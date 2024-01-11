Beautiful Daffodil Flower Fields Across Japan

Japan has stunning daffodil fields that burst into bloom come January. Read on below for nine of the most scenic spots across the country to view this fragrant flower.

By Elizabeth Sok Jan 12, 2024 5 min read

Suisen (daffodils/narcissus) flowers come into season in January in many places in Japan, from Kanto to Kyushu. As the first sign that winter is waning and the warm winds of spring are coming our way, the bright colors of these flowers are a welcome sight each year. And, as with many floral displays, Japan has a lovely way of presenting daffodils, assembling them in fields for superb winter and early spring viewing.

The locations below are some of the prettiest places in the country to enjoy these yellow and white blooms.

Kasai Rinkai Park (Tokyo)

Photo: WikiCommons/ Arashiyama It’s easy to spot the daffodils from the Ferris wheel.

Kasai Rinkai Park is the largest park located in central Tokyo. Opened in 1989 and built on reclaimed land near Tokyo Bay, this park boasts several attractions, including an aquarium, the iconic Diamond and Flowers Ferris Wheel and a sea bird sanctuary. In addition, the park is home to several flower viewing sites, with 57,000 daffodils blooming in February. The daffodils are specially sourced from various prefectures famous for their cultivation, such as Shizuoka, Fukui, Chiba and Hyogo. The park also holds an annual daffodil festival featuring stage performances and shops selling local products from these prefectures.

www.tokyo-park.or.jp/event/53983.html 6-2-1 Rinkai, Edogawa, Tokyo - Map Nearest station: JR Kasai Rinkai Koen, Keiyo Line Hours: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free

Gogendo Tsutsumi (Saitama)

Photo: iStock/ yoko_ken_chan Gogendo Park is also popular in Spring during the cherry blossom season.

This park is famous in the Kanto region for its year-round flower displays, such as cherry blossoms in the spring, hydrangeas in June, cluster amaryllis in September and daffodils in the winter. The large park is subdivided into four smaller parks, which include a multi-purpose sports park for baseball and soccer games, a recreational park with expansive playgrounds and camping sites, a green park with flower beds and the most popular one, the Satte Gogendo Sakura Tsutsumi park which is home to 500, 000 blooming daffodils. The peak blooming period is January to catch these white daffodils in their prime.

gongendo.jp/home-english 887-3 Uchigouma, Satte City, Saitama - Map Nearest station: Satte station, Tobu Nikko line Free 24 Hours (Closed during the New Years holiday)

Ezuki Suisen Road (Chiba)

Photo: Pixta/ i-flower The historic Ezuki Suisen Road.

Southern Chiba is known as a daffodil cultivation hotspot dating back to the Edo period. The Ezuki Suisen Road is a three-kilometer hiking course where thousands of daffodils bloom all winter. They are popular for their tall stature and rich fragrance. The course takes about 30-40 minutes to complete, and the best time to see the daffodils is from mid-December to the end of January. During this period, a daffodil festival is held where local agricultural products and daffodils go on sale on the side of the road.

maruchiba.jp/spot/detail_10367.html Ezuki Suisen Road, Chiba - Map Nearest station: JR Hota Free

Cape Tsumekizaki Natural Park (Shizuoka)

Photo: Pixta/ Anmitsu Scenic views at Cape Tsumekizaki Park

This park in Shimoda City, Shizuoka Prefecture, is known for its breathtaking marine vistas, especially on sunny days. From December to the end of January, one of the main attractions is the three million white daffodils that bloom spectacularly, spreading their sweet perfume throughout the cape. During the same time period, Cape Tsumekizaki Natural Park holds a Daffodil Festival, where you can buy local goods and enjoy food and drinks alongside your flower viewing.

www.city.shimoda.shizuoka.jp/category/100100midokoro/110772.html Cape Tsumekizaki Natural Park, Shizuoka - Map Nearest station: Izukyu-Shimoda station, JR Odoriko Limited Express Line Free

Echizen Cape Narcissus Land (Fukui)

Photo: iStock/ gyro Daffodils and the Sea of Japan.

