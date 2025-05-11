Best Spas and Saunas in Tokyo for 2025: Wellness, Design and Relaxation

By Abhijit Sen May 12, 2025 6 min read

Japan’s onsen (hot spring) culture is steeped in tradition, from ancient purification rituals to the communal serenity of sento and onsen. However, the culture is evolving. There is a new wave of spas and saunas in Tokyo that blend wellness, design, and innovation without losing sight of the country’s roots in relaxation and self-care.

In the heart of one of the world’s busiest cities, these urban oases offer more than just a break from the noise. Think steam baths, aromatherapy and curated interiors—all delivered with Japan’s trademark attention to detail and cleanliness. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, here’s where to unwind and recharge in Tokyo’s next-generation spa and sauna scene.

Sauna Tokyo (Akasaka)

Sauna Tokyo in Akasaka, opened in 2023, features Tokyo’s largest sauna room, accommodating up to 40 people. It offers five themed sauna rooms, including a Kelo wood sauna and a Showa-style sauna. Combining modern luxury with Japanese and Finnish saunas, it offers a premier wellness experience.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes

Address: Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Sauna Tokyo

Saunas (Shibuya)

Shibuya Saunas is in a trendy gray building and offers a unique sauna experience. It has nine sauna rooms, a Bed Sauna, and a Music Sauna that features local tracks. Designed with wellness in mind, the facility has an outdoor space and cold-water baths. Open exclusively to tattooed individuals on Tuesdays, the venue also features staff-led aufguss sessions for a truly immersive experience.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes

Address: Shibuya City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Saunas

Karumaru (Ikebukuro)

Karumaru Ikebukuro is one of the largest saunas in the Kanto region, steps from Ikebukuro Station. With four types of saunas and various water baths, it also offers unique amenities like Finnish beer and food. Although it is a men-only sauna, special “Ladies Days” allow female guests on select dates.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes

Address: Ikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Karumaru

Spa LaQua (Suidobashi)

Spa LaQua in Tokyo Dome City features natural hot springs, including amber sodium chloride baths and outdoor milky soda baths. It offers various saunas, including a high-temperature sauna and a low-temperature healing area. Guests can enjoy distinctive bedrock baths and relaxation areas, perfect for wellness in central Tokyo.

Tattoo Friendly: No

Address: Kasuga, Bunkyo City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Spa LaQua

Solo Sauna Tune (Shinjuku)

For those seeking solitude, Solo Sauna Tune in Shinjuku offers private sauna rooms designed for intimate relaxation. This venue is one of Japan’s earliest individual saunas, featuring Finnish-style saunas with Bluetooth speakers for custom playlists.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes

Address: Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Solo Sauna Tune

Saunaland Asakusa

Located near the iconic Senso-ji Temple, Saunaland Asakusa is the perfect place to unwind after a day of sightseeing. It features various sauna offerings, outdoor baths, and cozy relaxation areas that help soothe tired muscles in an inviting environment.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes

Address: Asakusa, Taito-ku (Map)

Website: Saunaland Asakusa

Kudochi Sauna (Roppongi)

Experience the ultimate relaxation at Kudochi Sauna Roppongi! Enjoy luxurious private saunas paired with soundproof karaoke rooms, perfect for lively gatherings. Open 24/7 and welcoming mixed-gender groups, it’s a vibrant escape in the heart of Tokyo.

Tattoo Friendly : Yes

: Yes Address : Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo (Map)

: Roppongi, Minato City, Tokyo (Map) Website: Kudochi Sauna

Azabu Sauna Tenqoo (Azabu-Juban)

Tucked away in the shopping district of Azabu-Juban, Azabu Sauna Tenqoo is a hidden gem inspired by Greek mythology. Its seven themed rooms include Finnish-style saunas, chilled baths, and 4K streaming options. With features like customizable lighting and non-contact entry, it offers a serene and exclusive atmosphere.

Tattoo Friendly : Yes

: Yes Address : Azabu-Juban, Minato City, Tokyo (Map)

: Azabu-Juban, Minato City, Tokyo (Map) Website: Azabu Sauna Tenqoo

Natural Hot Spring Heiwajima (Ota)

At Heiwajima Natural Hot Springs, you can indulge in 150 tons of salty water sourced daily from 2,000 meters underground. This luxurious Spa features various bathing options and is perfect for those seeking a quintessential onsen experience without leaving Tokyo.

Tattoo Friendly : Yes

: Yes Address : Ota City, Tokyo (Map)

: Ota City, Tokyo (Map) Website: Natural Hot Spring Heiwajima

Yu, The Spa (Bunkyo)

Step into Yu, The Spa at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, where relaxation meets luxury. This tranquil retreat boasts natural hot springs, a stunning indoor pool, and unique treatments like the Healing Hot Stone Massage. With lush garden views and a calming atmosphere, it’s the ultimate getaway for rejuvenation and self-care.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes

Address: Sekiguchi, Bunkyo City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Hotel Chinzanso

Evian Spa Tokyo (Marunouchi)

Evian Spa Tokyo is located in the Palace Hotel Tokyo, Marunouchi. It features a unique European design with alpine inspiration. The Spa offers signature treatments, including the Vitalizing Signature Treatment, and provides panoramic views of the Imperial Palace gardens.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes (guests may be asked to cover any visible tattoos)

Address: Marunouchi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Evian Spa Tokyo

The Spa: Mandarin Oriental (Marunouchi)

Perched on the 37th floor, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo features four treatment rooms and luxurious suites. Guests can indulge in personalized experiences like the Time Ritual and Ultimate Bathing Ritual while enjoying breathtaking views of the city skyline and Mount Fuji.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes (guests may be asked to cover any visible tattoos)

Address: Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Mandarin Oriental

Tokyo Aman Spa: Aman Tokyo (Chiyoda)

Aman Spa at Aman Tokyo combines traditional Japanese wellness with modern luxury. It features onsen-style baths, a 98-foot pool, and eight treatment rooms. The tranquil environment offers spectacular city views, fostering relaxation and balance through natural elements and thoughtful design.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes (guests may be asked to cover any visible tattoos)

Address: Otemachi, Chiyoda City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Tokyo Aman Spa

Prus Sauna (Shinjuku)

In Kabukicho Tower, Prus Sauna provides a unique private sauna experience featuring Japan’s first “magma-style” sauna, utilizing natural lava plates to generate heat. With stunning city views and a setting close to Godzilla, this place blends luxury and pop culture for an unforgettable tourist escape.

Tattoo Friendly: Yes

Address: Kabukicho, Shinjuku City, Tokyo (Map)

Website: Prus Sauna

Explore the finest spas and saunas in Tokyo! What other hidden gems should we add to this list for the ultimate relaxation experience?