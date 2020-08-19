Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

Wanna be close enough to Tokyo for partying but far enough to maintain your peace and quiet? Consider living in Chiba.

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. While living in Tokyo sounds cool on paper, its surrounding prefectures are cheaper and only a few extra minutes by train from your favorite Tokyo hangouts. This month we checked out foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

2K Apartment /

Funabashi Monthly Cost: ¥47,000

¥47,000 Layout: 2K

2K Size: 30.37m²

30.37m² Location: Yakuendai, Funabashi-shi, Chiba

Yakuendai, Funabashi-shi, Chiba Nearest Sation: Narashino Station (9 min. walk) - Shin-Keisei Line Description: A wide kitchen and two rooms for a spacious life, just 40 minutes away from Tokyo. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Narashino Monthly Cost: ¥49,100

¥49,100 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 41.02m²

41.02m² Location: Higashinarashino, Narashino-shi, Chiba

Higashinarashino, Narashino-shi, Chiba Nearest Sation: Mimomi Station (10 min. walk) - Keisei Main Line Description: Enjoy the extra maisonette space just above the bathroom. No Key Money

2DK Apartment /

Onjuku Monthly Cost: ¥58,000

¥58,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 38.17m²

38.17m² Location: Shimmachi, Isumi-gun Onjuku-machi, Chiba

Shimmachi, Isumi-gun Onjuku-machi, Chiba Nearest Sation: Onjuku Station (6 min. walk) - JR Sotobō Line Description: Onjuku is a little bit far from Tokyo but the view is totally worth it! Plus it's pet friendly! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Chiba City Monthly Cost: ¥62,620

¥62,620 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 40.13m²

40.13m² Location: Makuharihongo, Chiba-shi Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba

Makuharihongo, Chiba-shi Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba Nearest Sation: Makuharihongou Station (10 min. walk) - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line Description: A pet-friendly apartment just 30 minutes from Tokyo. Even big dogs are allowed which is rare! No Key Money

3DK Apartment /

Matsudo Monthly Cost: ¥73,028

¥73,028 Layout: 3DK

3DK Size: 55.97m²

55.97m² Location: Rokkodai, Matsudo-shi, Chiba

Rokkodai, Matsudo-shi, Chiba Nearest Sation: Mutsumi Station (10 min. walk) - Tōbu Noda Line Description: A 1LDK disguised as a 3DK for the price of a Tokyo 1R. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Urayasu Monthly Cost: ¥75,000

¥75,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 38.74m²

38.74m² Location: Kitazakae, Urayasu-shi, Chiba

Kitazakae, Urayasu-shi, Chiba Nearest Sation: Urayasu Station (9 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Tōzai Line Description: The closest apartment to Tokyo among this list. Thirty minutes away from Tokyo Disneyland by bus! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

3LDK Apartment /

Chiba City Monthly Cost: ¥76,930

¥76,930 Layout: 3LDK

3LDK Size: 59.5m²

59.5m² Location: Miyanogidai, Chiba-shi Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba

Miyanogidai, Chiba-shi Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba Nearest Sation: One min. walk to the nearest bus stop, then 12 min. by bus to Inage Station - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line Description: So many rooms you could lose yourself (in a good way). No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Funabashi Monthly Cost: ¥80,000

¥80,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 40m²

40m² Location: Higashifunabashi, Funabashi-shi, Chiba

Higashifunabashi, Funabashi-shi, Chiba Nearest Sation: Higashifunabashi Station (9 min. walk) - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line Description: An entirely renovated apartment with built-in gas stove kitchen and nice flooring. No Key Money

Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.