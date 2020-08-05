Live

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

Affordable apartments from 1DK to 1SLDK in Tokyo.

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Tokyo.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

1DK Apartment /
Nerima

  • Monthly Cost: ¥56,000
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 25m²
  • Location: Shakujiimachi, Nerima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Shakujiikouen Station (7 min. walk) - Seibu Ikebukuro Line

Description: Located in the residential area of Nerima, you'll have plenty of space for a dining room table, sofa, and bed!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1DK Apartment /
Katsushika

  • Monthly Cost: ¥62,000
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 34.16m²
  • Location: Niijuku, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Kanamachi Station (11 min. walk) - JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride)

Description: Katsushika is one of the cheapest wards in Tokyo and won't disappoint you with this big 1DK apartment only 11 minutes walk from Kanamachi Station.

2DK Apartment /
Edogawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥72,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 44m²
  • Location: Shinozakimachi, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Shinozaki Station (8 min. walk) - Toei Shinjuku Line

Description: This near 2LDK apartment is available now!

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
1LDK Apartment /
Nakano

  • Monthly Cost: ¥76,000
  • Layout: 1LDK
  • Size: 33.89m²
  • Location: Maruyama, Nakano-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Nogata Station (7 min. walk) - Seibu Shinjuku Line

Description: You'll get a nice view with lots of sunlight in this bright 1LDK apartment located on the 5th floor.

2DK Apartment /
Edogawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 39.51m²
  • Location: Nishikasai, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Nishikasai Station (5 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Tōzai Line

Description: Always dreamt of living near Tokyo Disneyland? This apartment is only 30 minutes away by bus.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
2DK Apartment /
Edogawa

  • Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
  • Layout: 2DK
  • Size: 44.62m²
  • Location: Mizue, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Mizue Station (10 min. walk) - Toei Shinjuku Line

Description: A big and colorful kitchen/dining room plus two tatami rooms—the perfect place for room sharing!

No Key Money
1DK Apartment /
Toshima

  • Monthly Cost: ¥87,000
  • Layout: 1DK
  • Size: 30.4m²
  • Location: Kami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Itabashi Station (7 min. walk) - JR Saikyō Line

Description: This place literally has a 180 degree panoramic view thanks to its extra long balcony!

2K Apartment /
Kita

  • Monthly Cost: ¥88,000
  • Layout: 2K
  • Size: 33m²
  • Location: Akabane-minami, Kita-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Akabane Station (3 min. walk) - Utsunomiya Line

Description: Only a three-minute walk from Akabane Station, in one of the top three best places to live in Tokyo in 2020.

No Key Money
1SLDK Apartment /
Adachi

  • Monthly Cost: ¥89,000
  • Layout: 1SLDK
  • Size: 49.51m²
  • Location: Takenotsuka, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
  • Nearest Sation: Take No Tsuka Station (4 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line

Description: If you ever thought you could not afford a 1SLDK in Tokyo, think again.

No Key Money  •  No Deposit  •  No Agency Fee
Whether you are planning to move to Japan or are already living here, the GaijinPot Housing Service will help you find the best place to live according to your needs. With bilingual support and a variety of available listings, your transition into your new home in Japan couldn’t be easier.

