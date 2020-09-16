Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Fukuoka, you can expect to pay around ¥100,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Fukuoka.
Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.
2DK Apartment /
Minami-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥40,500
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 32.94m²
- Location: Yanaga, Fukuoka-shi Minami-ku, Fukuoka
- Nearest Sation: Hakataminami Station (13 min. walk) - JR Hakata-Minami Line
Description: Damn, this place is huge! Almost 33m² for ¥40,500 may as well be free!
2DK Apartment /
Higashi-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥42,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 38.46m²
- Location: Wajirohigashi, Fukuoka-shi Higashi-ku, Fukuoka
- Nearest Sation: Wajiro Station (7 min. walk) - Uminonakamichi
Description: Spacious, fully renovated, and only 24 minutes from the center of Fukuoka City by train.
2DK Apartment /
Minami-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥42,514
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 40m²
- Location: Yanaga, Fukuoka-shi Minami-ku, Fukuoka
- Nearest Sation: Hakataminami Station (19 min. walk) - JR Hakata-Minami Line
Description: Are all the apartments in Fukuoka huge and cheap? This one has no deposit or key money. Peace out, Tokyo.
2DK Apartment /
Higashi-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥50,040
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 40.95m²
- Location: Mitoma, Fukuoka-shi Higashi-ku, Fukuoka
- Nearest Sation: Mitoma Station (7 min. walk) - Nishitetsu Kaizuka Line
Description: This brand new (2004) two story apartment comes with a really cheap internet contract. Perfect for teleworking.
2LDK Apartment /
Nishi-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥55,000
- Layout: 2LDK
- Size: 53.96m²
- Location: Yokohama(1-2-chome), Fukuoka-shi Nishi-ku, Fukuoka
- Nearest Sation: Kyudai Gakken Toshi Station (18 min. walk) - JR Chikuhi Line (Meinohama-Nishikaratsu)
Description: Did someone say ocean views? This apartment is close to the beach, what more do you need?
1K Apartment /
Hakata-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥61,040
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 27.8m²
- Location: Naka, Fukuoka-shi Hakata-ku, Fukuoka
- Nearest Sation: Takeshita Station (18 min. walk) - JR Kagoshima Main Line (Hakata-Yashiro)
Description: Located right in the center of Fukuoka City. For singles who want to be where the action is.
1K Apartment /
Chuo-ku
- Monthly Cost: ¥73,040
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 28.15m²
- Location: Hirao, Fukuoka-shi Chuo-ku, Fukuoka
- Nearest Sation: Nishitetsu Hirao Station (7 min. walk) - Nishitetsu Tenjin Ōmuta Line
Description: Comes with a furnished kitchen and washing machine, heyyy.
