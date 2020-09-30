Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. While living in Tokyo sounds cool on paper, its surrounding prefectures are cheaper and only a few extra minutes by train from your favorite Tokyo hangouts. This month we checked out foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Kanagawa, just south of Tokyo.
Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.
2K Apartment /
Sanda, Atsugi-shi, Kanagawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥34,000
- Layout: 2K
- Size: 33.09m²
- Location: Atsugi
- Nearest Sation: Nyudani Station (30+ min. walk) - JR Sagami line
Description: Located on the top floor of a mansion, you'll be footstep noise-free from neighbors!
2DK Apartment /
Shimojima, Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥36,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 38.46m²
- Location: Hiratsuka
- Nearest Sation: Isehara Station (30+ min. walk) - Odakyū Line
Description: For this apartment in a quiet rural area, you'll probably need a car. Fortunately, this place has parking!
1K Apartment /
Shindo, Sagamihara-shi Minami-ku, Kanagawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥44,550
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 25.17m²
- Location: Sagamihara
- Nearest Sation: Soubudaishita Station (11 min. walk) - JR Sagami line
Description: A spacious 1K only 11 minutes by walk from Soubudaishita Station.
3DK Apartment /
Uragamidai, Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥52,000
- Layout: 3DK
- Size: 49.2m²
- Location: Yokosuka
- Nearest Sation: Uraga Station (8 min. walk) - Keikyū Main Line
Description: Surrounded by the sea and only an eight-minute walk from the nearest station.
1DK Apartment /
Okazaki, Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥58,316
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 30.9m²
- Location: Hiratsuka
- Nearest Sation: Isehara Station (30+ min. walk) - Odakyū Line
Description: A recent building (2002) with all the support you need to start your new life.
1K Apartment /
Nishiikuta, Kawasaki-shi Tama-ku, Kanagawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥65,550
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 39.74m²
- Location: Kawasaki
- Nearest Sation: Yomiuri Rando Mae Station (6 min. walk) - Odakyū Line
Description: A direct train and only 30 min ride to Shinjuku but most importantly, 20 minutes walk from the famous theme park Yomiuriland.
2DK Apartment /
Nippacho, Yokohama-shi Kohoku-ku, Kanagawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 45.5m²
- Location: Yokohama
- Nearest Sation: Nippa Station (10 min. walk) - Blue Line
Description: 15 minutes by train to the center of Yokohama and located in a quiet residential area. What else do you need?
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.