Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

There is plenty of affordable rooms — and room! — available for rent in Hokkaido. Why not relocate and work remotely?

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 11, 2020 1 min read

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Hokkaido, you can expect to pay around ¥100,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so let us help you out. Check out these foreigner friendly apartments for rent in Hokkaido.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

1LDK Apartment /

Sapporo Monthly Cost: ¥22,000

¥22,000 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 34.34m²

34.34m² Location: Fukuzumi 2-jo, Sapporo-shi Toyohira-ku, Hokkaido

Fukuzumi 2-jo, Sapporo-shi Toyohira-ku, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Fukusumi Station (18 min. walk) - Sapporo Municipal Subway Tōhō Line Description: A heating system plus air conditioning is provided for this budget apartment located south of Sapporo. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1LDK Apartment /

Kuriyama Monthly Cost: ¥23,000

¥23,000 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 40.81m²

40.81m² Location: Nishiki, Yubari-gun Kuriyama-cho, Hokkaido

Nishiki, Yubari-gun Kuriyama-cho, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Kuriyama Station (5 min. walk) - JR Muroran Main Line (Tomakomai-Iwamizawa) Description: This buget place surrounded by nature is only a five-minute walk from the nearest station. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1LDK Apartment /

Sapporo Monthly Cost: ¥35,904

¥35,904 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 30.37m²

30.37m² Location: Tsukisamu nishi 5-jo, Sapporo-shi Toyohira-ku, Hokkaido

Tsukisamu nishi 5-jo, Sapporo-shi Toyohira-ku, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Tsukisappu Chuou Station (13 min. walk) - Sapporo Municipal Subway Tōhō Line Description: You can book this place from overseas with your credit card. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee • Pet Friendly

Share this apartment

2LDK Apartment /

Shibetsu Monthly Cost: ¥37,000

¥37,000 Layout: 2LDK

2LDK Size: 53.21m²

53.21m² Location: Odori higashi, Shibetsu-shi, Hokkaido

Odori higashi, Shibetsu-shi, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Shibetsu Station (11 min. walk) - JR Sōya Main Line Description: This place will be perfect for anyone looking to enjoy Hokkaido's nature while still living in a spacious apartment. Heating is provided. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

2LDK Apartment /

Chitose Monthly Cost: ¥44,000

¥44,000 Layout: 2LDK

2LDK Size: 55.99m²

55.99m² Location: Hokuyo, Chitose-shi, Hokkaido

Hokuyo, Chitose-shi, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Osatsu Station (13 min. walk) - JR Chitose Line Description: Spacious and only 20 minutes by train from the Chitose Airport, this place also comes with incredibly low upfront move-in fees. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

2DK Apartment /

Otaru Monthly Cost: ¥46,550

¥46,550 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 46.19m²

46.19m² Location: Ishiyamacho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido

Ishiyamacho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Otaru Station (15 min. walk) - JR Hakodate Main Line (Oshamambe - Otaru) Description: You can move-in now and be just in time for Otaru's lantern festival this winter. The gas stove is provided. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

2LDK Apartment /

Otaru Monthly Cost: ¥47,050

¥47,050 Layout: 2LDK

2LDK Size: 52.17m²

52.17m² Location: Wakatakecho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido

Wakatakecho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Otaruchikkou Station (3 min. walk) - JR Hakodate Main Line (Otaru - Asahikawa) Description: A two-story apartment with a system kitchen, walk-in closet and internet. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

3LDK Apartment /

Asahikawa Monthly Cost: ¥55,000

¥55,000 Layout: 3LDK

3LDK Size: 68.91m²

68.91m² Location: Midorigaoka 4-jo, Asahikawa-shi, Hokkaido

Midorigaoka 4-jo, Asahikawa-shi, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Midorigaoka Station (11 min. walk) - JR Furano Line Description: Looking for a place to move with the whole family? This one is perfect and comes with two heating systems. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1LDK Apartment /

Otaru Monthly Cost: ¥58,752

¥58,752 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 34.32m²

34.32m² Location: Inaho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido

Inaho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Otaru Station (4 min. walk) - JR Hakodate Main Line (Oshamambe - Otaru) Description: This place is only a four minute walk from Otaru's station and was built in 2015. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Sapporo Monthly Cost: ¥75,500

¥75,500 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 35.49m²

35.49m² Location: Minami 5-jonishi, Sapporo-shi Chuo-ku, Hokkaido

Minami 5-jonishi, Sapporo-shi Chuo-ku, Hokkaido Nearest Sation: Nishi Juitchome Station (9 min. walk) - Sapporo Municipal Subway Tōzai Line Description: This place, available for short-term stay, is fully furnished and located in the center of Sapporo. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.