Learn all about beer in Japan, from its rich history and cultural significance to popular brewers and the best beer experiences.

By Elizabeth Sok Oct 4, 2024 8 min read

While Japan’s alcohol exports are dominated by sake (nihonshu) and whisky, the place of beer in the Japanese social and economic landscape shouldn’t be overlooked. Consider these beer facts:

Beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage in the country.

Japan is the seventh leading consumer of beer in the world (2019)

About 98% of Japan’s beer marketplace is dominated by four domestic brewers (2016)

Keep reading to learn about the history of beer in Japan and the players in the beer landscape. If you’re inspired to explore more, we’ve also included lists of the most popular beers and experiences ranging from museums to beer gardens.

History of Beer in Japan

Beer became the most consumed alcohol in 1959.

Beer was part of Japan’s modernization at the end of the 19th and beginning of the 20th centuries. While the Dutch introduced beer to Japan at Dejima (Nagasaki) during the 17th century, the first beers produced domestically were in Yokohama in 1859.

Unlike its working-class associations in parts of the West, beer was an elite beverage in Japan and one that promoted a sense of newness and modernity. Beer advertisements in the early 1900s reflected these ideals, too, with Japanese consumers dressed in Western clothing set against symbols of modern life, such as railroad stations and dance halls.

Beer remained a luxury until the high economic growth period of the postwar decades. As corporate culture developed alongside the rising GDP, drinking became part and parcel of work-based socializing. Beer became the most consumed alcohol in 1959, with consumption peaking in 1994, a period that covers Japan’s economic rise to number two in the world. In fact, the connection between beer and work culture was so pronounced that companies could write off much of their work-related beer consumption as tax-deductible between 1954 and 1982.

Although craft beers slowly began to enter the marketplace in the 21st century, the big four brewers still account for nearly all beers consumed nationwide. Where microbreweries lack market share, they make up for it by producing quality, award-winning brews.

Popular Brewers

Head to your local convenience store to try an assortment of beer brewed in Japan.

Japan has several top brewers that you’ll find everywhere from your local conbini (convenience store) and supermarket to izakaya (Japanese-style pub) and restaurants.

Founded in 1889, Asahi has the greatest market share out of the big four (37%). It has become quite popular in several European countries, including the Czech Republic and Poland. Debuting in 1987, Asahi Super Dry is its most popular beverage and the most popular in Japan. Asahi Super Dry is brewed from malted barley and rice and is characterized by its dry finish, light flavor and high carbonation.

The predecessor of Kirin Beer was opened in Yokohama by a Norwegian-American brewer named William Copeland in 1869. In 1885, the Japan Brewery Company, Limited took over the former company and Kirin Beer was first produced in 1888. Following its European origins, Kirin Ichiban, the company’s best-selling beer is styled after German pilsners. This golden beer comes with little bitterness and a slightly sweet aftertaste.

While Suntory may be better known overseas for its award-winning whiskeys, the company also has a long history brewing beers. For over 60 years, Suntory has been producing The Premium Malt, their flagship beer. Using Japanese spring water and high quality malt only found in the Czech Republic and neighboring countries, this aromatic pilsner packs plenty of umami.

Established in 1876, Sapporo is the oldest beer brand in Japan. Trained as a brewer in Germany, Nakagawa Seibei returned to Japan and applied the expertise he acquired overseas. After entering the American marketplace, Sapporo became the top-selling Asian beer in the United States. Sapporo Black Label is the company’s most popular beer. With a golden color, this beer has hints of sweetness and bitterness.

Craft Brewers

Don’t miss out on any of the craft beer available at your nearest convenience store.

Like other markets around the world, Japan’s beer landscape has an increasing number of craft brewers making a splash. Depending on where you live, you might be able to find some of these at your local conbini.

Coedo was born out of an organic farming operation in the 1970s and went on to produce the first sweet potato beer in the world in 1996. Beniaka (Imperial Sweet Potato Amber) combines the sweetness of a baked sweet potato with citrusy hops.

Although Karuizawa Brewery was founded only in 2011, don’t let its relatively short history fool you. Taking advantage of the fresh waters of Mount Asama, this company has managed to capture the refreshing spirit associated with Karuizawa, the famous resort town in Nagano Prefecture. Sample their award-winning Seiryo Hisen Premium, a golden ale mixing hoppiness with muscat and grapefruit.

Another native of Karuizawa, Yoho Brewing was part of Japan’s initial craft beer explosion in the 1990s. Known for their eye-catching graphics and quality brews, Yoho’s creations are widely available in supermarkets and conbini across the country. Their signature beer is Yona Yona, a citrusy beer inspired by American pale ales that strikes a balance between sweet and bitter.

Non-Alcoholic

Non-alcohol? No problem.

Whether for health or personal reasons, you may be interested in drinking non-alcoholic brews. Luckily, there are a wide variety of non-alcoholic beer options available in Japan which you can usually order at restaurants as well.

Asahi Zero

Asahi Zero uses only domestic malt to produce this rich tasting beer. With its entire alcohol content removed in the brewing process, Asahi claims to pack in double the normal amount of umami.

Kirin Karada Free

Launched in 2019, Kirin Karada Free hit the market with claims to be able to reduce your overall body fat. With significantly less sugar than your typical alcoholized beer, Kirin’s offering lowers the amount of calories you’ll take in without sacrificing the great taste the brand is known for.

Suntory All Free

With zero calories and no sugar, Suntory’s All Free has been marketed as both a non-alcoholic alternative and a thirst quencher. Boasting a light and refreshing taste with a crisp finish, Suntory suggests taking this beer out of the bar and drinking parties and into your everyday life.

Beer Experiences

Get a behind the scenes look at the different breweries in Japan.

While most people grab a beer from a conbini or an izakaya, there are plenty more ways to liven up your beer drinking experiences.

Museums

Downing a glass of one of Japan’s top brewers isn’t the only way to enjoy the country’s beers. Several companies have their own museums where you can learn about the history and production of their famous products.

Name Highlights Nearest station City Sapporo Beer Museum and Garden Enjoy your beer as you experience Genghis Khan, an all-you-can-eat mutton dining experience. Higashi-kuyakushomae (Toho Subway Line) Sapporo Asahi Beer Museum Create your own custom beer, from alcohol content to taste. Suita (JR Line) Osaka Yebisu Brewery Tokyo Opened in 2024, this site rewards beer fans with Yebisu’s rich history and fantastic beers. Ebisu (JR Yamanote and Saikyo Lines) Tokyo

Beer Festivals and Beer Gardens in Tokyo

Beer festivals and gardens typically run through spring, summer and early fall.

Pub Crawls in Tokyo

Pub crawls are a great way to sample the atmosphere and beers of several establishments. The most popular one is Tokyo Pub Crawl in Roppongi. With anywhere from 90 to 150 pub crawlers participating, this organized tour includes three bars and a nightclub as well as plenty of games along the way. If you and your friends are looking to hit the town, head over to Shinjuku’s Golden Gai, a bar-hopping haven home to over 300 bars.

