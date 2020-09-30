Live

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

Live your best life by the sea in Kanagawa Prefecture.

By 1 min read

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. While living in Tokyo sounds cool on paper, its surrounding prefectures are cheaper and only a few extra minutes by train from your favorite Tokyo hangouts. This month we checked out foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Kanagawa, just south of Tokyo.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

2K Apartment /
Sanda, Atsugi-shi, Kanagawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥34,000
  • Layout: 2K
  • Size: 33.09m²
  • Location: Atsugi
  • Nearest Sation: Nyudani Station (30+ min. walk) - JR Sagami line

Description: Located on the top floor of a mansion, you'll be footstep noise-free from neighbors!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Share this apartment
See Details

2DK Apartment /
Shimojima, Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥36,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 38.46m²
  • Location: Hiratsuka
  • Nearest Sation: Isehara Station (30+ min. walk) - Odakyū Line

Description: For this apartment in a quiet rural area, you'll probably need a car. Fortunately, this place has parking!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Share this apartment
See Details

1K Apartment /
Shindo, Sagamihara-shi Minami-ku, Kanagawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥44,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 25.17m²
  • Location: Sagamihara
  • Nearest Sation: Soubudaishita Station (11 min. walk) - JR Sagami line

Description: A spacious 1K only 11 minutes by walk from Soubudaishita Station.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Share this apartment
See Details

3DK Apartment /
Uragamidai, Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥52,000
  • Layout: 3DK
  • Size: 49.2m²
  • Location: Yokosuka
  • Nearest Sation: Uraga Station (8 min. walk) - Keikyū Main Line

Description: Surrounded by the sea and only an eight-minute walk from the nearest station.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Share this apartment
See Details

1DK Apartment /
Okazaki, Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥58,316
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 30.9m²
  • Location: Hiratsuka
  • Nearest Sation: Isehara Station (30+ min. walk) - Odakyū Line

Description: A recent building (2002) with all the support you need to start your new life.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee  •  Pet Friendly
Share this apartment
See Details

1K Apartment /
Nishiikuta, Kawasaki-shi Tama-ku, Kanagawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥65,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 39.74m²
  • Location: Kawasaki
  • Nearest Sation: Yomiuri Rando Mae Station (6 min. walk) - Odakyū Line

Description: A direct train and only 30 min ride to Shinjuku but most importantly, 20 minutes walk from the famous theme park Yomiuriland.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Share this apartment
See Details

2DK Apartment /
Nippacho, Yokohama-shi Kohoku-ku, Kanagawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 45.5m²
  • Location: Yokohama
  • Nearest Sation: Nippa Station (10 min. walk) - Blue Line

Description: 15 minutes by train to the center of Yokohama and located in a quiet residential area. What else do you need?

No Key Money
Share this apartment
See Details

Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.

Topics: / / /

Related

Explore
Explore

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

Everything to catch you up to speed on Japan's domestic travel campaign.

By 6 min read

Live
Live

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Stewed Chicken and Lotus Root

Add Japanese renkon to your repertoire to make this serious fall comfort food.

By 2 min read

Live
Live

Apartments to rent for less than ¥75,000 in Fukuoka City—September 2020

Friendly Fukuoka is a freaking awesome place to live.

By 1 min read