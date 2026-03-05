Bar Touts in Japan: What Kyakuhiki Are and How to Avoid Nightlife Scams

Street promoters, honey traps and the legal gray zone: what every visitor should know about Japan’s street promoters.

If you’ve ever walked through Kabukicho, Roppongi, or Shinsaibashi at night, you’ve probably had an encounter with bar touts in Japan. Someone suddenly appears beside you offering cheap drinks, a “special bar” or a place that’s “very popular with foreigners.”

It could be a man holding a laminated menu, someone who casually starts a conversation and suggests a drink, or a person who keeps walking in front of you, repeating “bro” until you firmly say no. In English, we usually call these people “touts,” or “street promoters” if you feel charitable. But in Japanese, they’re kyakuhiki (客引き)—literally “customer pullers.”

In many cities, including Tokyo and Osaka, kyakuhiki is technically illegal under local ordinances. However, enforcement makes it feel like a legal gray zone, which is why you still see it in nightlife districts.

Not All Street Promotion Is Illegal

Kyakuhiki scams rely more on building a manipulative connection

Japan does have legal street promotion, and it’s important to distinguish it from scam-adjacent behavior. After all, most of us have found a new favorite café or delicious bistro thanks to a friendly person handing out flyers on the street.

Legal promotion usually looks like this:

Prices are clearly printed either on the promotional menu or inside the restaurant.



A friendly invitation, like yoroshikereba dozo (よろしければどうぞ) — “please have a look.”



They don’t follow you, block your path or pressure you.



You can change your mind at any time, no problem.

This is called yobikomi (呼び込み) and it’s fairly common practice. Expect to see this a lot during the day and early evening, especially in trendy areas of the city.

On the other hand, kyakuhiki scams rely more on building a manipulative connection and ensuring access to information flows only one way. Think of it as a slow pull into spending more and more money—not a mafia-style shakedown for your life savings.

Common patterns of less honest establishments include:

They advertise “All-you-can-drink ¥2,000,” then tack on hidden seating or service charges. Hostess fees: If an attractive woman or man sits down, gives you their undivided attention and keeps complimenting you, you’re probably paying for that attention.

They explain the time-based fees vaguely—or not at all. Foreigner targeting: They often target foreigners, usually opening with “English OK!”

In Japanese, rip-off bars are often called bottakuri (ぼったくり).

It’s also worth knowing that many legitimate bars in Japan charge a small seating fee called chaji (チャージ) or serve a small automatic appetizer called otoshi (お通し). These charges are normal if the price is clearly listed. The real goal is to get you seated and relaxed. Once you’ve sat down and started ordering, disputing the bill later becomes much harder.

Honey Traps and ‘Romeos’

Instead of blackmail, these tricks use a beautiful face to disguise social pressure and overbilling.

While the terms “honey trap” or “Romeo” might conjure up images of Cold War-era espionage, the practice still exists in the kyakuhiki world. Instead of blackmail, these tricks use a beautiful face to disguise social pressure and overbilling.

A typical scenario:

An attractive stranger starts chatting.

They suggest getting “one drink.”

They insist on choosing the venue.

Once inside, you’re encouraged to drink a lot and buy their drinks.

You’re presented with a bill for drinks costing ¥5,000–¥20,000 each.

Your “beau” has mysteriously disappeared, and you are on the tab for their drinks, even ones you didn’t promise to buy and a couple you don’t remember buying.

There is often a ‘subtle’ suggestion that you should pay immediately.

The Legal Reality: What Is and Isn’t Allowed

A lot of these scams are ambiguous

What you should notice is that a lot of these scams are ambiguous. After all, who hasn’t spent money on a date that fizzled out or been taken in by a friendly chef whose restaurant was subpar? This thin line between mediocre and manipulative is where scammers tend to operate.

Here it is worth knowing what is legal (even if it feels bad):

High prices, if clearly explained.



Advertising prices with the price before tax in big numbers and the price with tax in smaller font, as long as it’s legible.



The use of vague terms like “cheap” or “good deal,” which have no legal definition.

What is not legal:

Lying about prices or mandatory fees.



Charging for items or services you didn’t order.



Blocking exits or refusing to let you leave.



Escorting you to an ATM through intimidation or coercion.



Surrounding you or using threatening behavior.

The moment you are not allowed to leave, the situation stops being “shady” and becomes criminal.

The Gray Zone of the Kyakuhiki

Looking uncomfortable is not a refusal

By understanding the law better than their customers do, experienced touts are very good at staying just within the legal limits. Watch for things like someone standing near the exit without technically blocking it, difficulty finding a menu or staff treating your silence as consent.

The key thing to watch out for is any restriction on your movement or behavior. Especially worrying is feeling pressured or being told you can’t leave.

In Japan, silence is often interpreted as agreement. Looking uncomfortable is not a refusal. If you think you might be reaching the point of illegality, make sure to say something clearly so there is no ambiguity:

doi shite imasen (同意していません) — I do not agree



— I do not agree setsumei wo ukete imasen (説明を受けていません) — I was not informed



— I was not informed kaerimasu (帰ります) — I’m leaving



— I’m leaving keisatsu wo yobimasu (警察を呼びます) — I’ll call the police

If you think you should ring the police, then you probably should. You do not need perfect Japanese. One sentence is enough:

Ryokin toraburu desu. Mise kara kaeremasen. (料金トラブルです。店から帰れません。) “There is a billing dispute and I can’t leave.”



What to Watch Out For

The key thing to remember is that kyakuhiki and honey traps thrive not because Japan lacks laws, but because visitors don’t know when those laws apply. The golden rule is this: the more deception there is—and the more someone tries to limit your choices or freedom of movement—the higher the chances of it being illegal.

Asking you nicely to stay is legal. Preventing you from leaving is a crime.

The simplest survival rule of all? Reputable places don’t need excessive pressure and tricks to get customers. Good service and good food tend to do that for them.

How about you? Have you ever found yourself in one of these situations? Let us know in the comments.