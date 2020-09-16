Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

Friendly Fukuoka is a freaking awesome place to live.

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Fukuoka, you can expect to pay around ¥100,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Fukuoka.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

Minami-ku Monthly Cost: ¥40,500

32.94m² Location: Yanaga, Fukuoka-shi Minami-ku, Fukuoka

Yanaga, Fukuoka-shi Minami-ku, Fukuoka Nearest Sation: Hakataminami Station (13 min. walk) - JR Hakata-Minami Line Description: Damn, this place is huge! Almost 33m² for ¥40,500 may as well be free! No Key Money • No Deposit

Higashi-ku Monthly Cost: ¥42,000

38.46m² Location: Wajirohigashi, Fukuoka-shi Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

Wajirohigashi, Fukuoka-shi Higashi-ku, Fukuoka Nearest Sation: Wajiro Station (7 min. walk) - Uminonakamichi Description: Spacious, fully renovated, and only 24 minutes from the center of Fukuoka City by train. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Minami-ku Monthly Cost: ¥42,514

40m² Location: Yanaga, Fukuoka-shi Minami-ku, Fukuoka

Yanaga, Fukuoka-shi Minami-ku, Fukuoka Nearest Sation: Hakataminami Station (19 min. walk) - JR Hakata-Minami Line Description: Are all the apartments in Fukuoka huge and cheap? This one has no deposit or key money. Peace out, Tokyo. No Key Money • No Deposit

Higashi-ku Monthly Cost: ¥50,040

40.95m² Location: Mitoma, Fukuoka-shi Higashi-ku, Fukuoka

Mitoma, Fukuoka-shi Higashi-ku, Fukuoka Nearest Sation: Mitoma Station (7 min. walk) - Nishitetsu Kaizuka Line Description: This brand new (2004) two story apartment comes with a really cheap internet contract. Perfect for teleworking. No Agency Fee

Nishi-ku Monthly Cost: ¥55,000

53.96m² Location: Yokohama(1-2-chome), Fukuoka-shi Nishi-ku, Fukuoka

Yokohama(1-2-chome), Fukuoka-shi Nishi-ku, Fukuoka Nearest Sation: Kyudai Gakken Toshi Station (18 min. walk) - JR Chikuhi Line (Meinohama-Nishikaratsu) Description: Did someone say ocean views? This apartment is close to the beach, what more do you need? No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Hakata-ku Monthly Cost: ¥61,040

27.8m² Location: Naka, Fukuoka-shi Hakata-ku, Fukuoka

Naka, Fukuoka-shi Hakata-ku, Fukuoka Nearest Sation: Takeshita Station (18 min. walk) - JR Kagoshima Main Line (Hakata-Yashiro) Description: Located right in the center of Fukuoka City. For singles who want to be where the action is. No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Chuo-ku Monthly Cost: ¥73,040

28.15m² Location: Hirao, Fukuoka-shi Chuo-ku, Fukuoka

Hirao, Fukuoka-shi Chuo-ku, Fukuoka Nearest Sation: Nishitetsu Hirao Station (7 min. walk) - Nishitetsu Tenjin Ōmuta Line Description: Comes with a furnished kitchen and washing machine, heyyy. No Deposit • No Agency Fee

