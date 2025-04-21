Apply Now for English Teaching and Bilingual QA Jobs at Jstyle in Tokyo

Help Japanese students achieve their dreams abroad—Jstyle is hiring English teachers and education pros in Tokyo.

By Aaron Baggett Apr 22, 2025 3 min read

What if your next job helped someone achieve their dream? That’s exactly what Jstyle, the company behind YUME-KANA Study Abroad, sets out to do. Based in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district, Jstyle offers tailor-made study abroad and working holiday plans for young Japanese adults—and supports them every step of the way, from pre-departure prep to career coaching after they return to Japan.

Right now, Jstyle is hiring for two full-time positions with a May 1 start date:

Whether you’re a dedicated educator or a bilingual professional who enjoys mentoring and quality assurance, this is your chance to join a fast-growing, international team in Japan.

What Makes Jstyle Different

There are over 400 study abroad agencies in Japan, but Jstyle stands out for its personalized, start-to-finish support. Students work with consultants to build a custom plan based on their goals, join English lessons and interview prep sessions before departure and receive career support when they return.

It’s a full-circle approach that delivers real results. According to staff, 98% of Jstyle students find local employment abroad within three weeks of arriving—thanks to the company’s focus on practical skills and mentorship.

Jstyle has grown to more than 180 team members, including 70 foreign staff from over 35 countries. This year, they aim to reach 300 employees and expand their office space to meet demand from more than 2,500 students annually.

This role goes beyond typical conversation classes. You’ll work with adult students aged 18 to 30 who are genuinely motivated to succeed and are preparing to study or work abroad.

What You’ll Do

Teach English online and in person (1-on-1 and group lessons up to 10 students)

Help students prepare for job interviews and resume writing

Offer guidance on studying abroad and navigating life overseas

Occasionally develop and update curriculum

What You’ll Need

At least 1 year of English teaching experience (adult students preferred)

Strong English proficiency (TOEIC 850+, IELTS 8.5 or similar)

Experience living or working abroad for 6+ months

TESOL or TEFL certification preferred

Basic PC skills (Google Drive, Microsoft Office)

Working Hours

Monday to Sunday, 5-day workweek

Shifts include 10:00-19:00 or 13:00-22:00, depending on the schedule

The Quality Management (QM) position focuses on maintaining the quality of Jstyle’s English lessons while also supporting students throughout their learning journey.

What You’ll Do

Evaluate English lessons and teacher performance

Communicate with students via LINE about lessons and progress

Manage scheduling and attendance across departments

Guide students during pre-departure orientation and troubleshoot issues

What You’ll Need

Fluent Japanese (N1 or N2) and fluent English

Experience in customer-facing roles

Strong communication and leadership skills

Study abroad or working holiday experience (6+ months)

Attention to detail and ability to give feedback clearly and constructively

Working Hours

Five-day workweek with shifts typically from 9:30-18:30

Includes 15 hours of fixed overtime pay (actual overtime is usually under 10 hours)

Why Join Jstyle?

Jstyle offers clear growth paths, a collaborative team, and a real sense of purpose. Staff can move up through roles like trainer, team leader, and manager based on personal performance. The company fosters a “bottom-up” culture, encouraging staff to propose ideas, challenge themselves, and grow alongside their students.

Benefits

Monthly salary: ¥250,000–¥350,000

Biannual raises and performance-based bonuses

Full social insurance and transportation reimbursement

Rent allowance (up to ¥30,000/month if eligible)

130–145 annual holidays, depending on tenure

Support for English study, maternity and childcare leave, annual health checks, and more

Offices are located in Shinjuku, just one minute from Higashi-Shinjuku Station.

Interviews Happening Now

Jstyle conducts interviews every day of the week, including weekends. Final interviews are held in person at their Tokyo office, so applicants should be able to visit the location in person.

If you’re ready to take on a meaningful role in education and help young people take their first step abroad, now’s the time to apply.