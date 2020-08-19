Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. While living in Tokyo sounds cool on paper, its surrounding prefectures are cheaper and only a few extra minutes by train from your favorite Tokyo hangouts. This month we checked out foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Chiba, just east of Tokyo.
Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.
2K Apartment /
Funabashi
- Monthly Cost: ¥47,000
- Layout: 2K
- Size: 30.37m²
- Location: Yakuendai, Funabashi-shi, Chiba
- Nearest Sation: Narashino Station (9 min. walk) - Shin-Keisei Line
Description: A wide kitchen and two rooms for a spacious life, just 40 minutes away from Tokyo.
2DK Apartment /
Narashino
- Monthly Cost: ¥49,100
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 41.02m²
- Location: Higashinarashino, Narashino-shi, Chiba
- Nearest Sation: Mimomi Station (10 min. walk) - Keisei Main Line
Description: Enjoy the extra maisonette space just above the bathroom.
2DK Apartment /
Onjuku
- Monthly Cost: ¥58,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 38.17m²
- Location: Shimmachi, Isumi-gun Onjuku-machi, Chiba
- Nearest Sation: Onjuku Station (6 min. walk) - JR Sotobō Line
Description: Onjuku is a little bit far from Tokyo but the view is totally worth it! Plus it's pet friendly!
2DK Apartment /
Chiba City
- Monthly Cost: ¥62,620
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 40.13m²
- Location: Makuharihongo, Chiba-shi Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba
- Nearest Sation: Makuharihongou Station (10 min. walk) - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line
Description: A pet-friendly apartment just 30 minutes from Tokyo. Even big dogs are allowed which is rare!
3DK Apartment /
Matsudo
- Monthly Cost: ¥73,028
- Layout: 3DK
- Size: 55.97m²
- Location: Rokkodai, Matsudo-shi, Chiba
- Nearest Sation: Mutsumi Station (10 min. walk) - Tōbu Noda Line
Description: A 1LDK disguised as a 3DK for the price of a Tokyo 1R.
2DK Apartment /
Urayasu
- Monthly Cost: ¥75,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 38.74m²
- Location: Kitazakae, Urayasu-shi, Chiba
- Nearest Sation: Urayasu Station (9 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Tōzai Line
Description: The closest apartment to Tokyo among this list. Thirty minutes away from Tokyo Disneyland by bus!
3LDK Apartment /
Chiba City
- Monthly Cost: ¥76,930
- Layout: 3LDK
- Size: 59.5m²
- Location: Miyanogidai, Chiba-shi Hanamigawa-ku, Chiba
- Nearest Sation: One min. walk to the nearest bus stop, then 12 min. by bus to Inage Station - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line
Description: So many rooms you could lose yourself (in a good way).
2DK Apartment /
Funabashi
- Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 40m²
- Location: Higashifunabashi, Funabashi-shi, Chiba
- Nearest Sation: Higashifunabashi Station (9 min. walk) - JR Chūō-Sōbu Line
Description: An entirely renovated apartment with built-in gas stove kitchen and nice flooring.