Narcissus Land is a hillside facing Echizen Beach overlooking the Sea of Japan. From November to March, this picturesque coastal site is home to over 15 million blooming daffodils, covering roughly six hectares. This site also has a Greecian-inspired Garden Club House where visitors can relax, buy souvenirs, and enjoy drinks. The area also features several walking paths and an observation deck to catch a better view of the daffodils and surrounding ocean vista.

You’ll need to board the Keifuku bus departing from JR Fukui station heading towards “Echizen-sayu” and get off at “Echizen-Suisen no Sato Koen.” Alternatively, opt for the Keifuku bus on the Gumizaki Line at JR Fukui station, disembarking at “Suisen Land Entrance” after a 70-minute journey and a 30-minute stroll from the bus stop.

www.town-echizen.jp/spot/spot01Detail.php Echizen Cape Narcissus Land, Fukui - Map Nearest bus stop: Echizen-Suisen no Sato Koen, Suisen Land Entrance Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free

Nabana no Sato (Mie)

Photo: Pixta/ オフィスK A vibrant flower garden in Mie Prefecture.

Nabana no Sato is a grand flower theme park in Nagashima Resort. Here, you can also find an amusement park, an onsen, a beer garden and some of the biggest winter illuminations across the country. Although later than other daffodil blooming times, at the end of March, 20,000 rare narcissus of nine varieties burst into bloom under the weeping plum blossom trees. From late March to mid-April, enjoy the Daffodil Festival alongside other in-season beauties, such as cherry blossoms, weeping plums and tulips.

www.nagashima-onsen.co.jp/nabana/event/flower/narcissus.html Nabana no Sato, Mie - Map Take a highway bus, either Meitetsu Bus or Mie Kotsu Bus, departing from Nagoya (Meitetsu Bus Center), and you'll reach your destination in just 50 minutes. Hours: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (hours may vary depending on the day and time of year) ¥2,500 (free for children)

Nada Kuroiwa Suisenkyo (Hyogo)

Photo: Pixta/ Bee A nice walk.

This daffodil flower park, also known as Nada Kuroiwa Narcissus Park in English, is located in the southern region of Awaji and is considered one of Japan’s largest wildflower fields. It is said that 180 years ago, local fishermen planted daffodil bulbs that had washed ashore, and the flowers have been self-propagating ever since. These creamy white daffodils now number five million and cover seven hectares. The steeply sloped area provides scenic coast views and nearby Nushima Island.

www.city.minamiawaji.hyogo.jp.e.ct.hp.transer.com/site/suisenkyou Nada Kuroiwa Narcissus Park, Hyogo - Map Catch the Ran-Ran bus from Fukura Bus Terminal heading towards Kuroiwa, enjoy a scenic journey for 50 minutes, and disembark at Kuroiwa Suisenkyo. Note that a paid shuttle bus service operates from Fukura Bus Terminal from early January to late February. Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adults: ¥600, Children: ¥300

Uminonakamichi Seaside Park (Fukuoka)

Photo: iStock/ lukyeee1976 Uminonakamichi seaside park is also known for its nemophila.

Uminonakamichi is perfect for a full day of attractions and flower viewing for the whole family. This giant park is famous for its kid-friendly sites, such as an aquarium, a zoo, a waterpark, playgrounds and much more. The park also boasts several flower-oriented sites, such as the Flower Museum, Rose Garden, Flower Hill and Toy Box Flower Garden. These areas feature a variety of flowers but come winter, the Toy Box Flower Garden is home to thousands of pristine white and yellow-colored daffodils that bloom from February through March.

uminaka-park.jp Nearest station: JR Uminonakamichi Uminonakamichi Seaside Park, Fukuoka - Map Hours: 9: 30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m (hours may differ depending on the time of year) Adult: ¥450, Seniors: ¥210, Students: Free

Nomozaki Daffodil Hill (Nagasaki)

Photo: Pixta/ みらい The famous Gunkanjima (Battleship Island) can be viewed from Nomozaki Daffodil Hill.

Located at the tip of the Nagasaki peninsula is the beautiful and wonderfully fragrant Nomozaki Daffodil Hill. Here, you can view a whopping 10 million daffodils in bloom along the slopes while also gazing upon another Nagasaki landmark, the World Heritage site, Gunkanjima (Battleship Island). An annual festival is held at Daffodil Hill to celebrate and promote local cultivation of the flowers, while on Sundays, a limited number of bouquets are given away, and hot pots are served.