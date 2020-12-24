Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

These apartments in Tokyo's northern Adachi Ward offer good value for those who want to live in the metropolis but not in a small, old building!

By GaijinPot Blog Dec 24, 2020 1 min read

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Adachi.

1LDK Apartment /

Ogi Monthly Cost: ¥99,500

¥99,500 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 53.33m²

53.33m² Location: Ogi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Ogi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Ougi Ohashi Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner Description: A spacious and recently built building for an incredible price. No Deposit

Share this apartment

1LDK Apartment /

Nishiarai Monthly Cost: ¥92,000

¥92,000 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 43.45m²

43.45m² Location: Nishiarai, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Nishiarai, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Yazaike Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner Description: You could watch TV from your bedroom and still have space for a dining table, a living room and a working desk. No Deposit

Share this apartment

1DK Apartment /

Adachi Monthly Cost: ¥90,000

¥90,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 37.51m²

37.51m² Location: Adachi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Adachi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Gotanno Station (8 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line Description: This 1DK apartment comes with a system kitchen and a huge bathroom. No Deposit

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Ogi Monthly Cost: ¥89,000

¥89,000 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 30.09m²

30.09m² Location: Ogi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Ogi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Ougi Ohashi Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner Description: Built in 2020, this wide apartment is available for immediate move-in. No Deposit

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Senju Akebono Monthly Cost: ¥83,667

¥83,667 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 25.15m²

25.15m² Location: Senju akebonocho, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Senju akebonocho, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Horikiri Station (4 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line Description: Just in between the Sumida and the Arakawa Rivers and only 4-minutes walk from the nearest station. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Adachi-ku Monthly Cost: ¥79,500

¥79,500 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 25.36m²

25.36m² Location: Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Minuma Dai Shinsui Kouen Station (1 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner Description: This apartment accepts pets and will come furnished upon request. No Key Money • No Deposit • Pet Friendly

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Chuo Honcho Monthly Cost: ¥65,550

¥65,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 19.87m²

19.87m² Location: Chuohoncho(1.2-chome), Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Chuohoncho(1.2-chome), Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Gotanno Station (13 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line Description: This fully furnished apartment is available for room share without any extra fees. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1R Apartment /

Umejima Monthly Cost: ¥54,000

¥54,000 Layout: 1R

1R Size: 15.86m²

15.86m² Location: Umejima, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Umejima, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Umejima Station (5 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line Description: If you've ever wanted to live in a designers' house, this apartment is for you. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Mutsuki Monthly Cost: ¥53,550

¥53,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 22.35m²

22.35m² Location: Mutsuki, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Mutsuki, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: 5 min. walk to to Ayase Station - Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line Description: Fully furnished with a washing machine, internet and a refrigirator. Room sharing available without extra fees. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Ayase Monthly Cost: ¥47,000

¥47,000 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 16.43m²

16.43m² Location: Ayase, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Ayase, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Ayase Station (10 min. walk) - JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride) Description: System kitchen included and practical location. No Key Money

Share this apartment

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.