Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

By Elizabeth Sok Nov 12, 2025 7 min read

Attending a university in Japan can be a dream come true, but it can also be an expensive one. According to Study in Japan, the total for the first year is around ¥820,000 to over ¥1,100,000. Then, when you add in the additional travel, housing, visa and health insurance costs, studying abroad can be pretty expensive. Fortunately, MEXT and other scholarship options are available.

Among the funding opportunities available in Japan, the ones offered by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) stand out for their monetary value and prestige.

Not only do they offer you a stipend for attending a Japanese university, they come with other perks too, such as round-trip airfare between home and Japan, tuition waivers, Japanese language training and more. Keep reading for our overview of MEXT scholarships.

MEXT Scholarships Explained

In this section, we answer your basic questions about MEXT scholarships, benefits and eligibility.

Note: Although MEXT scholarships are available for both undergraduate and graduate students, the information below primarily pertains to undergraduates. However, there may be some relevant details for graduate students as well.

What are MEXT Scholarships?

Since 1954, the MEXT has been providing scholarships for international students seeking to pursue higher education in Japan. The process is highly competitive and grantees tend to have excellent academic records.

What Kind of Scholarships Does the MEXT Offer?

The MEXT offers seven types of scholarships and your eligibility for each is dependent on student status and major:

Undergraduate level

Undergraduate students Japanese studies students College of technology students Specialized training college students

Graduate level

Research students Teacher training students Young leaders program (YLP) students

What are the Benefits of a MEXT Scholarship?

Costs ¥117,000/month (undergraduate students) ¥143,000 – ¥145,000/month (Research and teacher training students) ¥242,000/month (YLP students)



Depending on the region where the university is located or the field of study, grantees may receive an additional ¥2,000 – ¥3,000/month.



University tuition, entrance fees and the cost of the university entrance exam will be waived.



Regardless of whether it is a direct or indirect itinerary, grantees will receive free economy-class round-trip tickets from an international airport in their home country to one in Japan. Note that domestic travel in any country, including Japan, is not covered.

What are the Eligibility Requirements?

Be a national of a country with a Japanese embassy.



Have completed at least 12 years of schooling outside of Japan by the end of March prior to the start of the Japanese school year in April or August for a fall semester start OR meet the education requirements of a Japanese university.



Meet the age requirements set out for the applicable MEXT scholarship

Do I Need to Know Japanese?

The short answer is, it depends. While some majors and Japanese universities do not require Japanese language proficiency, others do. Be sure to check before applying.

However, your language skills will impact your first foray into Japanese higher education. Most grantees will undertake a preparatory year, during which they will study the Japanese necessary to study in Japan.



But if you pass the N2 level of the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT), you can apply for direct placement and skip the preparatory year.

Two Ways to Apply for a MEXT Scholarship

There are two ways to apply for a MEXT scholarship:

Embassy Recommendation : Applicants residing in a country with diplomatic ties to Japan can apply through the Japanese embassy.



: Applicants residing in a country with diplomatic ties to Japan can apply through the Japanese embassy. University Recommendation: Applicants studying at an overseas university with a partnership agreement in place with a Japanese university may apply, provided they have a recommendation from a professor.

Regardless of which route you choose, the application process can differ depending on the embassy or university. For example, some embassies may have additional screening procedures, while some universities might have quotas for the number of students they can recommend to the MEXT.

Embassy Recommendation Application Timeline

These are approximate dates and may vary depending on the year and embassy.

Early spring Japanese embassies worldwide open calls for applications. Around June Embassies begin preliminary applicant screenings. Mid-late summer Applicants who pass the preliminary screening must request a Letter of Provisional Acceptance from a Japanese university of their choice. Early-mid September Receive a Letter of Provisional Acceptance from a Japanese university and submit it to the Japanese embassy in your home country. Late fall The MEXT conducts a secondary screening of applicants. January to February Applicants will receive the results of their scholarship application. April or October Start of the spring and fall Japanese semesters.

University Recommendation Application Timeline

These are approximate dates and may vary depending on the year.

Early Jan. Application period Late February Applicants will receive the results of their scholarship application April Start of the first Japanese semester

Although the timeline for the university recommendation route is much shorter, don’t be fooled into thinking it’s easier. There is a considerable amount of application forms to fill out, and you also need to track down the appropriate professors and advisors.

They have their own schedules too, and your scholarship application may not be at the top of their priorities.

Required Documents

While this isn’t an exhaustive list, here are some of the main items that applicants need to submit:

All application forms (embassy and university recommendation routes’ forms differ)

Academic transcripts for every stage of education

Graduation diplomas

Medical certificate detailing the applicant’s health status

Additional documents may be required depending on your application route, special situations or application stage, such as:

Direct Placement Preference Form (for students who are eligible for Direct Placement).



Certificate of enrollment (for students who are currently attending university and cannot submit a university diploma at the time of applying).



Certificate upon successfully passing a Japanese university entrance exam (if/when applicable).



Certificates of Japanese or English language proficiency (certificates must have been issued no more than two years prior to applying).



Copy of theses or theses abstracts.



Plans for research.

Preparatory Education vs. Direct Placement

If you are awarded a MEXT scholarship, there are two paths to enrolling in a Japanese university, with Japanese language proficiency being a determining factor.

Preparatory Education

Includes one year of schooling in Japan to prepare grantees for studying in a Japanese university.



Designed for grantees to attain a Japanese language level sufficient to study in a Japanese university.



Enroll in pre-requisite subjects required for your major, even if you have already completed them overseas.



Failing to complete Preparatory Education successfully will result in the grantee losing their MEXT scholarship.

Direct Placement

Available for grantees who possess Japanese language skills deemed sufficient to skip Preparatory Education.

Possible for grantees who plan to attend a Japanese university without Japanese language requirements.

Improving Your Chances of Getting a MEXT Scholarship

If everyone in serious contention for getting a MEXT scholarship has an outstanding academic record, how can you improve your chances and edge out the competition?

When it comes to scholarship applications in general, your odds of success can increase with a few relatively simple practices:

Start planning your application early : Take a look at past application guidelines, so you won’t be surprised when next year’s are released.



: Take a look at past application guidelines, so you won’t be surprised when next year’s are released. Write, edit and revise essay drafts : With a scholarship on the line, don’t settle for your first draft of an essay. Share it with others, particularly professors, supervisors, advisors and even friends and family. Get feedback and keep fine-tuning it until it’s in the best shape.



: With a scholarship on the line, don’t settle for your first draft of an essay. Share it with others, particularly professors, supervisors, advisors and even friends and family. Get feedback and keep fine-tuning it until it’s in the best shape. Recommendations: If you need letters of recommendation, contact the right people early and don’t assume they will give you one. Teachers and school administrators are busy and the last thing they want is an email asking for a letter of recommendation due in two days. If possible, contact the person a month in advance and ask if they would be willing to submit the required document.

Learn More about MEXT Scholarships

If you want to learn more about MEXT scholarships, there’s a lot of additional information out there:

Have you ever applied for a MEXT scholarship in Japan, or are you planning to do so in the future? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments below!