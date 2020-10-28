Live

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

This month, we present these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Ikebukuro.

1K Apartment /
Ikebukuro honcho

  • Monthly Cost: ¥65,000
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 16.92m²
  • Location: Ikebukuro honcho, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Shimoitabashi station (7 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line

Description: A small but practical apartment with very low upfront moving fees.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1DK Apartment /
Kami Ikebukuro

  • Monthly Cost: ¥70,000
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 26.48m²
  • Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Ikebukuro Station (10 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line

Description: Spacious and only 10 minutes away from Ikebukuro station.

No Key Money
1DK Apartment /
Nishi Ikebukuro

  • Monthly Cost: ¥77,200
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 30.11m²
  • Location: Nishiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Kanamechou Station (4 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line

Description: Just next to Ritsumeikan University.

1LDK Apartment /
Nagasaki

  • Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
  • Layout: 1LDK
  • Size: 35m²
  • Location: Nagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Higashi Nagasaki station (2 min. walk), Seibu Ikebukuro line

Description: A rare gem. You won't find a 1LDK in Tokyo for this price often.

1K Apartment /
Kami Ikebukuro

  • Monthly Cost: ¥80,500
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 21.12m²
  • Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Kita Ikebukuro station (2 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line

Description: This is a special short-term lease apartment available for a three-month contract.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Kami Ikebukuro

  • Monthly Cost: ¥88,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 21.4m²
  • Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Kita Ikebukuro station (8 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line

Description: Low upfront fee, possibility for room sharing and a furnished kitchen. What are you waiting for?

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1DK Apartment /
Ikebukuro

  • Monthly Cost: ¥90,000
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 25.51m²
  • Location: Ikebukuro (2-4-chome), Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Ikebukuro station (9 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line

Description: This very fancy building and really nice apartment is only a 9-minute walk from Ikebukuro station.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Minami Nagasaki

  • Monthly Cost: ¥93,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 34m²
  • Location: Minaminagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Ochiaiminami Nagasaki Station (7 min. walk), Toei Ōedo line

Description: A mansion-type apartment in a residential area.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1DK Apartment /
Ikebukuro

  • Monthly Cost: ¥100,000
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 30.6m²
  • Location: Ikebukuro (2-4-chome), Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Kanamechou station (9 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line

Description: A fully renovated apartment only 12-minutes walk from Ikebukuro station.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.

