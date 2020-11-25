Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

Think rent in Tokyo is too expensive? Check out these affordable options available for around ¥100,000 in the vibrant Ueno and Asakusa areas.

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 25, 2020 1 min read

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Ueno/Asakusa.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

1R Apartment /

Senzoku Monthly Cost: ¥57,000

¥57,000 Layout: 1R

1R Size: 13.68m²

13.68m² Location: Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Minowa Station (10 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line Description: Just 10 min. away from Minowa station, you'll be at walking distance from both Ueno Park and Asakusa. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1R Apartment /

Senzoku Monthly Cost: ¥59,800

¥59,800 Layout: 1R

1R Size: 16.58m²

16.58m² Location: Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Minowa Station (10 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line Description: This apartment is located at the top floor of an 8th-floor building, giving you an incredible view plus the sunlight! No Key Money • No Deposit

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Senzoku Monthly Cost: ¥62,500

¥62,500 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 16.45m²

16.45m² Location: Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Iriya Station (7 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line Description: Air conditioner, washing machine and furnished with an induction stove.

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Iriya Monthly Cost: ¥73,000

¥73,000 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 16.61m²

16.61m² Location: Iriya, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Iriya, Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Iriya Station (5 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line Description: A functional apartment only 5-minutes walk from the nearest subway station and furnished with a gas stove.

Share this apartment

1DK Apartment /

Misuji Monthly Cost: ¥74,000

¥74,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 24.67m²

24.67m² Location: Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Kuramae Station (5 min. walk) - Toei Ōedo Line Description: Spacious without breaking the bank and only a 5-minute walk from Kuramae station.

Share this apartment

2K Apartment /

Yanaka Monthly Cost: ¥88,000

¥88,000 Layout: 2K

2K Size: 30m²

30m² Location: Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Sendagi Station (5 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line Description: Perfect for those who want both space and a Japanese touch with a tatami room. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1DK Apartment /

Taito-ku Monthly Cost: ¥90,000

¥90,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 29.4m²

29.4m² Location: Taito-ku, Tokyo

Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Uguisudani Station (4 min. walk) - JR Keihin-Tōhoku Line Description: Furnished with a system kitchen, air conditioning and a bed, this place is 4-minutes away from Uguisudani on the Yamanote line. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1LDK Apartment /

Higashi Asakusa Monthly Cost: ¥106,820

¥106,820 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 36.78m²

36.78m² Location: Higashi Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Higashi Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Minamisenju Station (14 min. walk) - Tsukuba Express Description: A spacious 1LDK at a reasonable cost for its location, just north of Asakusa. No Key Money

Share this apartment

2LDK Apartment /

Senzoku Monthly Cost: ¥110,000

¥110,000 Layout: 2LDK

2LDK Size: 50.57m²

50.57m² Location: Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo

Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Iriya Station (12 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line Description: A wide kitchen, two spacious bedrooms and a big living room for this place in between Ueno and Asakusa.

Share this apartment

Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.