Best Moving Companies in Japan: Which One Should You Use?

Moving in Japan can get expensive—and fast. Between booking a moving company, comparing quotes, and trying to avoid peak-season price spikes, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. Here is a quick breakdown of the best moving companies in Japan, what affects the cost, what they offer and how to figure out which one might work best for you. Looking for more information? Check out our guide on moving on a budget and checklist for moving into a new apartment.
Why Is It So Expensive?
For starters, prices can swing dramatically depending on when, where and how you move. The biggest cost spike comes in March and early April, which are peak moving seasons. Everyone from new hires to university students is relocating, and demand sends prices soaring.
Japan’s moving culture also favors full-service treatment. Many companies pack and unpack everything for you, even laying down floor covers to protect your home. It’s convenient, but you’ll pay extra for that level of care. On top of that, a labor shortage means movers earn higher wages—another factor that inflates your quote.
In big cities, tight stairwells, no elevators, and limited parking make things trickier. The harder it is to access your home, the more you’ll pay. If your building has no elevator, expect a “stair fee” per floor. The result? A short-distance move that still costs a small fortune.
Why Do Prices Vary So Much?
Unlike in many countries, Japan doesn’t have standard moving rates. You could get three quotes for the same move and see a ¥30,000 difference—or more. That’s why it’s important to compare. Ask for a mitsumori-sho (見積書), which is an itemized quote, and review it closely. Some companies include hidden fees like weekend surcharges or stair-carry charges.
If you’re not sure what you’re being charged for, ask. Most big-name movers have staff who can explain things in simple Japanese, and some even offer English support.
Also worth noting: Some companies cater specifically to foreigners. These tend to be cheaper, but the service can be minimal. In some cases, it’s literally one guy with a van who drops everything at the front door. You’ll need to carry things in yourself—but if you’re on a tight budget, it might be a good trade-off.
Can You Negotiate?
Yes, you can—and should. Many companies are open to negotiation, especially if you’re moving outside peak season. The easiest way to lower your price is by comparing multiple quotes and showing that you’re shopping around.
Even if your Japanese isn’t great, a simple phrase can go a long way:
- 「もう少し安くなりませんか？」 (Mo sukoshi yasuku narimasen ka?)
- Translation: “Can you make it a little cheaper?”
It’s polite, and it works. You might not get a huge discount, but even ¥3,000–¥5,000 off is worth the ask. Moreover, you can cut costs by packing your own boxes, moving on a weekday or avoiding early morning time slots. The more flexible you are, the better deal you’re likely to get.
Comparing Moving Companies in Japan
Here’s a list of some of the most popular options in Japan and some of their features.
Japanese-Only Moving companies
|Company
|Pros
|Cons
|English Support
|Service Area
|Sakai Moving Center
|Flat rates for singles, family plans, free boxes
|Hard to book during peak season
|Partial
|Nationwide
|Art The 0123
|Student, senior, and ladies’ plans; gifts for neighbors
|Some plans require Japanese site
|Partial
|Nationwide
|Ari-san Mark
|Free boxes, insurance, furniture setup help
|More expensive for singles
|No
|Nationwide
|Heart Moving Center
|Moves pets, cars, instruments; senior-friendly
|No disposal service
|No
|Nationwide
|Arc Moving Center
|Temporary move options, early-month discounts
|More expensive than average
|No
|Nationwide
|Apple Moving Center
|Online quotes, free rescheduling, item disposal
|No rescheduling during peak season
|No
|Nationwide
|Nippon Express
|Deep cleaning, surveillance checks
|No pet transport or referrals
|Partial
|Nationwide
|Family Moving Center
|Discounts for repeat customers, storage available
|Not nationwide
|No
|Kanto, Kansai, Hokkaido, Tohoku, Kyushu
|Hato Mark
|Eco materials, overseas moving options
|Pricey for singles
|No
|Nationwide
|Hikkoshi Samurai
|Quote comparison site for 100+ movers
|Japanese-only interface
|No
|Nationwide
English-Friendly Moving Companies in Japan
|Company
|Pros
|Cons
|English Support
|Service Area
|Best Moving Service
|English support, credit cards, online quotes
|Limited availability during peak times
|Yes
|Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka
|Tokyo Move
|Budget-friendly, fast quotes, item disposal
|Tokyo only
|Yes
|Tokyo
|Tokyo Helping Hands
|Affordable, includes organizing/cleaning
|No heavy lifting staff
|Yes
|Tokyo, Saitama, Chiba
|Kansai Moving Center
|English-friendly, Kansai area specialists
|Limited to region
|Yes
|Osaka, Kyoto, Kobe, Nara
|Kansai Mover
|Simple quotes, household support services
|Limited English online
|Yes
|Kansai
|Fukuoka Soko
|Reliable storage and local moves
|Primarily in Fukuoka
|Yes
|Fukuoka, Nationwide
|Ninja Movings
|English-speaking staff, flexible scheduling
|Facebook only, small operation
|Yes
|Okinawa
|C and C Moving
|Local reputation, English service
|Contact via phone or webform
|Yes
|Okinawa
|Prorow Moving Service
|Bilingual, international shipping support
|Primarily in Tokyo
|Yes
|Nationwide
Have you ever used a Japanese moving company? Who is the best? We’d love to hear about your experiences in the comments below!
