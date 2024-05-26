Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

From the luxurious west side to the residential east, the Chiyoda Line has you covered.

By Elizabeth Sok May 27, 2024 5 min read

When you’re considering moving to or within Tokyo, the nearby train line can make or break a potential new home. Although the city has an extensive rail network, not all lines will be the right fit. For many people, access to work, entertainment and necessities are the most important features of any place to live and rightfully so. Luckily, you’ve got the Best Train Lines in Tokyo series to help you!

Today, let’s take a look at the Chiyoda train line in Tokyo:

Chiyoda Line Overview

Photo: PIXTA/ Nakano Covering about 24 kilometers, the Chiyoda Line has 20 stations located in six wards.

The initial planning phase of the Chiyoda Line took place during the 1960s with the original route between Kita-Senju and Otemachi opening in 1969. Over the next decade, the remaining stations were constructed with the starting point at Yoyogi-Uehara and ending at Kita-Ayase. Covering about 24 kilometers, the Chiyoda Line has 20 stations located in six wards:

Adachi

Arakawa

Bunkyo

Chiyoda

Minato

Shibuya

Living on this line can get you to the youth hub of Shibuya and its famous scramble as well as the calmer residential areas in the northeast. With easy access to both west and north, not to mention the financial and political core of Central Tokyo, you’ll have plenty to explore on the Chiyoda Line.

Chiyoda Line Commute

Photo: PIXTA/ Sig The morning rush on the Chiyoda Line.

The Chiyoda Line runs from the southeast of the city, through the center and ends in the northeast. The first trains leave as early as 5 a.m. and run as late as midnight. In 2022, it was the third busiest line behind the Tozai and Marunouchi Lines and the stretch between Machiya and Nishi-Nippori was the second most congested route in 2021.

Four of the busiest 15 Tokyo Metro stations are located on the Chiyoda Line:

Otemachi (#2)

Kita Senju (#3)

Omotesando (#12)

Nishi-Nippori (#14)

The following key rail networks can also be accessed through transfers at Chiyoda Line stations:

JR Yamanote Line via Meiji-jingumae (Harajuku), Hibiya and Nishi-Nippori stations

JR Chuo-Sobu Line via Shin-Ochanomizu station

Tozai Line via Otemachi station

Marunouchi Line via several stations

Popular Neighborhoods

The Chiyoda Line can bring you the diversity that Tokyo has to offer, from high-end shopping to off-the-beaten-track locales.

Yoyogi

Photo: iStock/ momo The park hosts events all year and is home to one of Tokyo’s best cherry blossom viewing spots.

Yoyogi Park is one of the largest parks in the capital, attracting performers and hobbyists who put on their best cosplay outfits and dance moves on weekends. Early spring is especially popular as the park has some spectacular cherry blossoms on display. Elsewhere in this neighborhood, you can find the Meiji Shrine, which honors the spirit of the Meiji Emperor. Also, both the shrine and park host festivals throughout the year.

Omotesando

Photo: PIXTA/ node Omotesando is home to several galleries, museums and brand names.

Along with Ginza, Omotesando is one of Tokyo’s hot spots for all things luxury. With high-end brands like Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, this neighborhood has shoppers and window shoppers covered. But there’s more to the area than shopping. Architecture fans should check out the Prada and Dior buildings for a taste of modern building design. Art enthusiasts can also stop by the Ota Memorial Museum of Art for their collection of ukiyo-e (traditional Japanese woodblock prints).

Nippori

Photo: PIXTA/ Q2Photo Home to Nippori Fabric Town, this neighborhood is full of local gems.

Located in Taito ward, Nippori, with its old-school Tokyo vibe, stands in contrast to upscale West Tokyo. Instead of the skyscrapers of Shinjuku and the luxury brands around Omotesando, you’ll find small shops catering to the garment industry. Tomato is one of the largest shops in Fabric Town if you’re looking for textiles of any kind. Also, plenty more stores are nearby for your garment needs, from buttons to pins. For modern art lovers, go to Scai The Bathhouse for a wide range of works by Japanese and international artists.

