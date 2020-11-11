Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥80,000 in Hokkaido, November 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Hokkaido, you can expect to pay around ¥100,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so let us help you out. Check out these foreigner friendly apartments for rent in Hokkaido.
Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.
1LDK Apartment /
Sapporo
- Monthly Cost: ¥22,000
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 34.34m²
- Location: Fukuzumi 2-jo, Sapporo-shi Toyohira-ku, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Fukusumi Station (18 min. walk) - Sapporo Municipal Subway Tōhō Line
Description: A heating system plus air conditioning is provided for this budget apartment located south of Sapporo.
1LDK Apartment /
Kuriyama
- Monthly Cost: ¥23,000
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 40.81m²
- Location: Nishiki, Yubari-gun Kuriyama-cho, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Kuriyama Station (5 min. walk) - JR Muroran Main Line (Tomakomai-Iwamizawa)
Description: This buget place surrounded by nature is only a five-minute walk from the nearest station.
1LDK Apartment /
Sapporo
- Monthly Cost: ¥35,904
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 30.37m²
- Location: Tsukisamu nishi 5-jo, Sapporo-shi Toyohira-ku, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Tsukisappu Chuou Station (13 min. walk) - Sapporo Municipal Subway Tōhō Line
Description: You can book this place from overseas with your credit card.
2LDK Apartment /
Shibetsu
- Monthly Cost: ¥37,000
- Layout: 2LDK
- Size: 53.21m²
- Location: Odori higashi, Shibetsu-shi, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Shibetsu Station (11 min. walk) - JR Sōya Main Line
Description: This place will be perfect for anyone looking to enjoy Hokkaido's nature while still living in a spacious apartment. Heating is provided.
2LDK Apartment /
Chitose
- Monthly Cost: ¥44,000
- Layout: 2LDK
- Size: 55.99m²
- Location: Hokuyo, Chitose-shi, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Osatsu Station (13 min. walk) - JR Chitose Line
Description: Spacious and only 20 minutes by train from the Chitose Airport, this place also comes with incredibly low upfront move-in fees.
2DK Apartment /
Otaru
- Monthly Cost: ¥46,550
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 46.19m²
- Location: Ishiyamacho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Otaru Station (15 min. walk) - JR Hakodate Main Line (Oshamambe - Otaru)
Description: You can move-in now and be just in time for Otaru's lantern festival this winter. The gas stove is provided.
2LDK Apartment /
Otaru
- Monthly Cost: ¥47,050
- Layout: 2LDK
- Size: 52.17m²
- Location: Wakatakecho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Otaruchikkou Station (3 min. walk) - JR Hakodate Main Line (Otaru - Asahikawa)
Description: A two-story apartment with a system kitchen, walk-in closet and internet.
3LDK Apartment /
Asahikawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥55,000
- Layout: 3LDK
- Size: 68.91m²
- Location: Midorigaoka 4-jo, Asahikawa-shi, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Midorigaoka Station (11 min. walk) - JR Furano Line
Description: Looking for a place to move with the whole family? This one is perfect and comes with two heating systems.
1LDK Apartment /
Otaru
- Monthly Cost: ¥58,752
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 34.32m²
- Location: Inaho, Otaru-shi, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Otaru Station (4 min. walk) - JR Hakodate Main Line (Oshamambe - Otaru)
Description: This place is only a four minute walk from Otaru's station and was built in 2015.
1K Apartment /
Sapporo
- Monthly Cost: ¥75,500
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 35.49m²
- Location: Minami 5-jonishi, Sapporo-shi Chuo-ku, Hokkaido
- Nearest Sation: Nishi Juitchome Station (9 min. walk) - Sapporo Municipal Subway Tōzai Line
Description: This place, available for short-term stay, is fully furnished and located in the center of Sapporo.
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.