Best Ski Resorts Near Osaka: 10 Easy Day Trips and Weekend Winter Getaways

By Abhijit Sen Dec 26, 2025 7 min read

When people think of winter sports in Japan, regions such as Hokkaido, Tohoku and Hokuriku often come to mind for their abundant snowfall and expansive ski resorts. While these areas are well-known, they typically involve long travel times and are not always practical for short trips from southern Japan.

In contrast, the Kansai region, particularly the prefectures of Hyogo, Shiga, Nara and nearby Fukui, offers several distinctive ski resorts with far easier access. Osaka itself is situated on flat land and lacks its own ski resorts. However, with shorter travel times and convenient transport links, skiing and snowboarding are surprisingly easy to enjoy, even as a day trip or brief weekend escape.

Below are ten of the best ski resorts near Osaka, selected for their access, slope variety, atmosphere and overall experience.

1. Mount Rokko Snow Park (Hyogo Prefecture)

One of the best ski resorts near Osaka is Mount Rokko Snow Park. Located just above Kobe, it’s an easy day trip from downtown Osaka. The resort relies primarily on artificial snow, though natural snowfall often enhances the scenery during mid-winter.

The slopes are gentle and beginner-friendly, making Rokko a popular introduction to skiing or snowboarding. Families gravitate toward the Snow Land area, which offers sledding and snow play separate from ski courses. English-friendly ski lessons are also available.

Night skiing is one of Rokko’s biggest draws. After sunset, illuminated slopes overlook the glittering lights of Kobe below.

Course length: Short (around 260 m)

Short (around 260 m) Skill level: Beginner

Beginner Family-friendly: Yes (dedicated Snow Land area)

Yes (dedicated Snow Land area) Season: Typically December to March (weather dependent)

Typically December to March (weather dependent) Lift ticket: From around ¥3,000

From around ¥3,000 Official site: www.rokkosan.com/ski/

2. Biwako Valley (Shiga Prefecture)

Sky slopes, lifts and Lake Biwa

Biwako Valley sits on a mountain overlooking Lake Biwa at around 1,100 meters above sea level. It is a popular day-trip option from Osaka, offering a compact but well-designed layout with a mix of panoramic runs, forest trails and terrain park features.

Beginners are welcome, but the resort particularly suits skiers moving into intermediate terrain. Access is smooth thanks to a large ropeway that lifts visitors from the base to the summit in minutes. Many non-skiers also visit Biwako Terrace for its sweeping lake views.

Course length: Medium to long (approx. 400 m–1,400 m)

Medium to long (approx. 400 m–1,400 m) Skill level: Beginner to intermediate

Beginner to intermediate Family-friendly: Yes (Snowland area)

Yes (Snowland area) Season: Late December to March

Late December to March Lift ticket: Around ¥6,000–¥7,000 (season and day dependent)

Around ¥6,000–¥7,000 (season and day dependent) Official site: www.biwako-valley.com

Located on Mount Hakodate in Takashima City, Hakodateyama is one of the larger ski areas in Shiga Prefecture. A gondola ride takes you directly to the summit, where wide views open up before the first descent.

The main slope is long and gentle, making it ideal for relaxed cruising. Steeper courses with natural curves challenge more advanced skiers, and powder conditions can be surprisingly good after overnight snowfall. Snow rafting, snowshoeing and large sledding areas make it enjoyable even for non-skiers.

Course length: Short to long (approx. 300 m–700 m)

Short to long (approx. 300 m–700 m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (Play Zone area)

Yes (Play Zone area) Season: December to March

December to March Lift ticket: Around ¥5,500

Around ¥5,500 Official site: www.hakodateyama.com

4. Hachikita Highlands Ski Resort (Hyogo Prefecture)

Hachikita is one of the most rewarding ski destinations near Osaka and is connected at the summit with neighboring Hachi Kogen. Together, they form a large ski area with around 25 courses covering all skill levels.

Advanced skiers are particularly drawn to Hachikita’s steep walls, moguls and natural powder zones. After fresh snowfall, the Nature Zone offers deep, untouched snow that can rival larger northern resorts. Traditional inns in the surrounding village make it a popular choice for overnight trips.

Course length: Medium to long (approx. 400 m–1,200 m)

Medium to long (approx. 400 m–1,200 m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (family slopes and kids’ park)

Yes (family slopes and kids’ park) Season: December to March

December to March Lift ticket: Around ¥5,500

Around ¥5,500 Official site: www.hachi-hachikita.co.jp

5. Snow Park Dorogawa (Nara Prefecture)

Nara Prefecture’s only ski area, Snow Park Dorogawa focuses on simplicity and family-friendly snow play rather than scale. There are no chairlifts, only rope tows, and the short slopes are best suited for beginners and children.

