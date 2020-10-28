Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.
This month, we present these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Ikebukuro.
1K Apartment /
Ikebukuro honcho
- Monthly Cost: ¥65,000
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 16.92m²
- Location: Ikebukuro honcho, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Shimoitabashi station (7 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line
Description: A small but practical apartment with very low upfront moving fees.
1DK Apartment /
Kami Ikebukuro
- Monthly Cost: ¥70,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 26.48m²
- Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Ikebukuro Station (10 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line
Description: Spacious and only 10 minutes away from Ikebukuro station.
1DK Apartment /
Nishi Ikebukuro
- Monthly Cost: ¥77,200
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 30.11m²
- Location: Nishiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Kanamechou Station (4 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line
Description: Just next to Ritsumeikan University.
1LDK Apartment /
Nagasaki
- Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 35m²
- Location: Nagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Higashi Nagasaki station (2 min. walk), Seibu Ikebukuro line
Description: A rare gem. You won't find a 1LDK in Tokyo for this price often.
1K Apartment /
Kami Ikebukuro
- Monthly Cost: ¥80,500
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 21.12m²
- Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Kita Ikebukuro station (2 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line
Description: This is a special short-term lease apartment available for a three-month contract.
1K Apartment /
Kami Ikebukuro
- Monthly Cost: ¥88,550
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 21.4m²
- Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Kita Ikebukuro station (8 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line
Description: Low upfront fee, possibility for room sharing and a furnished kitchen. What are you waiting for?
1DK Apartment /
Ikebukuro
- Monthly Cost: ¥90,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 25.51m²
- Location: Ikebukuro (2-4-chome), Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Ikebukuro station (9 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line
Description: This very fancy building and really nice apartment is only a 9-minute walk from Ikebukuro station.
2DK Apartment /
Minami Nagasaki
- Monthly Cost: ¥93,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 34m²
- Location: Minaminagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Ochiaiminami Nagasaki Station (7 min. walk), Toei Ōedo line
Description: A mansion-type apartment in a residential area.
1DK Apartment /
Ikebukuro
- Monthly Cost: ¥100,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 30.6m²
- Location: Ikebukuro (2-4-chome), Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Kanamechou station (9 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line
Description: A fully renovated apartment only 12-minutes walk from Ikebukuro station.