Three best Chiyoda Line stations for living in Tokyo

Photo: PIXTA/ yama1221 Visit Yanaka Ginza to feel the atmosphere of old Tokyo.

While there are plenty of sightseeing spots on the Chiyoda Line, these stations are solid bets for balancing leisure and work with home.

Nishi-Nippori

In addition to the Chiyoda Line, Nishi-Nippori station also houses the all-powerful JR Yamanote Line, Nippori-Toneri Liner and Keihin-Tohoku Line. Situated in Arakawa ward, get to Tokyo station in 15 minutes and Shinjuku in about 20. With its older, traditional feel, Nishi-Nippori is a good fit for people wanting to come home to calm residential streets after an evening in the flashier parts of Tokyo.

Average Apartment Price

1K/1DK: ¥68,000

¥68,000 2LDK/3K/3DK: ¥160,000

Local Attractions

Yanaka Cemetery: This historic cemetery is renowned as a popular cherry blossom spot in spring.

This historic cemetery is renowned as a popular cherry blossom spot in spring. Fabric Town: This district is exclusively dedicated to shops selling textiles of all kinds.

This district is exclusively dedicated to shops selling textiles of all kinds. Yanaka Ginza: This is a quaint shopping street that beautifully captures the ambiance of old Tokyo.

Kita-Senju

Photo: PIXTA/ yu_photo As a major hub, the station gives you access to several lines.

Located in Adachi ward, Kita-Senju station is a great location for convenience and relatively low rents. As a major hub, the station gives you access to several lines including the JR Joban, Tobu Skytree and Tsukuba Express Lines. Part of Tokyo’s shitamachi, which historically housed artisans and merchants as opposed to the political and economic elite who lived in yamanote, the cost of living isn’t too high. While the area has a reputation for being dangerous, its crime rate has actually fallen over the last decade with the introduction of several community initiatives. Big shopping complexes, like the Marui and Lumine department stores, offer options for shoppers of all kinds.

Average apartment price

1K/1DK : ¥66,000

: ¥66,000 2LDK/3K/3DK: ¥117,000

Local attractions

Adachi Fireworks Festival: This impressive festival consists of an hour-long performance featuring over 10,000 fireworks at the end of July.

This impressive festival consists of an hour-long performance featuring over 10,000 fireworks at the end of July. Nishiarai Daishi Temple: This Buddhist temple, which dates back to the ninth century, features blooming flowers throughout the year.

This Buddhist temple, which dates back to the ninth century, features blooming flowers throughout the year. Shotengai: This area has many shotengai, old-fashioned covered shopping streets that retain a Showa-era atmosphere and house shops.

Nezu

Photo: WikiCommons/ Peachbird Nezu Shrine is one of the oldest in the city and attracts thousands for its blooms.

Although Nezu station lacks other train lines, its location is more central than Nishi-Nippori and Kita-Senju. Need to get to Tokyo station in 10 minutes or Ikebukuro station in under 30 minutes? Nezu station can get you there with a short walk or transfer. Situated in Bunkyo ward, the Nezu area retains an older charm not often seen in the modern skyscrapers of Central and West Tokyo. Check out the Azalea Festival at Nezu Shrine around Golden Week for one of the city’s best spring scenes!

Average apartment price

1K/1DK: ¥82,000

¥82,000 2LDK/3K/3DK: ¥200,000

Local attractions

Nezu Shrine: This 18th-century shrine is one of the oldest in the city and attracts thousands for its blooms.

This 18th-century shrine is one of the oldest in the city and attracts thousands for its blooms. Ueno Park: This is one of Tokyo’s largest parks and contains several museums and green spaces.

This is one of Tokyo’s largest parks and contains several museums and green spaces. Yayoi Museum: This museum showcases manga and other illustrations from modern Japanese history.

Do you commute on the Chiyoda Line? We’d love to hear your experiences below!