Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

Here are some appliances to help you stay cool during summer in Japan aside from having your air conditioner on blast the whole day.

By Elizabeth Sok Jun 30, 2025 6 min read

Japan’s summers are only getting hotter, with 2023 and 2024 recording the hottest temperatures ever on the archipelago. Whether you’re sweating through your commute or trying to stay cool in your apartment, everyone needs a break from the unrelenting heat. While air conditioners are a non-negotiable, there are plenty of other options to help you keep those climbing temperatures down. Here are some other appliances that will keep you cool during summer in Japan.

Average Electricity Bill in Summer in Japan

Every year, it just gets hotter and hotter.

Although many parts of Japan have scorching summers, July to September’s electricity bills can be some of the cheapest of the year. While gas is still used in summer, it tends to be relatively less than in winter.

The national average electric bill between July and September is roughly ¥8,731 per month for two-person households.

As for regional household averages:

Northern regions like Hokkaido/Tohoku average ¥8,700

The Kanto region averages ¥8,268

Southern and warmer regions like Kyushu/Okinawa average ¥8,399

Appliances To Keep You Cool in Summer in Japan

Time to call for backup.

While sweltering summer weather and air conditioners go hand-in-hand, we have compiled a list of household appliances that go beyond the AC in fun and function. These gadgets will help you keep cool and reduce your reliance on the energy-hungry air conditioner.

Oscillating Fan

Can’t go wrong with one of these.

To help your air conditioner cool more efficiently, try an oscillating fan which swivels and has settings for how strong you want the wind.

Japanese: 首振り扇風機 (Kubifuri senpuuki)

首振り扇風機 (Kubifuri senpuuki) Pros: They are cost-effective, blow air directly where you want it and can be used as an air conditioner substitute on less sweltering days.

They are cost-effective, blow air directly where you want it and can be used as an air conditioner substitute on less sweltering days. Cons: They aren’t as strong as an AC, can be noisy and they need frequent cleaning as dust and allergens can get trapped inside.

Ceiling Fan

Check if your apartment ceiling has a compatible fixture.

If your home has a ceiling fan or a compatible fixture, this rotating option can help circulate the air in your room.

Japanese: 天井扇風機 (Tenjyou senpuuki); Ceiling fan (shiiringu fan)

天井扇風機 (Tenjyou senpuuki); Ceiling fan (shiiringu fan) Pros: They are cost-effective, energy-efficient and they can move air around your apartment.

They are cost-effective, energy-efficient and they can move air around your apartment. Cons: They aren’t at all as powerful as an air conditioner and they can be noisy.

Misting Fan

Misting fans spray a light mist of water into their surroundings to cool the area.

Japanese: ミストファン (misuto fan); ミスト扇風機 (misuto senpuuki)

ミストファン (misuto fan); ミスト扇風機 (misuto senpuuki) Pros: They are cost-effective and more cooling than a regular fan. There are also portable versions for you to take with you on the go.

They are cost-effective and more cooling than a regular fan. There are also portable versions for you to take with you on the go. Cons: Extended use indoors and especially in small spaces can make your home too humid, potentially causing mold. You also have to refill the water tank yourself.

Air Circulator

Air circulators rotate air throughout a space rather than blowing it straight like a fan, making them ideal partners for an air conditioner.

Japanese: circulator (saakyureetaa); 空気循環器 (kuuki jyunkan-ki)

circulator (saakyureetaa); 空気循環器 (kuuki jyunkan-ki) Pros: They make your air conditioner more efficient by circulating the cooled air throughout your home, leading to energy and cost savings. They are also great for drying clothes inside during the rainy season.

They make your air conditioner more efficient by circulating the cooled air throughout your home, leading to energy and cost savings. They are also great for drying clothes inside during the rainy season. Cons: They can move pollen and dust around the home, especially if they are being used while the window is open.

Portable or Spot Coolers

Portable coolers are essentially mini or personal air conditioners that can be used separately from a main unit.

Japanese: portable cooler (pooraburu kuuraa); 移動式クーラー (idoushiki kuuraa)

portable cooler (pooraburu kuuraa); 移動式クーラー (idoushiki kuuraa) Pros: They are cost-effective compared to a main unit that needs to be installed, and you can move them from room to room with you. They can also come in handy if you have to quickly cool a small space that is far from the air conditioner.

They are cost-effective compared to a main unit that needs to be installed, and you can move them from room to room with you. They can also come in handy if you have to quickly cool a small space that is far from the air conditioner. Cons: They will increase your electricity bill, they can be noisy and their ability to cool a space is not comparable to a main air conditioning unit.

Dehumidifiers

Fight mold with a dehumidifier.

Dehumidifiers reduce humidity by pulling moisture out of the air.

Japanese: 除湿器 (jyoshitsu-ki)

除湿器 (jyoshitsu-ki) Pros: They keep the room cooler, improve air quality and fight back mold. They can also help dry clothes indoors.

They keep the room cooler, improve air quality and fight back mold. They can also help dry clothes indoors. Cons: They have a tank that you have to empty which is stored inside the dehumidifier that fills with water absorbed from the air.

Ice Makers

Ice makers take water and produce ice cubes.

Japanese: 製氷機 (seihyou-ki)

製氷機 (seihyou-ki) Pros: They can be useful if your refrigerator can’t make ice, one of the best things to eat or drink when the temperature peaks. They are also great for cooling off drinks and making shaved ice (see below).

They can be useful if your refrigerator can’t make ice, one of the best things to eat or drink when the temperature peaks. They are also great for cooling off drinks and making shaved ice (see below). Cons: They can be a bit pricey for a limited, single-purpose appliance.

Cooling Mats and Pads

Cooling mats are mats that you can put on your bed or futon that absorb your body heat for a good night’s sleep.

Japanese: ひんやりマット(hinyari mat); 冷感マット(reikan mat)

ひんやりマット(hinyari mat); 冷感マット(reikan mat) Pros: They are a cost-effective way to help you get a better night’s sleep on hot nights. They can also be used for babies (on futons, in cribs, in baby carriers or strollers) or for pet beds to help the whole family sleep better.

They are a cost-effective way to help you get a better night’s sleep on hot nights. They can also be used for babies (on futons, in cribs, in baby carriers or strollers) or for pet beds to help the whole family sleep better. Cons: They are not equivalent to an air conditioner for cooling. Also, since they go under you when you’re sleeping, some people may find them uncomfortable.

Nagashi Somen Makers

Try to catch it!

A fun kitchen tool for indoor or outdoor use, a nagashi somen maker will keep your noodles nice and cool.

Japanese: そめん流し機 (somen nagashi-ki)

そめん流し機 (somen nagashi-ki) Pros: They are an entertaining addition to summer family meals or for a summer party. They also keep your noodles cold for a refreshing meal and can be used both inside and outside.

They are an entertaining addition to summer family meals or for a summer party. They also keep your noodles cold for a refreshing meal and can be used both inside and outside. Cons: They are definitely not a necessity and so can be considered an unnecessary expense.

Shaved Ice Machines

Make your own kakigori anytime you want.

A machine that makes kakigoori (shaved ice), a quintessential Japanese summer dessert, for you at home.

Japanese: かき氷機 (kakigoori-ki)

かき氷機 (kakigoori-ki) Pros: They are cost-effective if you often eat kakigoori while out and about. Ice is a great snack to help you cool down.

They are cost-effective if you often eat kakigoori while out and about. Ice is a great snack to help you cool down. Cons: They are not an essential item, so are perhaps best avoided if you’re cost-cutting. Both the automatic and manual versions are noisy.

What appliances do you use to stay cool in Japan’s hot summers? Let us know below!