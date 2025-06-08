Are Traffic Lights in Japan Confusing?

Traffic lights in Japan aren’t always straightforward. From green arrows to flashing reds, here’s how to understand what each signal means.

By Adam Douglas Jun 9, 2025 5 min read

Driving in Japan isn’t too different from driving in other countries. Sure, the roads can be narrow and traffic flows on the opposite side of the street from many places, but in general, most experienced drivers won’t have much trouble. That said, don’t be surprised if Japanese traffic lights leave you staring in confusion.

Red means stop, and green means go—simple enough. But what if both are showing at once? Or every light is flashing red? If that leaves you scratching your head, you’re not alone. This guide will help you make sense of Japan’s traffic signals—and avoid a ticket in the process.

What Color Are Traffic Lights in Japan?

Traffic lights in Japan are mostly the same, but that’s definitely green—not blue.

Although traffic lights (信号機, shingoki) in Japan usually follow the worldwide convention of red, yellow and green, learners of the Japanese language will know that the locals actually say the color for “go” is blue, or ao, and not green. This quirk of the language, where the word blue in Japanese can refer to shades of what we would call green in English, has resulted in some traffic lights in Japan having lights with a blue-ish hue.

Although the Vienna Convention on Road Signs and Signals, passed in the 1960s, attempted to standardize traffic signals globally, Japan didn’t sign the convention. Buckling to pressure in 1973, the Japanese government directed the use of the bluest shade of green possible for traffic signals. Nowadays, you’ll see lights of different hues, from obviously green to light blue. They all mean go, though.

Here’s what each light color means in Japan:

Red (赤, aka ): Stop and stay stopped until the light turns green.

Stop and stay stopped until the light turns green. Yellow (黄, ki ): Stop if you can safely do so; proceed with caution if stopping suddenly would be dangerous.

Stop if you can safely do so; proceed with caution if stopping suddenly would be dangerous. Green (青, ao): Go (even though the light might look blue-ish, and “ao” is “blue” in Japanese, the meaning is the same).

What’s Up With All the Green Arrows?

Trust the arrows, but not other drivers.

Green—or blue—means go, and that holds true for the directional arrows at intersections, too. A green arrow for turning right across traffic, for example, means it’s safe to proceed in that direction.

But here’s where it gets tricky. In Japan, traffic lights are typically oriented horizontally, with green on the left, yellow in the middle and red on the right. If there are turn signals, they usually appear in a row below the primary signal, displayed as arrows.

If an arrow is lit green, it’s safe to move in that direction.

it’s safe to move in that direction. If no arrows are lit, obey the primary signal above.

So, what should you do if the red light in the primary signal stays on, but arrows for left, right, and straight ahead are all glowing green?

In short: don’t stop—follow the arrows.

According to the National Police Agency of Japan:

“Vehicles can proceed in the direction of the arrow even if the traffic light is yellow or red.”

These kinds of setups are common at intersections with complex traffic patterns, including multiple turn lanes and pedestrian crossings. Giving each direction its own arrow helps manage the flow and reduce congestion.

Why Is There a Red Light Above The Green Light?

In this case, the red light in the primary signal isn’t telling you to stop—it’s letting you know that oncoming traffic and pedestrians are currently halted, and it’s safe for you to go.

Sometimes, the signal will even shift from red to yellow just before your arrow turns green, indicating that the opposing traffic is slowing and your turn is coming up.

Other Potentially Confusing Traffic Lights in Japan

Don’t turn left or right.

While the row of directional arrows you’ll see at some intersections is probably the most confusing traffic light setup in Japan, there are a few others worth mentioning.

Yellow Arrows Are for Streetcars

If you come across a yellow arrow, it’s usually not meant for cars—it’s for streetcars, which are allowed to proceed when the arrow is lit. Not every city has streetcars, but places like Hiroshima, Kagoshima and parts of Tokyo still do, so it’s worth keeping an eye out. Cars should continue to obey the red light in the primary signal.

Flashing Red Lights Mean Stop

You may also encounter an intersection where all signals in every direction are flashing red. In this case, treat the flashing red light like a stop sign: come to a complete stop, look both ways and proceed with caution. The vehicle that arrives first has the right of way. If two or more arrive at the same time, the driver to the right goes first.

Flashing Yellow Lights Mean Caution

Similarly, a flashing yellow light means to slow down and move through the intersection carefully—it’s a caution signal, not a stop.

Watch Out for Bicyclists at Intersections

Also, always watch out for pedestrians and especially bicyclists, particularly when turning left. Cyclists often follow the pedestrian crosswalk signals, not the primary signal for vehicles, and may zip across just as you’re turning.

Railroad Crossings May Show Red Arrows Too

Another place you might encounter red arrows is at railroad crossings. When a train is approaching, flashing red lights activate and the crossing gates lower to block traffic. In some cases, red arrows pointing left (or in other directions) will also light up to indicate that turning is not allowed while the crossing is active. These prevent vehicles from entering or blocking the tracks.

Some Drivers Run Red Lights

Finally, running red lights is fairly common in Japan. There’s a short pause in the changeover of lights from one direction to the other, and drivers will use this as an excuse to blow through a red light. This is, of course, illegal, but it’s also extremely dangerous. A word of advice: wait a moment after your light turns green before starting to let any red-light runners get through the intersection first.

Do you think traffic lights in Japan are confusing? Have you ever made a mistake? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments below.