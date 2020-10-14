Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥90,000 in Kyoto, October 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Kyoto, you can expect to pay around ¥170,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so let us help you out. Check out these foreigner friendly apartments for rent in Kyoto.
Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.
1K Apartment /
Yamashina-ku, Kyoto
- Monthly Cost: ¥29,050
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 20.24m²
- Location: Kanshuji shimonochayacho, Kyoto-shi Yamashina-ku, Kyoto
- Nearest Sation: Ono station (8 min. walk), Kyoto City subway Tozai line
Description: Fully furnished, with internet as a separate fee and you can even have a roommate!
2K Apartment /
Sakyo-ku, Kyoto
- Monthly Cost: ¥57,000
- Layout: 2K
- Size: 31.6m²
- Location: Takano izumicho, Kyoto-shi Sakyo-ku, Kyoto
- Nearest Sation: Ichijouji station (7 min. walk), Eizan Electric Railway Eizan main line
Description: Room sharing accepted and the interior, as well as the bathroom, were renovated just last year (June 2019).
1K Apartment /
Yamashina-ku, Kyoto
- Monthly Cost: ¥58,050
- Layout: 1K
- Size: 25.89m²
- Location: Kanshuji goshouchicho, Kyoto-shi Yamashina-ku, Kyoto
- Nearest Sation: Ono station (9 min. walk), Kyoto City subway Tozai line
Description: Only 30 minutes away by bus to the world-famous Fushimi Inari Shrine.
2DK Apartment /
Kuze nakakuzecho, Kyoto-shi Minami-ku, Kyoto
- Monthly Cost: ¥63,050
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 38.76m²
- Location: Minami-ku, Kyoto
- Nearest Sation: Katsuragawa station (7 min. walk), Kyoto line
Description: Located in a residential area less than a seven-minute walk from Aeon Katsuragawa shopping mall.
1LDK Apartment /
Sakyo-ku, Kyoto
- Monthly Cost: ¥63,550
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 40.26m²
- Location: Iwakura minamiikedacho, Kyoto-shi Sakyo-ku, Kyoto
- Nearest Sation: Kino station (13 min. walk), Eizan electric railway Kurama line
Description: A very nice two-story apartment north of Kyoto, surrounded by small mountains.
1DK Apartment /
Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto
- Monthly Cost: ¥67,500
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 28m²
- Location: Ukitacho, Kyoto-shi Kamigyo-ku, Kyoto
- Nearest Sation: Nijoujou Mae station (15 min. walk), Kyoto city subway Tozai Line
Description: Fully furnished and located right in the center of Kyoto between the Kyoto Imperial Palace and the Nijo Castle.
3DK Apartment /
Ukyo-ku, Kyoto
- Monthly Cost: ¥88,128
- Layout: 3DK
- Size: 60.5m²
- Location: Saiin takadacho, Kyoto-shi Ukyo-ku, Kyoto
- Nearest Sation: Sai station (10 min. walk), Keifuku electric railroad Arashiyama main line
Description: A very big apartment in a tower mansion fully renovated and with no deposit fee.
