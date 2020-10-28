Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 28, 2020 1 min read

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

This month, we present these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Ikebukuro.

1K Apartment /

Ikebukuro honcho Monthly Cost: ¥65,000

¥65,000 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 16.92m²

16.92m² Location: Ikebukuro honcho, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Ikebukuro honcho, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Shimoitabashi station (7 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line Description: A small but practical apartment with very low upfront moving fees. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1DK Apartment /

Kami Ikebukuro Monthly Cost: ¥70,000

¥70,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 26.48m²

26.48m² Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Ikebukuro Station (10 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line Description: Spacious and only 10 minutes away from Ikebukuro station. No Key Money

1DK Apartment /

Nishi Ikebukuro Monthly Cost: ¥77,200

¥77,200 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 30.11m²

30.11m² Location: Nishiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Nishiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Kanamechou Station (4 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line Description: Just next to Ritsumeikan University.

1LDK Apartment /

Nagasaki Monthly Cost: ¥80,000

¥80,000 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 35m²

35m² Location: Nagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Nagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Higashi Nagasaki station (2 min. walk), Seibu Ikebukuro line Description: A rare gem. You won't find a 1LDK in Tokyo for this price often.

1K Apartment /

Kami Ikebukuro Monthly Cost: ¥80,500

¥80,500 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 21.12m²

21.12m² Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Kita Ikebukuro station (2 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line Description: This is a special short-term lease apartment available for a three-month contract. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Kami Ikebukuro Monthly Cost: ¥88,550

¥88,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 21.4m²

21.4m² Location: Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Kamiikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Kita Ikebukuro station (8 min. walk), Tōbu Tōjō line Description: Low upfront fee, possibility for room sharing and a furnished kitchen. What are you waiting for? No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1DK Apartment /

Ikebukuro Monthly Cost: ¥90,000

¥90,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 25.51m²

25.51m² Location: Ikebukuro (2-4-chome), Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Ikebukuro (2-4-chome), Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Ikebukuro station (9 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line Description: This very fancy building and really nice apartment is only a 9-minute walk from Ikebukuro station. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Minami Nagasaki Monthly Cost: ¥93,000

¥93,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 34m²

34m² Location: Minaminagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Minaminagasaki, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Ochiaiminami Nagasaki Station (7 min. walk), Toei Ōedo line Description: A mansion-type apartment in a residential area. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1DK Apartment /

Ikebukuro Monthly Cost: ¥100,000

¥100,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 30.6m²

30.6m² Location: Ikebukuro (2-4-chome), Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Ikebukuro (2-4-chome), Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Kanamechou station (9 min. walk), Tokyo Metro Fukutoshin line Description: A fully renovated apartment only 12-minutes walk from Ikebukuro station. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

