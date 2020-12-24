Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Adachi.
1LDK Apartment /
Ogi
- Monthly Cost: ¥99,500
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 53.33m²
- Location: Ogi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Ougi Ohashi Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner
Description: A spacious and recently built building for an incredible price.
1LDK Apartment /
Nishiarai
- Monthly Cost: ¥92,000
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 43.45m²
- Location: Nishiarai, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Yazaike Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner
Description: You could watch TV from your bedroom and still have space for a dining table, a living room and a working desk.
1DK Apartment /
Adachi
- Monthly Cost: ¥90,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 37.51m²
- Location: Adachi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Gotanno Station (8 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line
Description: This 1DK apartment comes with a system kitchen and a huge bathroom.
1K Apartment /
Ogi
- Monthly Cost: ¥89,000
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 30.09m²
- Location: Ogi, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Ougi Ohashi Station (5 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner
Description: Built in 2020, this wide apartment is available for immediate move-in.
1K Apartment /
Senju Akebono
- Monthly Cost: ¥83,667
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 25.15m²
- Location: Senju akebonocho, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Horikiri Station (4 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line
Description: Just in between the Sumida and the Arakawa Rivers and only 4-minutes walk from the nearest station.
1K Apartment /
Adachi-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥79,500
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 25.36m²
- Location: Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Minuma Dai Shinsui Kouen Station (1 min. walk) - Nippori-Toneri Liner
Description: This apartment accepts pets and will come furnished upon request.
1K Apartment /
Chuo Honcho
- Monthly Cost: ¥65,550
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 19.87m²
- Location: Chuohoncho(1.2-chome), Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Gotanno Station (13 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line
Description: This fully furnished apartment is available for room share without any extra fees.
1R Apartment /
Umejima
- Monthly Cost: ¥54,000
- Layout: 1R
- Size: 15.86m²
- Location: Umejima, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Umejima Station (5 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line
Description: If you've ever wanted to live in a designers' house, this apartment is for you.
1K Apartment /
Mutsuki
- Monthly Cost: ¥53,550
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 22.35m²
- Location: Mutsuki, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: 5 min. walk to to Ayase Station - Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line
Description: Fully furnished with a washing machine, internet and a refrigirator. Room sharing available without extra fees.
1K Apartment /
Ayase
- Monthly Cost: ¥47,000
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 16.43m²
- Location: Ayase, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Ayase Station (10 min. walk) - JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride)
Description: System kitchen included and practical location.
