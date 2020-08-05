Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

Affordable apartments from 1DK to 1SLDK in Tokyo.

The cost of living in Japan can be quite high and if you want to live in Tokyo, you can expect to pay around ¥180,000 a month. We know you want to save as much yen as possible for ramen and karaoke, so we’re here to help you out. Check out these foreigner-friendly apartments for rent in Tokyo.

Each month we select the best apartments to rent in Japan at an affordable price from our database of properties.

1DK Apartment /

Nerima Monthly Cost: ¥56,000

¥56,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 25m²

25m² Location: Shakujiimachi, Nerima-ku, Tokyo

Shakujiimachi, Nerima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Shakujiikouen Station (7 min. walk) - Seibu Ikebukuro Line Description: Located in the residential area of Nerima, you'll have plenty of space for a dining room table, sofa, and bed! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1DK Apartment /

Katsushika Monthly Cost: ¥62,000

¥62,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 34.16m²

34.16m² Location: Niijuku, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo

Niijuku, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Kanamachi Station (11 min. walk) - JR Jōban Line (Ueno-Toride) Description: Katsushika is one of the cheapest wards in Tokyo and won't disappoint you with this big 1DK apartment only 11 minutes walk from Kanamachi Station.

2DK Apartment /

Edogawa Monthly Cost: ¥72,000

¥72,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 44m²

44m² Location: Shinozakimachi, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo

Shinozakimachi, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Shinozaki Station (8 min. walk) - Toei Shinjuku Line Description: This near 2LDK apartment is available now! No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

1LDK Apartment /

Nakano Monthly Cost: ¥76,000

¥76,000 Layout: 1LDK

1LDK Size: 33.89m²

33.89m² Location: Maruyama, Nakano-ku, Tokyo

Maruyama, Nakano-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Nogata Station (7 min. walk) - Seibu Shinjuku Line Description: You'll get a nice view with lots of sunlight in this bright 1LDK apartment located on the 5th floor.

2DK Apartment /

Edogawa Monthly Cost: ¥80,000

¥80,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 39.51m²

39.51m² Location: Nishikasai, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo

Nishikasai, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Nishikasai Station (5 min. walk) - Tokyo Metro Tōzai Line Description: Always dreamt of living near Tokyo Disneyland? This apartment is only 30 minutes away by bus. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

2DK Apartment /

Edogawa Monthly Cost: ¥80,000

¥80,000 Layout: 2DK

2DK Size: 44.62m²

44.62m² Location: Mizue, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo

Mizue, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Mizue Station (10 min. walk) - Toei Shinjuku Line Description: A big and colorful kitchen/dining room plus two tatami rooms—the perfect place for room sharing! No Key Money

1DK Apartment /

Toshima Monthly Cost: ¥87,000

¥87,000 Layout: 1DK

1DK Size: 30.4m²

30.4m² Location: Kami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo

Kami Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Itabashi Station (7 min. walk) - JR Saikyō Line Description: This place literally has a 180 degree panoramic view thanks to its extra long balcony!

2K Apartment /

Kita Monthly Cost: ¥88,000

¥88,000 Layout: 2K

2K Size: 33m²

33m² Location: Akabane-minami, Kita-ku, Tokyo

Akabane-minami, Kita-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Akabane Station (3 min. walk) - Utsunomiya Line Description: Only a three-minute walk from Akabane Station, in one of the top three best places to live in Tokyo in 2020. No Key Money

1SLDK Apartment /

Adachi Monthly Cost: ¥89,000

¥89,000 Layout: 1SLDK

1SLDK Size: 49.51m²

49.51m² Location: Takenotsuka, Adachi-ku, Tokyo

Takenotsuka, Adachi-ku, Tokyo Nearest Sation: Take No Tsuka Station (4 min. walk) - Tōbu Isesaki Line Description: If you ever thought you could not afford a 1SLDK in Tokyo, think again. No Key Money • No Deposit • No Agency Fee

