Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Ueno/Asakusa.
Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.
1R Apartment /
Senzoku
- Monthly Cost: ¥57,000
- Layout: 1R
- Size: 13.68m²
- Location: Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Minowa Station (10 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line
Description: Just 10 min. away from Minowa station, you'll be at walking distance from both Ueno Park and Asakusa.
1R Apartment /
Senzoku
- Monthly Cost: ¥59,800
- Layout: 1R
- Size: 16.58m²
- Location: Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Minowa Station (10 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line
Description: This apartment is located at the top floor of an 8th-floor building, giving you an incredible view plus the sunlight!
1K Apartment /
Senzoku
- Monthly Cost: ¥62,500
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 16.45m²
- Location: Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Iriya Station (7 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line
Description: Air conditioner, washing machine and furnished with an induction stove.
1K Apartment /
Iriya
- Monthly Cost: ¥73,000
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 16.61m²
- Location: Iriya, Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Iriya Station (5 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line
Description: A functional apartment only 5-minutes walk from the nearest subway station and furnished with a gas stove.
1DK Apartment /
Misuji
- Monthly Cost: ¥74,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 24.67m²
- Location: Misuji, Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Kuramae Station (5 min. walk) - Toei Ōedo Line
Description: Spacious without breaking the bank and only a 5-minute walk from Kuramae station.
2K Apartment /
Yanaka
- Monthly Cost: ¥88,000
- Layout: 2K
- Size: 30m²
- Location: Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Sendagi Station (5 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Chiyoda Line
Description: Perfect for those who want both space and a Japanese touch with a tatami room.
1DK Apartment /
Taito-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥90,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 29.4m²
- Location: Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Uguisudani Station (4 min. walk) - JR Keihin-Tōhoku Line
Description: Furnished with a system kitchen, air conditioning and a bed, this place is 4-minutes away from Uguisudani on the Yamanote line.
1LDK Apartment /
Higashi Asakusa
- Monthly Cost: ¥106,820
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 36.78m²
- Location: Higashi Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Minamisenju Station (14 min. walk) - Tsukuba Express
Description: A spacious 1LDK at a reasonable cost for its location, just north of Asakusa.
2LDK Apartment /
Senzoku
- Monthly Cost: ¥110,000
- Layout: 2LDK
- Size: 50.57m²
- Location: Senzoku, Taito-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Iriya Station (12 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line
Description: A wide kitchen, two spacious bedrooms and a big living room for this place in between Ueno and Asakusa.
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.