Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

Explore 10 real anime locations in Tokyo, from Your Name to Tokyo Revengers. Visit the exact spots behind your favorite scenes.

By Moritz Hingott May 1, 2026 7 min read

If you are a fan of anime, coming to Tokyo is an obvious choice. From eight-story high anime shops in Akihabara to countless museums and manga cafes, Japan’s capital celebrates its art form at every corner. Over the years, the city has been used as a setting for many beloved series and movies, making it home to some of the most memorable anime locations in Tokyo.

So today, we’re going to take a look at the most memorable anime locations in Tokyo and where you can find them.

1. Shinjuku Gyoen Park: Garden of Words

The pavilion can be found in Shinjuku Gyoen

Before Makoto Shinkai rose to international fame with his body-swap drama Your Name (2016), he directed a series of shorter films, including The Garden of Words (2012).

On rainy days, the melancholic high schooler Takao skips school to go to Shinjuku Gyoen Park, where he finds comfort in talking to a mysterious woman. There, they meet to share personal struggles, hopes and dreams.

The park itself blends traditional Japanese, formal French and English landscape garden styles and is a 10-minute walk from the Shinjuku Gate (Southeast Exit), or five minutes on foot from Shinjuku-Gyoenmae station. Originally an estate of a feudal lord in the Edo period, it became an imperial garden in the 1900s. If you visit the park, be sure to pack an umbrella, as Shinjuku Gyoen becomes even more beautiful and romantic on rainy days.

Location: Google Maps

2. KFC Shinjuku West: Jujutsu Kaisen

I can think of worse places for a breakup.

If you’re still in Shinjuku and craving some lunch, why not have some “finger-licking good” wings? The KFC Shinjuku West near Shinjuku Station also serves as a central scene in Jujutsu Kaisen (2020), where Gojo and Geto decide to go their separate ways.

If you’re not craving American fast food and are only there to visit the store, don’t worry. The area has multiple restaurant chains, Golden Gai and various izakayas to choose from. Not too far from Shinjuku lies Harajuku and Takeshita Street, which are also featured in the show. If you are a fashion aficionado and Jujutsu Kaisen fan, be sure to put both spots on your travel bucket list.

Location: Google Maps

3. Tama Riverside: Tokyo Revengers

A view nice enough for anime.

One of the most popular anime of recent years, the time-traveling drama Tokyo Revengers (2021) takes viewers on a tour of various spots in the city.

One of the most scenic locations is the Tama River, where several key moments unfold. Similar to Mikey, Draken and Takemichi, you can stroll along the river, sit in the grass and escape the big-city life for a moment.

The riverside also appears early in the series, including a scene where Mikey and Draken ride along the path with Takemichi and talk about their gang. The location is often associated with the stretch of the Tama River near Unoki, where the wide paths and open views closely match what is shown in the anime.

With its lengthy paths, the Tama River is perfect for cycling or having picnics. Just be careful not to get into a fight. The area around Unoki Station on the Tokyu Tamagawa Line is a convenient access point, and it’s about a short walk from the station to the riverbank.

Location: Google Maps

4. Nerima Ward: Your Lie in April

Near Shakuji River.

Located in a quieter yet charming neighborhood, Nerima is the center of many scenes from the romantic drama about classical musicians Your Lie in April (2014).

From Towa Hall, where Kaori and Kosei first meet, to smaller spots like the restaurants “Butcher’s Table” and “La Primeur,” many of these locations can be found close to Nerima station. Shakujii Park, another location featured in the anime, is close by and perfect for sitting down to listen to the show’s classical compositions. Shakujii River, lined with cherry blossom trees, also appears in scenes where Kaori and Kosei walk together, and is especially popular to visit during spring.

If you are interested in exploring the area a bit further, the Toei Animation Museum is close by. Many of the locations are spread across the wider Nerima area, so it can be easier to use Nerima station or nearby stations such as Nerima-Takanodai as a base and walk between them.

Location: Google Maps (Shakuji Park)

5. Kanda Myojin Shrine: Love Live!

Kanda Shrine at dusk.

