Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

Live your best life by the sea in Kanagawa Prefecture.

By GaijinPot Blog Sep 30, 2020 1 min read

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. While living in Tokyo sounds cool on paper, its surrounding prefectures are cheaper and only a few extra minutes by train from your favorite Tokyo hangouts. This month we checked out foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Kanagawa, just south of Tokyo.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

2K Apartment /

Sanda, Atsugi-shi, Kanagawa Monthly Cost: ¥34,000

¥34,000 Layout: 2K

2K Size: 33.09m²

33.09m² Location: Atsugi

Atsugi Nearest Sation: Nyudani Station (30+ min. walk) - JR Sagami line Description: Located on the top floor of a mansion, you'll be footstep noise-free from neighbors! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

2DK Apartment /

Shimojima, Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa Monthly Cost: ¥36,000

¥36,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 38.46m²

38.46m² Location: Hiratsuka

Hiratsuka Nearest Sation: Isehara Station (30+ min. walk) - Odakyū Line Description: For this apartment in a quiet rural area, you'll probably need a car. Fortunately, this place has parking! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Shindo, Sagamihara-shi Minami-ku, Kanagawa Monthly Cost: ¥44,550

¥44,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 25.17m²

25.17m² Location: Sagamihara

Sagamihara Nearest Sation: Soubudaishita Station (11 min. walk) - JR Sagami line Description: A spacious 1K only 11 minutes by walk from Soubudaishita Station. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

3DK Apartment /

Uragamidai, Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa Monthly Cost: ¥52,000

¥52,000 Layout: 3DK

3DK Size: 49.2m²

49.2m² Location: Yokosuka

Yokosuka Nearest Sation: Uraga Station (8 min. walk) - Keikyū Main Line Description: Surrounded by the sea and only an eight-minute walk from the nearest station. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

1DK Apartment /

Okazaki, Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa Monthly Cost: ¥58,316

¥58,316 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 30.9m²

30.9m² Location: Hiratsuka

Hiratsuka Nearest Sation: Isehara Station (30+ min. walk) - Odakyū Line Description: A recent building (2002) with all the support you need to start your new life. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee • Pet Friendly

Share this apartment

1K Apartment /

Nishiikuta, Kawasaki-shi Tama-ku, Kanagawa Monthly Cost: ¥65,550

¥65,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 39.74m²

39.74m² Location: Kawasaki

Kawasaki Nearest Sation: Yomiuri Rando Mae Station (6 min. walk) - Odakyū Line Description: A direct train and only 30 min ride to Shinjuku but most importantly, 20 minutes walk from the famous theme park Yomiuriland. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

Share this apartment

2DK Apartment /

Nippacho, Yokohama-shi Kohoku-ku, Kanagawa Monthly Cost: ¥80,000

¥80,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 45.5m²

45.5m² Location: Yokohama

Yokohama Nearest Sation: Nippa Station (10 min. walk) - Blue Line Description: 15 minutes by train to the center of Yokohama and located in a quiet residential area. What else do you need? No Key Money

Share this apartment

Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.