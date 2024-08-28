Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

Looking for the perfect souvenir to commemorate your trip to Japan? Head to Musashi Japan for the traditional handcrafted knives.

By Heidi Sarol Aug 29, 2024

Asakusa, one of Tokyo’s most historic districts, is a must-visit for first-time travelers. Established over a thousand years ago, Asakusa is a hub of traditional Japanese culture. Visitors can feel like they’ve stepped back in time as they explore its historic streets, with highlights including the exquisite craftsmanship of Musashi Japan’s traditional Japanese knives.

Immerse yourself in Japanese heritage by hiring a traditional man-drawn rickshaw, indulging in Japanese confections, and shopping for authentic local souvenirs. For those interested in Japanese craftsmanship, visiting Musashi Japan’s Shin-Nakamise should absolutely be included in your Asakusa itinerary.

Discover the artistry and precision of traditional Japanese knives. Visit Musashi Japan’s official website to find the perfect knife that combines functionality and timeless beauty, elevating your culinary experience. Read on to learn what makes Musashi Japan so special.

www.musashihamono.com Musashi Japan Asakusa, Shin-Nakamise Dori, 1-30-5 Asakusa, Taito City, Tokyo - Map

Asakusa Highlights

Photo: Musashi Japan Drop by Shin-Nakamise Street for traditional Japanese souvenirs.

First-time visitors to Asakusa will likely head down Nakamise Street, a vibrant 250-meter stretch starting from Senso-ji Temple’s Kaminarimon (Thunder Gate) to Hozomon (Treasure House Gate). This bustling street is lined with shops selling a delightful mix of savory Japanese street food and confections, making it a must-see when exploring the area.

Senso-ji Temple, Tokyo’s oldest temple, was completed in 645 AD and honors the goddess Kannon, the goddess of mercy.

Beyond Nakamise Street and Senso-ji Temple, visitors can explore Shin-Nakamise Street, a 380-meter arcade perpendicular to Nakamise Street. This lively area features several sit-down restaurants, a local grocery, and shops selling traditional Japanese wares.

Those looking for one-of-a-kind keepsakes should make their way to Musashi Japan’s Shin-Nakamise branch. You can find intricately crafted Japanese knives here, making for a unique and functional souvenir. The store’s location in the heart of Asakusa allows visitors to experience the rich history and culture of the area while discovering exceptional craftsmanship.

Musashi Japan Asakusa Store

Photo: Musashi Japan Rows of Japanese knives line magnetic shelves.

Musashi Japan is a brand of Japanese knives committed to protecting traditional Japanese bladesmiths while spreading Japanese culture through its range of products. From those just starting their knife collection to seasoned professionals in the kitchen, Musashi Japan has a catalog of knives that suit every need. Currently, there are four Musashi Japan stores in addition to the website.

Inside the store, visitors will immediately notice the use of shadows and highlights to display the vast knife selection. From outside the store, the multiple rows of knives look perfectly symmetrical.

One of the many reasons for the variety of Japanese knives is the differences in knife-making processes across the country. From usuba (knives for delicate vegetable cutting) to santoku (a multipurpose knife), these knives are classified into different metals, such as carbon steel and stainless steel. Japanese knives, of note, use higher carbon content, which lessens the need for constant sharpening.

Upcycled, One-of-a-Kind Knives

Photo: Musashi Japan Try cutting the radish!

Check out the Tsushima Marine Knife collection to walk away with something extra special. Focusing on sustainability, this collection is made in collaboration with the island of Tsushima. Upcycling the ocean debris that washes up on the island’s shores, the plastic is melded together to form a collection of one-of-a-kind knife pommels.

For those who can’t decide on what kind of knife suits them best, simply ask the nearest staff member. Each store has expertly trained international staff who can give suggestions based on each customer’s preference. Once a customer picks a knife, they can opt to practice using it on a batch of freshly prepared daikon (Japanese radish).

Buying Your First Knife

Photo: Musashi Japan Cooking will never be the same again.

Customers receive superb aftercare services that last long after their trip to Japan. They can even ship damaged knives back to Japan for free repairs. Additionally, all customers are encouraged to sign up for the Musashi Membership system. This one-to-one point system helps customers build their collection of Japanese knives by using points as cash and discount codes for more savings.

