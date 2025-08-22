Are Parks Too Sexy? Why Parks Are Removing Nude Statues in Japan

Nude statues in Japan are being removed. From parks to train stations, cities debate whether they’re art, outdated or just plain cringe.

Walk through parks in Japan and you’ll see the usual sights: neatly trimmed lawns, kids on rickety slides, couples sunbathing or an old man scattering crumbs for pigeons—a regular but nostalgic stroll. Then—oh, hello—there’s a pair of bronze boobs. It’s usually no big deal. Nude statues in Japan are everywhere in public parks, from women frozen mid-stretch to children splashing in fountains. They’ve been around so long that most people don’t even register them anymore.

But now, Japan is suddenly asking whether these statues should be removed.

In Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, two nude statues of young girls are slated for removal after local schoolchildren reportedly told city officials they found them “embarrassing.”

Takamatsu Takes Down ‘Two Girls’

The statues in question. Photo: Yomiuri Shimbun Online, Naoya Masuda

In August 2025, Takamatsu City will remove two nude child statues from Central Park, works by sculptor Seiichi Abe, after schoolchildren said they felt uncomfortable walking past them. City officials said they respected the pieces’ artistic value but stressed that children’s voices had to come first.

Abe, now 94, expressed disappointment. He said his “Two Girls” statue, created in 1988 to mark the opening of the Seto-Ohashi Bridge, was meant to symbolize innocence, vitality and regional unity—not to provoke unease.

Local art groups and residents argued the statues reflected postwar ideals of peace and cultural growth. But for now, the pieces will remain in storage—hidden away by “top men,” as the old Indiana Jones line goes—far from the giggles and embarrassment of schoolchildren.

More Cities Question Nude Statues in Japan

Good God, man!

In recent years, nude statues in Japan have sparked complaints and removals, hinting at shifting attitudes toward once-uncontroversial public art.

For example, in 2012, the small town of Okuizumo, Shimane Prefecture, asked officials to put underwear on a full-size replica of Michelangelo’s David and the Venus de Milo.

In 2021, the city of Takarazuka in Hyogo Prefecture removed Ai no Te (“Hand of Love”), a bronze nude that had stood on the Takarazuka Bridge for decades. Objections cited gender equality concerns, which convinced the city to retire the piece permanently.

In Shizuoka City, two Renoir statues—Venus Victory and Woman Working a Washer—are also likely to be removed. Installed in 1994 outside JR Shizuoka station, they were intended to bring “a sense of culture” to the city. But in 2024, Mayor Takashi Namba called nude statues “out of place in today’s world” and suggested they should be moved to more appropriate venues like museums.

The city has since gathered public feedback, with some residents defending the cultural value of the bronzes while others said they felt uncomfortable seeing them daily.

Why Japan’s Parks Are ‘Full of’ Nude Statues

During World War II, most public statues were melted down for metal, including Shibuya’s original Hachiko (requisitioned in 1944). From the 1950s through the 1970s, local governments commissioned public art to symbolize rebirth, peace and cultural sophistication. Inspired by European traditions, many municipalities hired sculptors to celebrate the human form.

The trend leaned heavily toward nude women and children, with men rarely depicted. Sculptors like Seibo Kitamura—best known for Nagasaki’s Peace Statue—produced numerous female nudes meant to embody purity, vitality and innocence. Officials saw such works as “universal” symbols, but in practice, the universal nude almost always meant women (nice).

Female bodies and children could be cast as life-affirming and maternal, while nude men risked evoking war and aggression. Which is, uh, kind of hard to argue. And since most sculptors and bureaucrats were men, it’s no surprise Japan’s parks ended up with far more bronze breasts than bronze biceps. But few questioned it until the past decade.

Why Public Art Makes People Uncomfortable

Does it belong in a museum?

Nude statues could suggest two trains of thought: maybe they helped normalize the human body, or maybe they quietly reinforced a male-centric gaze. Unlike Europe, Japan’s obscenity laws—shaped by postwar U.S. influence—still ban the explicit display of genitalia, creating a tension between “acceptable” nudity and what crosses the line. For decades, though, nude statues were as common here as in Europe. Now, those once-unquestioned fixtures are under fresh scrutiny.

Shifting attitudes toward nudity aren’t just a Japanese phenomenon. Recent reporting, like GQ’s look at “puriteens,” points to Gen Z being more hesitant toward sex and nudity—not out of morality, but due to changing lifestyles, consent culture and unease with their own bodies.

Surveys in Japan and abroad also show younger people having less sex and being less inclined to see nudity as “just natural.” What felt like harmless background art to a Showa-era child might look unsettling to their Reiwa-era grandkids.

Nude Statues in Japan Aren’t Unique

Many of the naysayers argue that Japan simply has too many nude statues. But sociologist and TV commentator Furuichi Noritoshi (@poe1985) says it’s misleading to call Japan “unique” in this regard. Nude figures, he points out, are found across Europe—in city plazas and fountains—and even outside temples in parts of Asia. To him, the real issue isn’t the nudity itself but a limited understanding of what qualifies as “public space.”

