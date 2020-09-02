Live

Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

Pssst, if you're working remotely who says you need to stay in a cramped city? Live the island life in Okinawa instead!

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Okinawa, you can expect to pay around ¥130,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Okinawa.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

2DK Apartment /
Itoman

  • Monthly Cost: ¥43,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 39.83m²
  • Location: Ahagon, Itoman-shi, Okinawa
  • Nearest Sation: Akamine Station (30+ min. walk) - Yui Rail

Description: This spacious apartment, with a parking lot available, is located just 45 minutes by bus from Naha City.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Ginowan

  • Monthly Cost: ¥46,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 25.1m²
  • Location: Akamichi, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa
  • Nearest Sation: Kubi Sato Station (30+ min. by bus min. by bus) - Yui Rail

Description: This whole new apartment (2019!!) comes with incredibly low move-in fees and allows room sharing.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Ginowan

  • Monthly Cost: ¥49,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 26.71m²
  • Location: Maehara, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa
  • Nearest Sation: Tedako-Uranishi Station (28 min. by bus) - Yui Rail

Description: On top of the cheap rent, you'll have the gorgeous Ginowan beach just 20 minutes away by bicycle.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Ginowan

  • Monthly Cost: ¥49,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 26.71m²
  • Location: Ojana, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa
  • Nearest Sation: Tedako-Uranishi Station (26 min. by bus) - Yui Rail

Description: Come as you are, this apartment provides a refrigerator, washing machine, microwave and stove.

No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Nago

  • Monthly Cost: ¥54,050
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 26.49m²
  • Location: Umusa, Nago-shi, Okinawa

Description: Dreaming of living five minutes from the beach? This apartment is for you.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Naha

  • Monthly Cost: ¥54,050
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 23.5m²
  • Location: Nakaima, Naha-shi, Okinawa
  • Nearest Sation: Asato Station (30+ min. walk) - Yui Rail

Description: This apartment might not be bigger than a tiny one in Tokyo, but it has the fresh air and relaxed lifestyle of Okinawa! That counts for something, right?

No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Ginowan

  • Monthly Cost: ¥59,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 35.72m²
  • Location: Ganeko, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa
  • Nearest Sation: Tedako-Uranishi Station (20 min. by bus) - Yui Rail

Description: This one has lots of extra storage space.

No Agency Fee
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.

