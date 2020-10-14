Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 14, 2020 1 min read

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Kyoto, you can expect to pay around ¥170,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so let us help you out. Check out these foreigner friendly apartments for rent in Kyoto.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

1K Apartment /

Yamashina-ku, Kyoto Monthly Cost: ¥29,050

¥29,050 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 20.24m²

20.24m² Location: Kanshuji shimonochayacho, Kyoto-shi Yamashina-ku, Kyoto

Kanshuji shimonochayacho, Kyoto-shi Yamashina-ku, Kyoto Nearest Sation: Ono station (8 min. walk), Kyoto City subway Tozai line Description: Fully furnished, with internet as a separate fee and you can even have a roommate! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2K Apartment /

Sakyo-ku, Kyoto Monthly Cost: ¥57,000

¥57,000 Layout: 2K

2K Size: 31.6m²

31.6m² Location: Takano izumicho, Kyoto-shi Sakyo-ku, Kyoto

Takano izumicho, Kyoto-shi Sakyo-ku, Kyoto Nearest Sation: Ichijouji station (7 min. walk), Eizan Electric Railway Eizan main line Description: Room sharing accepted and the interior, as well as the bathroom, were renovated just last year (June 2019).

1K Apartment /

Yamashina-ku, Kyoto Monthly Cost: ¥58,050

¥58,050 Layout: 1K

1K Size: 25.89m²

25.89m² Location: Kanshuji goshouchicho, Kyoto-shi Yamashina-ku, Kyoto

Kanshuji goshouchicho, Kyoto-shi Yamashina-ku, Kyoto Nearest Sation: Ono station (9 min. walk), Kyoto City subway Tozai line Description: Only 30 minutes away by bus to the world-famous Fushimi Inari Shrine. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Kuze nakakuzecho, Kyoto-shi Minami-ku, Kyoto Monthly Cost: ¥63,050

¥63,050 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 38.76m²

38.76m² Location: Minami-ku, Kyoto

Minami-ku, Kyoto Nearest Sation: Katsuragawa station (7 min. walk), Kyoto line Description: Located in a residential area less than a seven-minute walk from Aeon Katsuragawa shopping mall. No Key Money • No Agency Fee

1LDK Apartment /

Sakyo-ku, Kyoto Monthly Cost: ¥63,550

¥63,550 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 40.26m²

40.26m² Location: Iwakura minamiikedacho, Kyoto-shi Sakyo-ku, Kyoto

Iwakura minamiikedacho, Kyoto-shi Sakyo-ku, Kyoto Nearest Sation: Kino station (13 min. walk), Eizan electric railway Kurama line Description: A very nice two-story apartment north of Kyoto, surrounded by small mountains. No Agency Fee

1DK Apartment /

Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto Monthly Cost: ¥67,500

¥67,500 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 28m²

28m² Location: Ukitacho, Kyoto-shi Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto

Ukitacho, Kyoto-shi Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto Nearest Sation: Nijoujou Mae station (15 min. walk), Kyoto city subway Tozai Line Description: Fully furnished and located right in the center of Kyoto between the Kyoto Imperial Palace and the Nijo Castle. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

3DK Apartment /

Ukyo-ku, Kyoto Monthly Cost: ¥88,128

¥88,128 Layout: 3DK

3DK Size: 60.5m²

60.5m² Location: Saiin takadacho, Kyoto-shi Ukyo-ku, Kyoto

Saiin takadacho, Kyoto-shi Ukyo-ku, Kyoto Nearest Sation: Sai station (10 min. walk), Keifuku electric railroad Arashiyama main line Description: A very big apartment in a tower mansion fully renovated and with no deposit fee. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