“It isn’t unusual for Japan to have nude statues in public spaces. Rome, Paris, Brussels—European cities all have them, and Asian temples do too. The term ‘public space’ shouldn’t be limited to just parks and plazas; it also includes gardens and courtyards. Saying Japan is unique in this respect is a misunderstanding. And if nudity itself is the problem, then even angel statues should be removed.”

Japanese Twitter/X Reacts

As expected, on Twitter/X, Japanese users are divided on statue removal. Some defended the statues. They argued the works were part of Japan’s postwar history and were meant to symbolize peace, not provocation. They argue that removing the pieces risked erasing cultural memory and treating discomfort as more important than context:

@st_growth : “This isn’t only about embarrassment. Statues can teach kids how to grapple with discomfort and public space.”



: “This isn’t only about embarrassment. Statues can teach kids how to grapple with discomfort and public space.” @nikoniko_egao_o : “After the war, nude statues were built as symbols of peace and love against militarism. Erasing them ignores that history.”



: “After the war, nude statues were built as symbols of peace and love against militarism. Erasing them ignores that history.” @tack2sense : “If every complaint gets something removed, public spaces will be stripped of art.”



: “If every complaint gets something removed, public spaces will be stripped of art.” @pI7t9z : “They were part of the town’s character. People walked by them for decades without issue.”



: “They were part of the town’s character. People walked by them for decades without issue.” @sysmkr : “What’s next, putting clothes on Manneken Pis in Brussels? Ridiculous.”



: “What’s next, putting clothes on Manneken Pis in Brussels? Ridiculous.” @Gulch1977: “We watch teens dancing in swimsuits on TV, but this is the problem? Get real.”

Common Sense or Censorship?

On the other hand, many agreed with the schoolchildren. To them, nude statues of kids in everyday parks feel outdated and uncomfortable. They call it common sense, not censorship. Others feel uneasy about the real-life inspiration used to make it:

@chizmame244 : “If nudity represents purity, why aren’t boys posed too? And did little girls really have to sit naked for hours? That thought is disturbing.”



: “If nudity represents purity, why aren’t boys posed too? And did little girls really have to sit naked for hours? That thought is disturbing.” @ukezuki : “I’ve always wondered if public nudity is necessary for art. Kids today are taught about boundaries, so of course, they feel uneasy.”



: “I’ve always wondered if public nudity is necessary for art. Kids today are taught about boundaries, so of course, they feel uneasy.” @dangowagasi : “Even as an elementary schooler, I felt embarrassed walking by. It’s not an art problem—it’s the placement in play areas.”



: “Even as an elementary schooler, I felt embarrassed walking by. It’s not an art problem—it’s the placement in play areas.” @green_tea_otoko : “If you want to see nudes, go to a museum. Parks and stations should be family-friendly.”



: “If you want to see nudes, go to a museum. Parks and stations should be family-friendly.” @sakura_mof: “Even Soseki wrote that Japanese people can’t look at nude art the way Europeans do. Nothing’s changed.”

A Century-Old Debate About Nudity

The last user is referencing Natsume Soseki, one of Japan’s most famous novelists. Soseki argued that Japanese people lacked the cultural background to appreciate art the same way Europeans did.

In his 1911 lecture “Eikoku Kenbun” ( “Observations on Britain”), he recalled visiting museums in London and noticing that Japanese students tended to giggle or look away at nude statues or paintings, while British visitors calmly studied them. Even after more than 100 years, Japanese audiences still have a cultural discomfort with nudity in art.

However, Soseki wasn’t arguing against nude art. He was criticizing Japanese society for treating nudity as scandalous. In Japan, nudity wasn’t taboo—communal baths made it ordinary, and erotic prints made it bawdy—but it was rarely framed as noble or idealized “serious” art.

A lot of the prints we consider traditional Japanese art today were essentially straight-up porn. It wasn’t coy or symbolic. Without a tradition of seeing the nude as noble or idealized, many Japanese found it awkward or funny rather than respectable.

Later, U.S. influence after World War II reinforced strict obscenity laws. So while Soseki was already writing about Japanese embarrassment in the early 1900s, America’s postwar role helped lock that attitude into the social norm it is today—at least in regard to the older generation’s opinions.

Expat Reactions on Reddit

Iya Valley’s Peeing Boy

On Japan subreddits, where many foreigners living in Japan congregate online, people saw the Takamatsu removals as kind of silly, especially given how Japan treats sex and idols in media. But with so much child exploitation in the news lately, it’s easy to see why others feel the statues might be cringe:

“Asking elementary school kids…Ah, yes, because they’re clearly the wisest of us all.”



“This is us. Humans. We’re all naked in our natural form…Removing statues because it’s embarrassing to see a naked human form is just dumb.”



“They didn’t make the effort to have a survey. They likely just randomly asked one or two kids out of school.”



“Almost all of these statues are of little girls and women…They’re not there for any specific reason. I get why people feel uncomfortable.”



“Little girls have to walk past these statues and get bullied by boys over it. They have no say over their own body.”

What Do You Think?

From postwar ideals of innocence to today’s concerns about boundaries, gender and cultural norms, Japan’s nude statues carry very different meanings depending on who you ask. Is it “common sense” or is it “censorship”?

Either way, Japan’s nude statues are under growing scrutiny, and the country is being pushed to reconsider what belongs in public space—and whether such art should stay put, move to museums or disappear altogether.

