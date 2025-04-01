Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

Photo:
Moving in Japan can get expensive—and fast. Between booking a moving company, comparing quotes, and trying to avoid peak-season price spikes, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Here is a quick breakdown of the best moving companies in Japan, what affects the cost, what they offer and how to figure out which one might work best for you. Looking for more information? Check out our guide on moving on a budget and checklist for moving into a new apartment.

Why Is It So Expensive?

best moving companies in Japan workers
They take care of everything.

For starters, prices can swing dramatically depending on when, where and how you move. The biggest cost spike comes in March and early April, which are peak moving seasons. Everyone from new hires to university students is relocating, and demand sends prices soaring.

Japan’s moving culture also favors full-service treatment. Many companies pack and unpack everything for you, even laying down floor covers to protect your home. It’s convenient, but you’ll pay extra for that level of care. On top of that, a labor shortage means movers earn higher wages—another factor that inflates your quote.

In big cities, tight stairwells, no elevators, and limited parking make things trickier. The harder it is to access your home, the more you’ll pay. If your building has no elevator, expect a “stair fee” per floor. The result? A short-distance move that still costs a small fortune.

Why Do Prices Vary So Much?

best moving companies in Japan tired man move
Otherwise, you can end up like this guy.

Unlike in many countries, Japan doesn’t have standard moving rates. You could get three quotes for the same move and see a ¥30,000 difference—or more. That’s why it’s important to compare. Ask for a mitsumori-sho (見積書), which is an itemized quote, and review it closely. Some companies include hidden fees like weekend surcharges or stair-carry charges.

If you’re not sure what you’re being charged for, ask. Most big-name movers have staff who can explain things in simple Japanese, and some even offer English support.

Also worth noting: Some companies cater specifically to foreigners. These tend to be cheaper, but the service can be minimal. In some cases, it’s literally one guy with a van who drops everything at the front door. You’ll need to carry things in yourself—but if you’re on a tight budget, it might be a good trade-off.

Can You Negotiate?

Yes, you can—and should. Many companies are open to negotiation, especially if you’re moving outside peak season. The easiest way to lower your price is by comparing multiple quotes and showing that you’re shopping around.

Even if your Japanese isn’t great, a simple phrase can go a long way:

  • 「もう少し安くなりませんか？」 (Mo sukoshi yasuku narimasen ka?)
  • Translation: “Can you make it a little cheaper?”

It’s polite, and it works. You might not get a huge discount, but even ¥3,000–¥5,000 off is worth the ask. Moreover, you can cut costs by packing your own boxes, moving on a weekday or avoiding early morning time slots. The more flexible you are, the better deal you’re likely to get.

Comparing Moving Companies in Japan 

best moving companies in Japan art0123
The 0123 is one of the bigger moving companies in Japan.

Here’s a list of some of the most popular options in Japan and some of their features. 

Japanese-Only Moving companies

Company Pros Cons English Support Service Area
Sakai Moving Center Flat rates for singles, family plans, free boxes Hard to book during peak season Partial Nationwide
Art The 0123 Student, senior, and ladies’ plans; gifts for neighbors Some plans require Japanese site Partial Nationwide
Ari-san Mark Free boxes, insurance, furniture setup help More expensive for singles No Nationwide
Heart Moving Center Moves pets, cars, instruments; senior-friendly No disposal service No Nationwide
Arc Moving Center Temporary move options, early-month discounts More expensive than average No Nationwide
Apple Moving Center Online quotes, free rescheduling, item disposal No rescheduling during peak season No Nationwide
Nippon Express Deep cleaning, surveillance checks No pet transport or referrals Partial Nationwide
Family Moving Center Discounts for repeat customers, storage available Not nationwide No Kanto, Kansai, Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kyushu
Hato Mark Eco materials, overseas moving options Pricey for singles No Nationwide
Hikkoshi Samurai Quote comparison site for 100+ movers Japanese-only interface No Nationwide

English-Friendly Moving Companies in Japan

Company Pros Cons English Support Service Area
Best Moving Service English support, credit cards, online quotes Limited availability during peak times Yes Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka
Tokyo Move Budget-friendly, fast quotes, item disposal Tokyo only Yes Tokyo
Tokyo Helping Hands Affordable, includes organizing/cleaning No heavy lifting staff Yes Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba
Kansai Moving Center English-friendly, Kansai area specialists Limited to region Yes Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe, Nara
Kansai Mover Simple quotes, household support services Limited English online Yes Kansai
Fukuoka Soko Reliable storage and local moves Primarily in Fukuoka Yes Fukuoka, Nationwide
Ninja Movings English-speaking staff, flexible scheduling Facebook only, small operation Yes Okinawa
C and C Moving Local reputation, English service Contact via phone or webform Yes Okinawa
Prorow Moving Service Bilingual, international shipping support Primarily in Tokyo Yes Nationwide

Have you ever used a Japanese moving company? Who is the best? We’d love to hear about your experiences in the comments below!

Japan101: Moving In and Moving Out

