last week; now he’s diagnosing semi-aquatic stress behaviors next to a McDonald’s.

Sure, my cat is “better off”—because he’s one animal, and basically my son, not inventory. I’m not optimizing “units of affection per hour.” In animal cafes, the animal is the product. If it gets sick or stressed, you swap it out to keep the queue moving. That’s not care, that’s capitalism. That means customer expectations first, margins second and the animal last.

A Lot of Dead Owls

They look super happy.

Animal cafes say they give their animals “rest,” essentially a break, as if they are on the clock. In reality, that “rest” is nothing more than going into a small box or cage next to the Nespresso machine while the next animal is churned out for entertainment.

According to a former owl cafe employee, even owls “resting” were exposed to people. At their cafe, at least seven owls died in a single year. Others had breathing problems and went untreated until they collapsed. And the owner simply “supplemented the stock” by buying new ones.

“At the beginning, the owner of the shop just sat back and let them die without veterinary treatment,” says the whistleblower. “During business hours, they prioritized business. After so many owls died, they finally took [one] sick bird to a veterinarian.”

Of course, a train of shoeboxes leaving the cafe would look suspicious, so the owners simply buried the poor animals “in a space at the back of the shop.”

Health and Hygiene Is What You’d Expect

A survey by WWF Japan and Hokkaido University tested 25 exotic animal cafes (owls, otters, etc.) and found multiple hygiene problems, including E. coli in four cafes and Salmonella in two. Some cafes lacked proper hand-washing stations or failed to require guests to sanitize after touching animals. The study warns that these are just the tip of the iceberg.

This isn’t surprising, seeing as the same whistleblower from the owl cafes says the same sink where quails and mice were prepped for the owls to eat was also used to prepare customers’ drinks. I bet you weren’t expecting that premium flavor in your latte.

Why Are Animal Cafes Popular?

Cute fades fast once you know what it costs.

Japan’s first cat café opened in Osaka in 2004, and Tokyo followed in 2005. The industry boomed and cafes quickly spread across Japan, exploiting rabbits, penguins, otters, pigs, reptiles and other animals.

In Japan, many rentals ban pets. Homes, especially in Tokyo, are small and keeping an animal is costly. Thus, animal cafes offered a proxy for people who couldn’t keep pets at home. It soon became a popular activity with tourists. The whole idea of an animal cafe has sort of been conflated with Japanese culture. Indeed, despite starting in Taiwan, animal cafes have become a “quirky part” of the Japanese experience.

Today, Japan has roughly 16 million pet cats and dogs—more than the number of children under 15. Pets are increasingly treated as family; even Buddhist-style memorials and funerals are common. Shelters have improved dramatically over the past decade. The number of dogs and cats culled fell from 128,241 in 2013 to 23,764 in 2020 and has continued to decline.

However, despite shifting attitudes about pets, animal cafes still persist, especially with exotic animals, and thanks in no small part to inbound tourists. For some stores, 60% of customers come from overseas.

Where Do Cafes Get Their Animals?

Many animal cafes (and pet stores) claim their animals come from “domestic breeders.” Sometimes that’s true—especially for common pets like cats, dogs, rabbits or hedgehogs. But “breeder” can mean anything from a careful hobbyist to a nightmare factory. It’s a business, and capital comes first: animals are produced as quickly and cheaply as possible, then cycled back to the same mills and middlemen when they’re spent, too big or too old.

There’s a whole gray market of middlemen who source animals, move animals between shops and “rehome” surplus stock. There are weekend expos, backroom deals and wholesalers who can deliver whatever’s trending—Shiba this season, chihuahuas the next.

Exotic Animals Are Often Smuggled

Above is a video from a Japanese expo called “Tokyo Reptiles World.” The event displays and sells more than 10,000 animals from around the world. In the past, the expo boasted that visitors could “purchase animals you can’t find at the zoo.”

Exotic animals are often supplied from wild capture and smuggling. Labels like “captive-bred” or “rescued” are slapped on animals with dubious origins. If a cafe showcases species protected under international trade rules, that’s a giant red flag.

A 2025 genetics study compared DNA from otter cafes in Japan and found that most cafe otters matched poaching hotspots in southern Thailand, suggesting illegal sourcing despite import bans. Conservation groups have flagged Japan’s demand as a driver of smuggling in Southeast Asia.

I can’t stress this enough—just like riding elephants in Thailand or posing with doped-up tigers for your Tinder profile, visiting an animal cafe means you are very likely supporting illegal wildlife trade.

