Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

A 1LDK, 2LDK, and even 3DK available for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama. Yes, you read right.

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. While living in Tokyo sounds cool on paper, its surrounding prefectures are cheaper and only a few extra minutes by train from your favorite Tokyo hangouts. This month we checked out foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Saitama, just north of Tokyo.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

3DK Apartment /
Chichibu, Saitama

  • Monthly Cost: ¥38,000
  • Layout: 3DK
  • Size: 53.08m²
  • Location: Chichibu-gun Minano-machi, Saitama
  • Nearest Sation: Oyahana Station (7 min. walk) - Chichibu Railway Chichibu Main Line

Description: Located in Chichibu, 10 minutes away from fabulous onsen, the Nagatoro River, and the Sky of Poppies. This is honestly dirt cheap for a 3DK compared to Tokyo!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Toda, Saitama

  • Monthly Cost: ¥58,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 19.87m²
  • Location: Bijogi, Toda-shi, Saitama
  • Nearest Sation: 13 min. by bus to Kita Toda Station - JR Saikyō Line

Description: Extremely low move-in fees for this apartment only 25 minutes to Shinjuku by direct train.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
3DK Apartment /
Saitama City, Saitama

  • Monthly Cost: ¥59,000
  • Layout: 3DK
  • Size: 57.96m²
  • Location: Oya, Saitama-shi Minuma-ku, Saitama
  • Nearest Sation: Nanasato Station (14 min. walk) - Tōbu Noda Line

Description: Two spacious tatami rooms for roommates or a family, plus one room for your living/dining room!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Kawaguchi, Saitama

  • Monthly Cost: ¥59,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 40.87m²
  • Location: Yanagisaki, Kawaguchi-shi, Saitama
  • Nearest Sation: Higashiurawa Station (17 min. walk) - JR Musashino Line

Description: In 2020, Kawaguchi city (Saitama) was elected the best city to live in among areas including Tokyo. Looking at this apartment, we can see why!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1K Apartment /
Toda, Saitama

  • Monthly Cost: ¥63,550
  • Layout: 1K
  • Size: 23.18m²
  • Location: Shimotoda, Toda-shi, Saitama
  • Nearest Sation: Todakouen Station (15 min. walk) - JR Saikyō Line

Description: Fully furnished with a bright loft.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1LDK Apartment /
Koshigaya, Saitama

  • Monthly Cost: ¥67,000
  • Layout: 1LDK
  • Size: 40.26m²
  • Location: Higashiosawa, Koshigaya-shi, Saitama
  • Nearest Sation: Kitakoshigaya Station (14 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line

Description: This two-story apartment is cheap and brand spanking new.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2LDK Terrace house /
Ageo, Saitama

  • Monthly Cost: ¥74,732
  • Layout: 2LDK
  • Size: 57.75m²
  • Location: Nishimiyashita, Ageo-shi, Saitama
  • Nearest Sation: Ageo Station (19 min. walk) - JR Takasaki Line

Description: Two bedrooms upstairs and a kitchen, dining and living room downstairs.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Kawagoe, Saitama

  • Monthly Cost: ¥79,347
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 45.65m²
  • Location: Wakita shinmachi, Kawagoe-shi, Saitama
  • Nearest Sation: Kawagoe Station (15 min. walk) - Tōbu Tōjō Line

Description: Only a 15-minute walk from Kawagoe Station and its iconic Edo-era wonderland.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.

