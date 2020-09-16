Live

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

Friendly Fukuoka is a freaking awesome place to live.

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Fukuoka, you can expect to pay around ¥100,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Fukuoka.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

2DK Apartment /
Minami-ku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥40,500
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 32.94m²
  • Location: Yanaga, Fukuoka-shi Minami-ku, Fukuoka
  • Nearest Sation: Hakataminami Station (13 min. walk) - JR Hakata-Minami Line

Description: Damn, this place is huge! Almost 33m² for ¥40,500 may as well be free!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit
2DK Apartment /
Higashi-ku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥42,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 38.46m²
  • Location: Wajirohigashi, Fukuoka-shi Higashi-ku, Fukuoka
  • Nearest Sation: Wajiro Station (7 min. walk) - Uminonakamichi

Description: Spacious, fully renovated, and only 24 minutes from the center of Fukuoka City by train.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Minami-ku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥42,514
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 40m²
  • Location: Yanaga, Fukuoka-shi Minami-ku, Fukuoka
  • Nearest Sation: Hakataminami Station (19 min. walk) - JR Hakata-Minami Line

Description: Are all the apartments in Fukuoka huge and cheap? This one has no deposit or key money. Peace out, Tokyo.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit
2DK Apartment /
Higashi-ku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥50,040
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 40.95m²
  • Location: Mitoma, Fukuoka-shi Higashi-ku, Fukuoka
  • Nearest Sation: Mitoma Station (7 min. walk) - Nishitetsu Kaizuka Line

Description: This brand new (2004) two story apartment comes with a really cheap internet contract. Perfect for teleworking.

No Agency Fee
2LDK Apartment /
Nishi-ku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥55,000
  • Layout: 2LDK
  • Size: 53.96m²
  • Location: Yokohama(1-2-chome), Fukuoka-shi Nishi-ku, Fukuoka
  • Nearest Sation: Kyudai Gakken Toshi Station (18 min. walk) - JR Chikuhi Line (Meinohama-Nishikaratsu)

Description: Did someone say ocean views? This apartment is close to the beach, what more do you need?

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Hakata-ku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥61,040
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 27.8m²
  • Location: Naka, Fukuoka-shi Hakata-ku, Fukuoka
  • Nearest Sation: Takeshita Station (18 min. walk) - JR Kagoshima Main Line (Hakata-Yashiro)

Description: Located right in the center of Fukuoka City. For singles who want to be where the action is.

No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Chuo-ku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥73,040
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 28.15m²
  • Location: Hirao, Fukuoka-shi Chuo-ku, Fukuoka
  • Nearest Sation: Nishitetsu Hirao Station (7 min. walk) - Nishitetsu Tenjin Ōmuta Line

Description: Comes with a furnished kitchen and washing machine, heyyy.

No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.

