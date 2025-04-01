Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

Looking for the best moving companies in Japan? This guide compares prices, services and English support to help you find the right mover.

Moving in Japan can get expensive—and fast. Between booking a moving company, comparing quotes, and trying to avoid peak-season price spikes, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Here is a quick breakdown of the best moving companies in Japan, what affects the cost, what they offer and how to figure out which one might work best for you. Looking for more information? Check out our guide on moving on a budget and checklist for moving into a new apartment.

Why Is It So Expensive?

For starters, prices can swing dramatically depending on when, where and how you move. The biggest cost spike comes in March and early April, which are peak moving seasons. Everyone from new hires to university students is relocating, and demand sends prices soaring.

Japan’s moving culture also favors full-service treatment. Many companies pack and unpack everything for you, even laying down floor covers to protect your home. It’s convenient, but you’ll pay extra for that level of care. On top of that, a labor shortage means movers earn higher wages—another factor that inflates your quote.

In big cities, tight stairwells, no elevators, and limited parking make things trickier. The harder it is to access your home, the more you’ll pay. If your building has no elevator, expect a “stair fee” per floor. The result? A short-distance move that still costs a small fortune.

Why Do Prices Vary So Much?

Unlike in many countries, Japan doesn’t have standard moving rates. You could get three quotes for the same move and see a ¥30,000 difference—or more. That’s why it’s important to compare. Ask for a mitsumori-sho (見積書), which is an itemized quote, and review it closely. Some companies include hidden fees like weekend surcharges or stair-carry charges.

If you’re not sure what you’re being charged for, ask. Most big-name movers have staff who can explain things in simple Japanese, and some even offer English support.

Also worth noting: Some companies cater specifically to foreigners. These tend to be cheaper, but the service can be minimal. In some cases, it’s literally one guy with a van who drops everything at the front door. You’ll need to carry things in yourself—but if you’re on a tight budget, it might be a good trade-off.

Can You Negotiate?

Yes, you can—and should. Many companies are open to negotiation, especially if you’re moving outside peak season. The easiest way to lower your price is by comparing multiple quotes and showing that you’re shopping around.

Even if your Japanese isn’t great, a simple phrase can go a long way:

「もう少し安くなりませんか？」 (Mo sukoshi yasuku narimasen ka?)

Translation: “Can you make it a little cheaper?”

It’s polite, and it works. You might not get a huge discount, but even ¥3,000–¥5,000 off is worth the ask. Moreover, you can cut costs by packing your own boxes, moving on a weekday or avoiding early morning time slots. The more flexible you are, the better deal you’re likely to get.

Comparing Moving Companies in Japan

Here’s a list of some of the most popular options in Japan and some of their features.

Japanese-Only Moving companies

English-Friendly Moving Companies in Japan

