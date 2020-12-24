Live

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

These apartments in Tokyo's northern Adachi Ward offer good value for those who want to live in the metropolis but not in a small, old building!

By 1 min read

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Adachi.

1LDK Apartment /
Ogi

  • Monthly Cost: ¥99,500
  • Layout: 1LDK
  • Size: 53.33m²
  • Location: Ogi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Ougi Ohashi Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner

Description: A spacious and recently built building for an incredible price.

No Deposit
1LDK Apartment /
Nishiarai

  • Monthly Cost: ¥92,000
  • Layout: 1LDK
  • Size: 43.45m²
  • Location: Nishiarai, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Yazaike Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner

Description: You could watch TV from your bedroom and still have space for a dining table, a living room and a working desk.

No Deposit
1DK Apartment /
Adachi

  • Monthly Cost: ¥90,000
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 37.51m²
  • Location: Adachi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Gotanno Station (8 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line

Description: This 1DK apartment comes with a system kitchen and a huge bathroom.

No Deposit
1K Apartment /
Ogi

  • Monthly Cost: ¥89,000
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 30.09m²
  • Location: Ogi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Ougi Ohashi Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner

Description: Built in 2020, this wide apartment is available for immediate move-in.

No Deposit
1K Apartment /
Senju Akebono

  • Monthly Cost: ¥83,667
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 25.15m²
  • Location: Senju akebonocho, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Horikiri Station (4 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line

Description: Just in between the Sumida and the Arakawa Rivers and only 4-minutes walk from the nearest station.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Adachi-ku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥79,500
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 25.36m²
  • Location: Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Minuma Dai Shinsui Kouen Station (1 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner

Description: This apartment accepts pets and will come furnished upon request.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  Pet Friendly
1K Apartment /
Chuo Honcho

  • Monthly Cost: ¥65,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 19.87m²
  • Location: Chuohoncho(1.2-chome), Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Gotanno Station (13 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line

Description: This fully furnished apartment is available for room share without any extra fees.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1R Apartment /
Umejima

  • Monthly Cost: ¥54,000
  • Layout: 1R
  • Size: 15.86m²
  • Location: Umejima, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Umejima Station (5 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line

Description: If you've ever wanted to live in a designers' house, this apartment is for you.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Mutsuki

  • Monthly Cost: ¥53,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 22.35m²
  • Location: Mutsuki, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: 5 min. walk to to Ayase Station - Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line

Description: Fully furnished with a washing machine, internet and a refrigirator. Room sharing available without extra fees.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Ayase

  • Monthly Cost: ¥47,000
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 16.43m²
  • Location: Ayase, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Ayase Station (10 min. walk) - JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride)

Description: System kitchen included and practical location.

No Key Money
Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.

