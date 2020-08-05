Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Tokyo.
Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.
1DK Apartment /
Nerima
- Monthly Cost: ¥56,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 25m²
- Location: Shakujiimachi, Nerima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Shakujiikouen Station (7 min. walk) - Seibu Ikebukuro Line
Description: Located in the residential area of Nerima, you'll have plenty of space for a dining room table, sofa, and bed!
1DK Apartment /
Katsushika
- Monthly Cost: ¥62,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 34.16m²
- Location: Niijuku, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Kanamachi Station (11 min. walk) - JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride)
Description: Katsushika is one of the cheapest wards in Tokyo and won't disappoint you with this big 1DK apartment only 11 minutes walk from Kanamachi Station.
2DK Apartment /
Edogawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥72,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 44m²
- Location: Shinozakimachi, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Shinozaki Station (8 min. walk) - Toei Shinjuku Line
Description: This near 2LDK apartment is available now!
1LDK Apartment /
Nakano
- Monthly Cost: ¥76,000
- Layout: 1LDK
- Size: 33.89m²
- Location: Maruyama, Nakano-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Nogata Station (7 min. walk) - Seibu Shinjuku Line
Description: You'll get a nice view with lots of sunlight in this bright 1LDK apartment located on the 5th floor.
2DK Apartment /
Edogawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 39.51m²
- Location: Nishikasai, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Nishikasai Station (5 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Tōzai Line
Description: Always dreamt of living near Tokyo Disneyland? This apartment is only 30 minutes away by bus.
2DK Apartment /
Edogawa
- Monthly Cost: ¥80,000
- Layout: 2DK
- Size: 44.62m²
- Location: Mizue, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Mizue Station (10 min. walk) - Toei Shinjuku Line
Description: A big and colorful kitchen/dining room plus two tatami rooms—the perfect place for room sharing!
1DK Apartment /
Toshima
- Monthly Cost: ¥87,000
- Layout: 1DK
- Size: 30.4m²
- Location: Kami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Itabashi Station (7 min. walk) - JR Saikyō Line
Description: This place literally has a 180 degree panoramic view thanks to its extra long balcony!
2K Apartment /
Kita
- Monthly Cost: ¥88,000
- Layout: 2K
- Size: 33m²
- Location: Akabane-minami, Kita-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Akabane Station (3 min. walk) - Utsunomiya Line
Description: Only a three-minute walk from Akabane Station, in one of the top three best places to live in Tokyo in 2020.
1SLDK Apartment /
Adachi
- Monthly Cost: ¥89,000
- Layout: 1SLDK
- Size: 49.51m²
- Location: Takenotsuka, Adachi-ku, Tokyo
- Nearest Sation: Take No Tsuka Station (4 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line
Description: If you ever thought you could not afford a 1SLDK in Tokyo, think again.
