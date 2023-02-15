New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

New teachers and experienced leaders will find something in this month’s jobs roundup. Where will you land this year?

A new teaching year is right around the corner, so what better time to pull the covers off our wide list of part-time and full-time teaching jobs in Japan?

Kanto may be all the rage for some, but if you’re more in the mood for teaching jobs in Tohoku, Chubu, Kansai, Chugoku, Shikoku or Kyushu—we’ve got your back there, as well.

This month, I’ve only got one position in Tokyo I’m highlighting. The rest are all over the place. So settle in and let’s explore some jobs currently available in Japan.



Preschool director needed in Tokyo

Photo: iStock/ ASKA Let’s go, Tokyo!

Not everyone can lead a diverse team of educators—but suppose you’ve been eyeing a leadership position and worked hard to blend your Japanese conversational skills with your abilities in the classroom. Then, this post with Tokyo’s Meko Education is likely right up your alley.

You’ll be knee deep in everything for this preschool: administration, enrollment and the management and recruitment of talent. A healthy compensation package with competitive benefits is also on the table. This a rare opportunity that won’t last, so if reading is causing you to tilt your head in interest, I’d get on it right away!

Preschool Director Company: Meko Education

Meko Education Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Certification and license in preschool teaching strongly preferred. At least 3 years of professional experience in a leadership position and/or comparable teaching background, managing a preschool program or child development center. Bachelors (or Masters) Degree in Early Childhood Education or related field

Teach English with tunes in Kanagawa

Photo: iStock/ SeanPavonePhoto There are tons of things to do in Kanagawa.

Got rhythm in your shoes? Want to work at a music-focused kindergarten in operation since 1967? If you live in Japan and love music, Yatsuhashi Kindergarten Rhythmic English will have you toe tappin’ your way into young English learners’ hearts in no time.

You’ll earn GrapeSEED certification that’ll demonstrate you know your chops when it comes to language development, work with a friendly, flexible team and have the opportunity to be involved in several cultural events the kids take part in throughout the year—I hear they’ve even performed at Tokyo Disney!

Full-Time English Teacher at a Music Loving Kindergarten Company: Yatsuhashi Kindergarten | Rhythmic English

Yatsuhashi Kindergarten | Rhythmic English Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Teach STEAM classes in Kumamoto

Photo: iStock/ SeanPavonePhoto Downtown Kumamoto

Maple Tree International School in Kumamoto uses Montessori’s student-centered approach in teaching their broad curriculum, including STEAM, P.E. and computer science to name just a few of the subjects covered at this unique school.

Immediate placement is available along with visa sponsorship for those already resident in Japan. Benefits include insurance, paid holidays, weekends off and holidays to explore Kumamoto during Golden Week, the summer obon (festival of the dead) period and end-of-the-year breaks. Make sure you try some famous Kumamoto oysters. You do like oysters, right?

Benefits are of the typical social insurance and holiday variety, but there are, of course, the oysters. You do like oysters, right? Kumamoto, here I come!

Kumamoto Full-Time English Teacher Company: Maple Tree International School

Maple Tree International School Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Location: Kumamoto, Japan

Kumamoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Career mobility in beautiful Iwaki

Are you a recent arrival to Iwaki and want to work for an educational group that just might open the door to an incredible amount of career mobility for you in Japan?

Meguro-headquartered T.I.S. Group is looking for native English preschool teachers for its Iwaki, Fukushima location this year—beginning teachers are encouraged to apply. You’ll get a chance to show off not only your developing teaching skills but your personality as well as you ham it up with a team that’s as dedicated to children as they are to helping you kick off your career in education in Japan.

Opportunities for promotion abound and an equal number of chances to partake in the vibrant Iwaki community at large is at your doorstep should you wish to grab it!

Kindergarten Teacher in Iwaki Company: TIS Group

TIS Group Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Plus additional remote area location stipend, annual bonus)

¥260,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month (Plus additional remote area location stipend, annual bonus) Location: Fukushima, Japan

Fukushima, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Must have a university degree, at least one year of EFL experience teaching children and be passionate, hard-working, flexible and fun.

New teachers welcome in Kyoto

Photo: iStock/ Eloi_Omella Make iconic Kyoto your home.

Are you ESL-certified, with native-level English skills, but a little lean on inside-the-classroom experience? If you’re still new to Japan and looking to pack your bags and move to the former seat of the Japanese government (and, still, cultural wonder), Shane Corporation Japan in Kyoto might have just the ticket.

Lots of upfront bennies with this post: visa sponsorship, generous holiday breaks, a competitive fixed monthly salary, and furnished accommodation are all part of the deal with Shane. You’ll work weekdays between 12:30 and 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 to 6 p.m. Sundays and early mornings are yours to roam throughout the old imperial capital. Coffee anyone?

Kyoto Full-Time English Teacher Company: Shane Corporation Japan

Shane Corporation Japan Salary: ¥252,800 / Month

¥252,800 / Month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan A minimum 60-hour online TEFL course + three months of teaching experience (ideally one year) in Japan.

English position in traditional Fukui

Photo: iStock/ MasaoTaira You’ll be right next to Eiheiji Temple!

Not all of us in Japan can ply our trade inland between ski resorts and beaches. But if that sounds like something you’re game for, Orbit Global in Fukui has the door wide open for you.

So, dust off that resume, get a snappy new professional photo and put pen to paper for a nice cover letter that makes you stand out—because we’re not talkin’ about just any ordinary opportunity here, right? You’ll teach students from various backgrounds in tailored private, off-site business and TOEIC pre-courses. Long-term serious applicants will be able to negotiate their way into management positions. Go get ’em!

Full-time English instructor in Fukui Company: Orbit Global

Orbit Global Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Location: Fukui, Japan

Fukui, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Next to the beautiful Eiheiji Temple!

Teach English in Fantastic Kobe

Photo: iStock/ SeanPavonePhoto Work in beautiful Kobe!

Do you want to come hang with me in Kobe? Talk about mountains and the sea! The historically cosmopolitan city of Kobe reaches far and wide, and Nishinomiya International School, located 25 minutes outside the city, needs full-time teachers to help kids between the ages of one and twelve.

Working hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., so you’ll have evenings for yourself and your loved ones. Rare. Inexperienced candidates with a verve for learning and teaching and a desire to live in our beautiful port city are welcome to apply! Come say, “hey!”

Full-Time Teacher of Young Children Company: Nishinomiya International School

Nishinomiya International School Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable)

¥240,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month (Negotiable) Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Alrighty, then folks. That does it for February. So button up while we still have to unless you’re somewhere warm, which in that case, I’m jealous. See you in a month!