When snowfall is good, the forested surroundings give the area a rustic feel. Dorogawa is often paired with visits to nearby limestone caves and local hot springs, making it an easy full-day winter outing.

Course length: Short (a few hundred meters)

Short (a few hundred meters) Skill level: Beginner

Beginner Family-friendly: Yes, especially for children

Yes, especially for children Season: January to February (snow dependent)

January to February (snow dependent) Admission fee: Around ¥1,200

Around ¥1,200 Official site: www.zaisanku.weebly.com/spd.html

6. Gransnow Okuibuki (Shiga Prefecture)

Near the Gifu border, Gransnow Okuibuki is known for deep snow, a long season and some of the steepest runs in western Japan. The resort offers a wide range of terrain, from beginner slopes with moving walkways to extreme advanced runs.

Courses extend up to around 1,250 meters in length, and famous challenges such as the “Heavenly 46°” slope are reserved for expert skiers only. Facilities are spacious and well organized, with large restaurants, parking areas and a popular kids’ snow park.

Course length: Medium to long (approx. 350 m–1,250 m)

Medium to long (approx. 350 m–1,250 m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (family slopes and kids’ park)

Yes (family slopes and kids’ park) Season: December to April (weather permitting)

December to April (weather permitting) Lift ticket: From around ¥4,000

From around ¥4,000 Official site: www.okuibuki.co.jp

7. Makino Kogen Family Ski Resort (Shiga Prefecture)

Located at the foot of Mount Akasaka, Makino Kogen is one of the oldest ski resorts in the Kansai region, dating back to the early Showa era. In recent years, it has shifted focus away from traditional lifts toward safe snow play and beginner skiing.

Moving walkways allow children to sled and ski safely, while wide open fields invite snowshoeing and quiet winter walks. It is especially popular with families seeking a relaxed experience.

Course length: Medium (gentle slopes with moving walkways)

Medium (gentle slopes with moving walkways) Skill level: Beginner

Beginner Family-friendly: Yes

Yes Season: January to February

January to February Admission fee: Around ¥1,000

Around ¥1,000 Official site: www.makinokougen.co.jp

8. Yogo Kogen Ski Resort (Shiga Prefecture)

Located north of Lake Biwa, Yogo Kogen is easily accessible by train from Osaka. The resort features five courses in total, with most aimed at beginners and intermediate skiers.

The steepest run, the Matterhorn Course, offers a short but challenging descent of around 300 meters. Saturday night skiing provides flexibility for late arrivals.

Course length: Short to medium (approx. 240 m–1,100 m)

Short to medium (approx. 240 m–1,100 m) Skill level: Beginner to intermediate

Beginner to intermediate Family-friendly: Yes (Kinderland area)

Yes (Kinderland area) Season: December to March

December to March Lift ticket: Around ¥4,500

Around ¥4,500 Official site: www.yogo45.co.jp

9. Sky Valley Ski Resort (Hyogo Prefecture)

In Hyogo, Sky Valley offers eight courses across varied terrain, including wide beginner runs and longer courses suited to more experienced skiers. One of the main slopes stretches over 1,000 meters, providing a satisfying descent on good snow days.

The resort also features a snowboard park and dedicated snow play areas, making it accessible for all ages and group types.

Course length: Medium to long (approx. 400 m–1,300 m)

Medium to long (approx. 400 m–1,300 m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (kids’ slope and Wakaba Course)

Yes (kids’ slope and Wakaba Course) Season: December to March

December to March Lift ticket: Around ¥4,500

Around ¥4,500 Official site: www.skyvalley.jp

10. Ski Jam Katsuyama (Fukui Prefecture)

Located in northern Fukui, Ski Jam Katsuyama is one of western Japan’s largest ski resorts. It is divided into three main areas: the upper Illusion Site, the lower Variety Site and the connecting Fantasy Site.

The resort is known for its reliable snow quality and wide variety of terrain. While many runs suit intermediate skiers, there are beginner-friendly slopes, especially in the Variety Site, allowing skiers of different levels to enjoy the mountain.

Course length: Short to medium (approx. 600 m–1,300 m)

Short to medium (approx. 600 m–1,300 m) Skill level: Beginner to advanced

Beginner to advanced Family-friendly: Yes (Variety Site)

Yes (Variety Site) Season: December to April

December to April Lift ticket: Around ¥6,000

Around ¥6,000 Official site: www.skijam.jp/winter/

