Bear Attacks in Japan: Where They Happen and How to Stay Safe

By Aaron Baggett Aug 29, 2025 8 min read

On a June morning in 2025, staff at Yamagata Airport spotted something unusual—not an overweight carry-on, but a bear strolling across the runway. Flights were grounded as workers tried to chase it off. Later in Miyagi, a women’s golf tournament stopped mid-swing when a bear appeared near the first tee. And in Akita, a 73-year-old woman was fatally mauled outside a care home. It’s scary enough that Werner Herzog narrated it.

Bear attacks in Japan are hitting record levels, but are these just overblown headlines? Should tourists and residents be worried? And what do you do if a bear turns up on a hiking trail?

You might think Japan keeps the wild fairly caged—levees against rivers, fences against forests, folklore to keep kids on the trail. In reality, the borders blur. A bear in a parking lot may look like it’s trespassing, but in Japan’s tight patchwork of towns and mountains, humans are the ones edging into bear country, too.

Bears By the Numbers: A Record Spike

In 2023, Japan recorded 219 bear attacks and six deaths—the highest toll since statistics began in 2006. The following year saw fewer incidents (85 attacks, three deaths), but 2025 has already shown that the dip was temporary.

By the end of July 2025, the Environment Ministry reported 55 attacks and three fatalities. The victims include:

July 4, Iwate Prefecture: An 81-year-old woman was killed inside her home, where investigators found claw marks and bear footprints.

An 81-year-old woman was killed inside her home, where investigators found claw marks and bear footprints. July 12, Fukushima Town, Hokkaido: A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was mauled and dragged into nearby bushes.

A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was mauled and dragged into nearby bushes. August 14, Mount Rausu, Hokkaido: A 26-year-old hiker was attacked on a mountain trail and found dead the next day.

Most nonfatal encounters remain concentrated in the Tohoku region, particularly Akita and Iwate. But two of this year’s deaths occurred in Hokkaido, Japan’s “last frontier.”

Where Are You Most Likely to See Bears in Japan?

A mother brown bear with her cub on a Japanese highway.

In most of Japan, bear encounters are rare—you’re far more likely to get clipped by a car or stumble into a drunk salaryman belting karaoke to himself than cross paths with wildlife. But in certain regions, the odds climb high enough to be unnerving.

Japan is home to two species of bear: the Ussuri brown bear (ヒグマ, higuma) in Hokkaido and the Asiatic black bear (ツキノワグマ, tsukinowaguma) across much of Honshu. They thrive where oak, beech and chestnut trees provide autumn forage, and where rivers and farmland offer easy calories.

Dense cities and warmer climates keep them out. What’s changed is that food shortages, rural depopulation and growing bear populations are pushing bears closer to people, bringing them into farmland, suburbs and even towns in search of whatever (or whoever) is edible.

Hokkaido: The Brown Bear Capital

Japan’s northernmost island is home to an estimated 11,000+ brown bears, the only place in the country where this species lives. In 2025, sightings in Hokkaido passed 100 by April. Bear encounters are most common in Shiretoko National Park, the mountain ranges of central Hokkaido and semi-rural fringes near towns like Sapporo and Biei, where human activity overlaps with bear habitats.

Tohoku (Iwate & Akita): Honshu’s Black Bear

If Hokkaido is bear central, Iwate and Akita are the mainland rivals. From 2023-2024, Iwate logged about 5,000 sightings and Akita roughly 3,000, together accounting for nearly 40% of all bear encounters nationwide. With mountains, farmland and rural communities packed close together, it’s the perfect recipe for run-ins.

Tokyo

Tokyo’s concrete sprawl is mostly bear-proof. Still, sightings do happen, especially in the northern prefectures that border Tokyo, like Tochigi, and they get plenty of attention when they do.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government even maintains an online “bear map,” which logged 154 sightings as of August 21, 2025. Most were in the Tama region’s mountains—places like Okutama and Hinohara Village—but a few bears have wandered closer to populated areas, including Ome City and Hinode Town.

In August, a man fishing in Okutama was clawed across the face by what appeared to be a cub. A good reminder that even the cute ones will kill you.

A Dark Chapter: The Sankebetsu Incident

Fun for the whole family.

No article about bear attacks in Japan is complete without this nightmare fuel. Most Japanese people don’t take bear encounters lightly, and it’s because history has already written the worst-case scenario.

Japan’s most infamous bear attack took place in Sankebetsu, Hokkaido, in December 1915. For several days, a massive Ussuri brown bear—later measured at 340 kg (750 lbs) and nearly three meters tall—terrorized a small mountain hamlet. Think Jason Voorhees, but furrier and with claws.

