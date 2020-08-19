Live

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

Wanna be close enough to Tokyo for partying but far enough to maintain your peace and quiet? Consider living in Chiba.

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. While living in Tokyo sounds cool on paper, its surrounding prefectures are cheaper and only a few extra minutes by train from your favorite Tokyo hangouts. This month we checked out foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

2K Apartment /
Funabashi

  • Monthly Cost: ¥47,000
  • Layout: 2K
  • Size: 30.37m²
  • Location: Yakuendai, Funabashi-shi, Chiba
  • Nearest Sation: Narashino Station (9 min. walk) - Shin-Keisei Line

Description: A wide kitchen and two rooms for a spacious life, just 40 minutes away from Tokyo.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Narashino

  • Monthly Cost: ¥49,100
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 41.02m²
  • Location: Higashinarashino, Narashino-shi, Chiba
  • Nearest Sation: Mimomi Station (10 min. walk) - Keisei Main Line

Description: Enjoy the extra maisonette space just above the bathroom.

No Key Money
2DK Apartment /
Onjuku

  • Monthly Cost: ¥58,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 38.17m²
  • Location: Shimmachi, Isumi-gun Onjuku-machi, Chiba
  • Nearest Sation: Onjuku Station (6 min. walk) - JR Sotobō Line

Description: Onjuku is a little bit far from Tokyo but the view is totally worth it! Plus it's pet friendly!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Chiba City

  • Monthly Cost: ¥62,620
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 40.13m²
  • Location: Makuharihongo, Chiba-shi Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba
  • Nearest Sation: Makuharihongou Station (10 min. walk) - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line

Description: A pet-friendly apartment just 30 minutes from Tokyo. Even big dogs are allowed which is rare!

No Key Money
3DK Apartment /
Matsudo

  • Monthly Cost: ¥73,028
  • Layout: 3DK
  • Size: 55.97m²
  • Location: Rokkodai, Matsudo-shi, Chiba
  • Nearest Sation: Mutsumi Station (10 min. walk) - Tōbu Noda Line

Description: A 1LDK disguised as a 3DK for the price of a Tokyo 1R.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Urayasu

  • Monthly Cost: ¥75,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 38.74m²
  • Location: Kitazakae, Urayasu-shi, Chiba
  • Nearest Sation: Urayasu Station (9 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Tōzai Line

Description: The closest apartment to Tokyo among this list. Thirty minutes away from Tokyo Disneyland by bus!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
3LDK Apartment /
Chiba City

  • Monthly Cost: ¥76,930
  • Layout: 3LDK
  • Size: 59.5m²
  • Location: Miyanogidai, Chiba-shi Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba
  • Nearest Sation: One min. walk to the nearest bus stop, then 12 min. by bus to Inage Station - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line

Description: So many rooms you could lose yourself (in a good way).

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Funabashi

  • Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 40m²
  • Location: Higashifunabashi, Funabashi-shi, Chiba
  • Nearest Sation: Higashifunabashi Station (9 min. walk) - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line

Description: An entirely renovated apartment with built-in gas stove kitchen and nice flooring.

No Key Money
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.

