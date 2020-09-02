Apartments to rent for less than ¥60,000 in Okinawa—September 2020

Pssst, if you're working remotely who says you need to stay in a cramped city? Live the island life in Okinawa instead!

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Okinawa, you can expect to pay around ¥130,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Okinawa.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

2DK Apartment /

Itoman Monthly Cost: ¥43,000

¥43,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 39.83m²

39.83m² Location: Ahagon, Itoman-shi, Okinawa

Ahagon, Itoman-shi, Okinawa Nearest Sation: Akamine Station (30+ min. walk) - Yui Rail Description: This spacious apartment, with a parking lot available, is located just 45 minutes by bus from Naha City. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Ginowan Monthly Cost: ¥46,550

¥46,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 25.1m²

25.1m² Location: Akamichi, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa

Akamichi, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa Nearest Sation: Kubi Sato Station (30+ min. by bus min. by bus) - Yui Rail Description: This whole new apartment (2019!!) comes with incredibly low move-in fees and allows room sharing. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Ginowan Monthly Cost: ¥49,550

¥49,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 26.71m²

26.71m² Location: Maehara, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa

Maehara, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa Nearest Sation: Tedako-Uranishi Station (28 min. by bus) - Yui Rail Description: On top of the cheap rent, you'll have the gorgeous Ginowan beach just 20 minutes away by bicycle. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Ginowan Monthly Cost: ¥49,550

¥49,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 26.71m²

26.71m² Location: Ojana, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa

Ojana, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa Nearest Sation: Tedako-Uranishi Station (26 min. by bus) - Yui Rail Description: Come as you are, this apartment provides a refrigerator, washing machine, microwave and stove. No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Nago Monthly Cost: ¥54,050

¥54,050 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 26.49m²

26.49m² Location: Umusa, Nago-shi, Okinawa Description: Dreaming of living five minutes from the beach? This apartment is for you. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Naha Monthly Cost: ¥54,050

¥54,050 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 23.5m²

23.5m² Location: Nakaima, Naha-shi, Okinawa

Nakaima, Naha-shi, Okinawa Nearest Sation: Asato Station (30+ min. walk) - Yui Rail Description: This apartment might not be bigger than a tiny one in Tokyo, but it has the fresh air and relaxed lifestyle of Okinawa! That counts for something, right? No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Ginowan Monthly Cost: ¥59,550

¥59,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 35.72m²

35.72m² Location: Ganeko, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa

Ganeko, Ginowan-shi, Okinawa Nearest Sation: Tedako-Uranishi Station (20 min. by bus) - Yui Rail Description: This one has lots of extra storage space. No Agency Fee