The bear, nicknamed Kesagake (“slash across the shoulder”), first burst into the Ota family home, killing a woman and a baby before dragging her body into the forest. Villagers armed themselves, but the bear wasn’t done.

The next night, it smashed through another house, plunging it into darkness, mauling multiple children, and killing a pregnant woman as terrified survivors listened from outside. One witness recalled her begging the bear to spare her unborn child. It didn’t.

Over five days, Kesagake attacked three different households, killing seven and injuring three, all while evading guardsmen and hunters. Panic spread so widely that some villagers suggested burning down homes just to trap the beast inside. When it was finally cornered and shot by a veteran hunter, parts of its human victims were still in its stomach.

A monument now stands at Sankebetsu, but the truth remains as unsettling today as it was then: when food runs short and bears lose their fear of people, the wild doesn’t stay in the wilds.

How to Stay Safe on the Trails

This is not a friendly neighbor.

Japan’s Environment Ministry and local governments publish annual “bear safety” guidelines, which are worth taking seriously. Bear encounters are still rare compared to North America, but they happen often enough now that hikers, campers, and even river fishers need to be prepared.

Before You Go

Check local advisories : Many prefectures post recent bear sightings. Don’t ignore them.

: Many prefectures post recent bear sightings. Don’t ignore them. Travel in groups : Bears are less likely to approach several people. Lone hikers are the most at risk.

: Bears are less likely to approach several people. Lone hikers are the most at risk. Make noise : Bells, radios or just talking loudly help alert bears to your presence. Startling one at close range is the most dangerous scenario.

: Bells, radios or just talking loudly help alert bears to your presence. Startling one at close range is the most dangerous scenario. Avoid dawn and dusk: Bears are most active in the early morning and late afternoon.

What to Carry

Bear bell : Cheap, easy and surprisingly effective in many cases.

: Cheap, easy and surprisingly effective in many cases. Bear spray : Still not widely carried in Japan, but it’s legal and highly recommended in Hokkaido or rural Tohoku. Think of it as a fire extinguisher—you’ll probably never need it, but you’ll be glad if you do.

: Still not widely carried in Japan, but it’s legal and highly recommended in Hokkaido or rural Tohoku. Think of it as a fire extinguisher—you’ll probably never need it, but you’ll be glad if you do. Proper food storage: Don’t stash onigiri in your pack overnight. Use sealed containers, and don’t leave trash.

If You Encounter a Bear

Don’t run : You will lose that race. Running can trigger a chase response.

: You will lose that race. Running can trigger a chase response. Stay calm and back away slowly : Face the bear without making eye contact, keep your voice steady and retreat.

: Face the bear without making eye contact, keep your voice steady and retreat. Make yourself bigger : Raise your arms, open your jacket—signal that you’re not prey.

: Raise your arms, open your jacket—signal that you’re not prey. Use bear spray if charged : Aim low (toward the ground in front of the bear) to create a deterrent wall.

: Aim low (toward the ground in front of the bear) to create a deterrent wall. As a last resort: If attacked, fight back against brown bears (Hokkaido) but play dead with Asiatic black bears (Honshu)—they’re often bluffing or testing.

Don’t Try to Pet Cubs

If you see cubs, get out of there—fast, but not running. Almost all serious bear attacks in Japan usually happen when a mother feels her young are threatened. Cubs may look harmless, but their mother is usually nearby, already watching you, and she will charge if you get too close.

Backtrack the way you came, keep calm and never step between a cub and its mother. Bear spray can help if she charges, but the real trick is distance: once she sees you retreating, she usually pulls back.

But Don’t Panic

Beware of bears in Kamikochi.

It’s easy to get swept up in headlines about bears storming golf courses, clawing hikers or wandering into towns. But hysteria can be just as dangerous as the animals themselves. For example, every year, humans kill far more sharks than sharks kill humans; the same imbalance exists with bears. Japan culls about 9,000 bears per year. Thousands are trapped or shot under looser hunting laws—often preemptively, out of fear.

That fear sometimes even clouds judgment. In 2024, Japanese police initially warned residents of a fatal bear attack in Akita, only to later discover that the victim, a 93-year-old man, had been stabbed to death by his own son. The wounds were mistaken for bear claw marks until investigators looked closer.

Bears are a real risk, especially in Hokkaido and northern Honshu, but panic distorts reality. Staying alert on the trails and respecting their habitat is the smarter move.

Have you ever spotted a bear in Japan—or do you live in an area where sightings are common? Worried about bear attacks in Japan? Share your experience in the comments below.