Japan gets cold in winter, and we’re all looking for ways to stay warm and bundle up outside. Depending on where you live in Japan, you’ll experience different degrees of cold. For example, average daily temperatures can dip to -10℃ in Hokkaido. But everywhere will be relatively chillier than in previous months. Japan has several appliances to help you get through the winter, such as kotatsu (a low table with a built-in heater and thick blanket). But what else is there? Let’s explore the best appliances to stay warm during winter in Japan.

Average Electricity Bill in Winter in Japan

According to Japan’s Statistics Bureau’s 2020 Annual Report, electricity costs are the most expensive during winter.

The national average electric bill between January and March is roughly ¥6,535 per month for single-person households

Northern and colder regions like Hokkaido/Tohoku average ¥6,463

The Kanto region averages ¥5,594

Southern and warmer regions like Kyushu/Okinawa average ¥5,554

Average Gas Bill in Winter in Japan

Gas bills also peak in the winter months as people take more baths, set the water temperature higher, and/or use more hot water.

The national average gas price for single-person households is ¥3,333 per month between January and March

Hokkaido/Tohoku regions have slightly cheaper gas costs at ¥2,983

The Kanto region averages ¥3,115

Kyushu/Okinawa regions have more expensive gas bills at ¥3,210

Now, let’s look at some appliances that can help you stay warm and the pros and cons (both financial and otherwise!) of each.

Appliances To Keep You Warm in Winter in Japan

Below are some things you can use to heat your home in Winter.

Fan Heater

A fan heater is an electric heater that blows air over heated coils to warm a room.

Japanese : Fan Heater (送風式ヒーター, Sōfū-shiki hītā)

: Fan Heater (送風式ヒーター, Sōfū-shiki hītā) Pros : It can warm a room quickly, and some models have been designed to be more energy efficient.

: It can warm a room quickly, and some models have been designed to be more energy efficient. Cons: It operates by blowing air, which can lead to dust and allergens being blown around. It can potentially dry out the air, reducing air quality.

Halogen Heater

A halogen heater is an electric heater that uses heated halogen bulbs to produce radiant heating.

Japanese : Halogen Heater (ハロゲンヒーター Harogen hītā)

: Halogen Heater (ハロゲンヒーター Harogen hītā) Pros : They’re energy-efficient, portable and can be used in small, compact spaces. Because they use infrared heating, they don’t dry the air or decrease air quality.

: They’re energy-efficient, portable and can be used in small, compact spaces. Because they use infrared heating, they don’t dry the air or decrease air quality. Cons: Because they only heat the area in which they’re directed, halogen heaters aren’t ideal for heating large open spaces.

Kerosene Heater

Also known as a paraffin heater, kerosene heaters are powered by kerosene to produce heat.

Japanese : 石油ストーブ (Sekiyu sutōbu)

: 石油ストーブ (Sekiyu sutōbu) Pros : They produce a lot of heat and don’t run on electricity, so they can be used during blackouts or emergencies.

: They produce a lot of heat and don’t run on electricity, so they can be used during blackouts or emergencies. Cons: They may be dangerous if operated incorrectly. They burn oxygen in the air, so room ventilation is required for safe use.

Ceramic Heater

Ceramic heaters operate by passing an electric current through ceramic plates to produce heat.

Japanese : セラミックヒーター (Seramikku hītā)

: セラミックヒーター (Seramikku hītā) Pros : They retain heat well and can easily heat large rooms, particularly if using models with a fan included.

: They retain heat well and can easily heat large rooms, particularly if using models with a fan included. Cons: Compared to radiant heaters, ceramic heaters are slower to warm up.

Carbon Heater

Carbon heaters refer to another type of radiant heater that generates heat using carbon fiber instead of halogen bulbs.

Japanese : カーボンヒーター (Kābon hītā )

: カーボンヒーター ) Pros : They can produce high levels of directed heat and are especially good for outdoor patios and saunas. They have a longer service lifespan compared to halogen heaters.

: They can produce high levels of directed heat and are especially good for outdoor patios and saunas. They have a longer service lifespan compared to halogen heaters. Cons: Like halogens, they only heat the space in front of the heater and they have high upfront costs.

Kotatsu

A kotatsu is a Japanese electrically heated low table with a heavy blanket wrapped around it.

Japanese : こたつ

: こたつ Pros : They are warm and energy efficient. They provide a relaxing meeting spot for friends and family members during the cold winter months.

: They are warm and energy efficient. They provide a relaxing meeting spot for friends and family members during the cold winter months. Cons: They only heat the area within the kotatsu and are bulky.

Electric Carpets/Blankets

Working at a desk from home or relaxing on the sofa? Try a heated carpet beneath your feet or an electric blanket on your lap.

Japanese : 電気カーペット (Denki kāpetto), 電気毛布 (Denki mōfu)

: 電気カーペット (Denki kāpetto), 電気毛布 (Denki mōfu) Pros : These are easy to use, come in various sizes and concentrate the heat exactly where you need it.

: These are easy to use, come in various sizes and concentrate the heat exactly where you need it. Cons: Depending on your room arrangement, you may have power cords strewn across the floor.

Dehumidifier

There are two main types of dehumidifiers: compressors and desiccants. Desiccant types are much more likely to warm up a space at home by removing moisture from the air and pumping out warm air.

Japanese : 除湿機 (Joshitsu-ki)

: 除湿機 (Joshitsu-ki) Pros : If you need to dry your clothes inside, dehumidifiers can help here, too.

: If you need to dry your clothes inside, dehumidifiers can help here, too. Cons: You will have to empty out the water tank and dehumidifiers may make your living space drier than you prefer.

Air Conditioner

Air conditioners are often used to cool in summer and heat in winter. Check out our cheat sheet on how to read the Japanese on your air conditioner remote.

Japanese: エアコン (Eakon)

Pros : It’s likely the largest heater you will have access to and can effectively warm the room it’s in.

: It’s likely the largest heater you will have access to and can effectively warm the room it’s in. Cons: Depending on the model and where you live, heating with your air conditioner can be among the priciest options compared to others on this list.

Heated Toilet Seat

A standard feature in Japanese homes and public restrooms, providing comfort during chilly seasons.

Japanese : 温暖便座 (Ondan benza)

: 温暖便座 (Ondan benza) Pros : It helps you to avoid cold shock while keeping you fresh at the same time.

: It helps you to avoid cold shock while keeping you fresh at the same time. Cons: It’s a bit more expensive than your average toilet seat.

Futon Dryer

Keep your futon free of moisture while fluffing and warming up your duvet for a heavenly night’s sleep.

Japanese : 布団乾燥機 (Futon kansō-ki)

: 布団乾燥機 (Futon kansō-ki) Pros : Many models can kill dani (dust mites) and be used to dry your shoes and clothes.

: Many models can kill dani (dust mites) and be used to dry your shoes and clothes. Cons: No cons except the additional costs.

Hot Pot

While not a heating appliance per se, you can easily warm up your home while cooking. You can find electric hot pots or just a simple portable electric stove. Bonus heat if you cook it on your kotatsu!

Japanese : 鍋 ( Nabe )

: 鍋 ( ) Pros : Make delicious winter nabe (Japanese hot pot) and stay warm!

: Make delicious winter nabe (Japanese hot pot) and stay warm! Cons: Once you have finished gorging, the cold quickly returns.