Located near Akihabara, Kanda Myojin Shrine appears multiple times in Love Live! and is closely tied to the character Nozomi Tojo, who works there as a shrine maiden.

The shrine, with its long stone steps and bright red gate, appears in several scenes throughout the series and is used for key moments, including training and character interactions. It has also become a popular pilgrimage spot for fans.

If you are already exploring Akihabara, it is an easy stop that offers a slightly quieter atmosphere than the surrounding area.

Location: Google Maps

6. Odaiba: Digimon Adventure

Tokyo Bay at Rainbow Bridge.

Although most of Digimon Adventure (1999) takes place in the “Digiworld,” several episodes bring the characters back to Tokyo. Many of these scenes are set in Odaiba. The area, with its beachfront setting and views of the Rainbow Bridge and the city, is worth a visit on its own.

Although the famous Ferris wheel closed in 2022, the iconic buildings of Fuji TV and Tokyo Big Sight remain. Daiba Park is also still worth visiting.

If you’re not just a fan of Digimon, check out the Unicorn Gundam statue. It features light shows at specific times of day.

Location: Google Maps

7. Shimokitazawa: Bocchi The Rock!

Main gate of the Azuma Dori shopping street.

The latest entry on this list, Bocchi the Rock! (2022) was an absolute fan favorite, and the show’s band, “Kessoku Band,” quickly rose to the top of the Japanese charts.

As most of the story takes place in Shimokitazawa, which has a rich history of rock music itself, the underground concert hall “Starry” is inspired by the real venue Shelter, founded in 1991.

Here, you can visit the place where Hitori, Ryo, Nijika and Ikuyo take their first steps as musicians while enjoying a wide variety of bands.

Location: Google Maps

8. Azabu-Juban Shopping Street: Sailor Moon

The station entrance.

The series sets much of its story in the fictional district of “Juban,” which closely mirrors Azabu-Juban. The neighborhood reflects the everyday life of Usagi Tsukino. Several scenes take place along its streets and in the surrounding area. Fans often recognize the entrance to the shopping street and the overall layout.

Nearby is Azabu Hikawa Shrine. Although it uses a different kanji, the name is pronounced the same. The torii gate closely resembles the one seen in the series, but the interior design draws more from Akasaka Hikawa Shrine.

Today, Azabu-Juban blends long-running local shops with modern cafes and restaurants. The area keeps a relaxed, slightly old-town atmosphere despite its central location. This helps explain why it served as the model for the series’ setting.

Location: Google Maps

9. Kisho Shrine: Weathering With You

The “weather shrine” in Koenji.

For a smaller, more specific anime location, visit Kisho Shrine, which is featured in Weathering With You (2019). The shrine is dedicated to a weather deity. It is known for its distinctive “geta ema,” wooden prayer plaques shaped like traditional sandals.

These appear in the film during the explanation of the weather maiden. This makes it one of the few locations where a physical detail on-site directly connects to the story.

Compared to larger, more crowded spots in Tokyo, Kisho Shrine offers a quieter setting. It still gives fans something recognizable to look for. It is a brief stop, but one that feels closely tied to the movie’s themes. The shrine is about a two-minute walk from Koenji Station on the JR Chuo and Sobu lines. Keep in mind that the Chuo Rapid Line does not stop at Koenji.

Location: Google Maps

10. Suga Shrine: Your Name

The famous Kimi no Na wa stairs.

For our final spot on this list, we look at Your Name (2016). The film dethroned Spirited Away at the box office and captured the hearts of millions of anime fans. The memorable finale shows Taki and Mitsuha finally meeting on the steps of Suga Shrine in the Yotsuya residential area.

The movie features various locations across the city, such as the National Art Center and Shinanomachi station. However, the stairs leading to Suga Shrine now stand as an essential part of Tokyo’s pop culture history. After you climb the red-railed staircase, visit the shrine. It sells small themed omamori (lucky charms) from the film.

Location: Google Maps

Have you visited any anime locations in Tokyo? Let us know your favorites in the comments below.