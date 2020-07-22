Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

A 1LDK, 2LDK, and even 3DK available for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama. Yes, you read right.

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. While living in Tokyo sounds cool on paper, its surrounding prefectures are cheaper and only a few extra minutes by train from your favorite Tokyo hangouts. This month we checked out foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Saitama, just north of Tokyo.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

3DK Apartment /

Chichibu, Saitama Monthly Cost: ¥38,000

¥38,000 Layout: 3DK

3DK Size: 53.08m²

53.08m² Location: Chichibu-gun Minano-machi, Saitama

Chichibu-gun Minano-machi, Saitama Nearest Sation: Oyahana Station (7 min. walk) - Chichibu Railway Chichibu Main Line Description: Located in Chichibu, 10 minutes away from fabulous onsen, the Nagatoro River, and the Sky of Poppies. This is honestly dirt cheap for a 3DK compared to Tokyo! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Toda, Saitama Monthly Cost: ¥58,550

¥58,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 19.87m²

19.87m² Location: Bijogi, Toda-shi, Saitama

Bijogi, Toda-shi, Saitama Nearest Sation: 13 min. by bus to Kita Toda Station - JR Saikyō Line Description: Extremely low move-in fees for this apartment only 25 minutes to Shinjuku by direct train. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

3DK Apartment /

Saitama City, Saitama Monthly Cost: ¥59,000

¥59,000 Layout: 3DK

3DK Size: 57.96m²

57.96m² Location: Oya, Saitama-shi Minuma-ku, Saitama

Oya, Saitama-shi Minuma-ku, Saitama Nearest Sation: Nanasato Station (14 min. walk) - Tōbu Noda Line Description: Two spacious tatami rooms for roommates or a family, plus one room for your living/dining room! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Kawaguchi, Saitama Monthly Cost: ¥59,000

¥59,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 40.87m²

40.87m² Location: Yanagisaki, Kawaguchi-shi, Saitama

Yanagisaki, Kawaguchi-shi, Saitama Nearest Sation: Higashiurawa Station (17 min. walk) - JR Musashino Line Description: In 2020, Kawaguchi city (Saitama) was elected the best city to live in among areas including Tokyo. Looking at this apartment, we can see why! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1K Apartment /

Toda, Saitama Monthly Cost: ¥63,550

¥63,550 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 23.18m²

23.18m² Location: Shimotoda, Toda-shi, Saitama

Shimotoda, Toda-shi, Saitama Nearest Sation: Todakouen Station (15 min. walk) - JR Saikyō Line Description: Fully furnished with a bright loft. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1LDK Apartment /

Koshigaya, Saitama Monthly Cost: ¥67,000

¥67,000 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 40.26m²

40.26m² Location: Higashiosawa, Koshigaya-shi, Saitama

Higashiosawa, Koshigaya-shi, Saitama Nearest Sation: Kitakoshigaya Station (14 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line Description: This two-story apartment is cheap and brand spanking new. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2LDK Terrace house /

Ageo, Saitama Monthly Cost: ¥74,732

¥74,732 Layout: 2LDK

2LDK Size: 57.75m²

57.75m² Location: Nishimiyashita, Ageo-shi, Saitama

Nishimiyashita, Ageo-shi, Saitama Nearest Sation: Ageo Station (19 min. walk) - JR Takasaki Line Description: Two bedrooms upstairs and a kitchen, dining and living room downstairs. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Kawagoe, Saitama Monthly Cost: ¥79,347

¥79,347 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 45.65m²

45.65m² Location: Wakita shinmachi, Kawagoe-shi, Saitama

Wakita shinmachi, Kawagoe-shi, Saitama Nearest Sation: Kawagoe Station (15 min. walk) - Tōbu Tōjō Line Description: Only a 15-minute walk from Kawagoe Station and its iconic Edo-era wonderland. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