Private Zoos Are Hell

Ueno Zoo has a bad reputation for making you hate humanity. But private zoos are much, much worse. The pattern is constant: entertainment first, with weak, slow enforcement. If a place guarantees wild-animal access on a schedule, assume it was built for throughput, not for sleep cycles, space, water, shade, social needs or the animal’s right to say no.

For example, Nikko Saru Gundan (Monkey Army) Theater is one of the most depressing experiences I have ever heard of. Here, monkeys are forced to perform tricks, wear costumes and mimic human behavior for audiences several times a day.

Miyagi Zao Fox Village looks dreamy on TikTok—hundreds of fluffy foxes trotting around you. But read that again: hundreds. Visitors who look past the novelty describe overcrowding and inhumane conditions. Local officials admit their hands are tied because Japan lacks species-specific welfare standards for foxes.

Bear parks in Japan are essentially concrete pits. ALIVE (a Japanese animal-welfare NPO) found bears crammed, stereotypic pacing, old bones left in filthy enclosures, contaminated drinking water and junk-food diets like convenience-store leftovers—plus safety concerns which are kind of a big deal lately.

Elephants are always depressing cases. In 2021, at Ichihara Elephant Kingdom, six Asian elephants fell ill at once, and two died the same day. In September 2024, a 12-year-old Asian elephant at Fukuoka City Zoo died shortly after arrival. Of course, there is Hanako—an elderly elephant who lived alone for decades in a small, barren enclosure in Tokyo’s Inokashira Park.

Japan’s aquariums and marine parks are part of the same supply chain that profits from captured dolphins. Taiji’s hunts feed those parks, and the story ends like Honey’s at Inubosaki Marine Park. After closing in January 2018, the facility kept its lone bottlenose dolphin; she circled a small pool for years. The owner ignored pleas to rehome her, and she died there, alone in a decaying aqarium.

Cruelty-Free Alternatives

Rabbits run free on Okunoshima.

If you cannot stop yourself from experiencing an animal cafe but have the decency not to support the cruelty, there are a few alternatives. For example, Cat Guardian and Neco Republic in Tokyo and Osaka act as a sort of cat cafe and shelter hybrid. Their cats are rescues and are available for adoption.

But the best way to see animals is to experience the country. Take a ferry to Aoshima (Ehime) or Tashirojima (Miyagi), where cats have taken over. Recently, most colonies have been spayed/neutered, so expect more chill seniors than kittens. But that’s the point—stability, not churn.

Okunoshima in Hiroshima has hundreds of free-roaming rabbits zigzagging old island roads and WWII ruins. However, it can be a bit scary getting swarmed, and you will likely see some hurt rabbits, as they’re pretty territorial.

Monkeys should always look as chill as this.

Speaking of territorial, deer in Nara and Miyajima (Hiroshima) absolutely do not respect personal space. They aren’t exactly “cute,” but it’s beautiful to witness them around the shrines, especially in autumn. On Miyajima, feeding is banned—observe and keep your bento closed.

It’s easy to forget, but monkeys (Japanese macaques) are everywhere if you know where to look. Some popular spots are the famous hot-spring troop at Jigokudani (Nagano), Arashiyama in Kyoto, roadside families around Nikko and riverbank foragers in Kamikochi, plus forest edges in Hakone.

If you want a once-in-a-lifetime flex, take the 24-hour ferry to Ogasawara (Bonin Islands). At the right time, you can see humpbacks (winter-spring), sperm whales offshore, dolphin pods, green turtles and birds you won’t see anywhere else.

Final Thoughts

Animal cafes are not “Japanese culture.”

Japanese culture is sunbeams through cedar and camphor on a mossy stone path climbing to a mountain temple. It rests on the idea that people and nature are intertwined—a Shinto belief where deer carried messages from the gods, foxes guarded the harvest and rabbits danced on the moon.

Animal cafes package nature as entertainment and animals as inventory. Visitors who come only to handle animals play into the “Japan is my playground” trope—a tourist culture that avoids engaging with the place itself.

If you love animals, the kindest choice in Japan is to skip the cafes and private zoos and spend your money in rural Japan instead. If you want nature, leave the city. Walk the Kumano Kodo in Wakayama, cross the vine bridges of the Iya Valley in Shikoku.

If you have a child who loves animals, teach empathy. Teach that living things aren’t props packaged for a quick photo. If you are still considering a cafe, ask exactly how the animals are sourced; if the answer is vague, walk away. Cute should never cost fear, stress or a short life in a box.

What do you think? Should people visit animal cafes in Japan? What are some alternatives? Let us know in the comments below.