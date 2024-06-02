Take our user survey here!
Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

Is your birthday around the corner? Read on for a mega list of all the goodies you can collect as discounts or freebies just by getting another year older!

Living in consumer-rich but salary-poor Japan, we all look for a good deal. Around your birthday is a great, little-acknowledged time to save some cash in Japan. Many restaurants, stores, attractions and spas offer birthday discounts and freebies in Japan—some even better than discounts for passport holders—that will help you celebrate your special day on the cheap. These include free ice cream scoops, reduced amusement park admission and a half-off haircut.

Looking to celebrate with style and enjoy free sweets on a budget? The \places listed below across Japan have you covered. Be sure to register your birthday and other necessary information on the official apps or websites in advance to ensure a smooth collection of your discount.

This is one you’ll definitely want to bookmark!

Sweets & Restaurants

Free scoops!

All these freebies and discounts are available monthly and require an app.

Place Discount All month  App required?
Baskin Robbins/31  Free regular single-scoop 
Popcorn Papa Free regular-sized popcorn with the purchase of another popcorn 
Krispy Kreme All items are 15% off 
Denny’s  Free birthday dessert 
Bamiyan Birthday dessert at a reduced price 
Gusto  Birthday dessert at a reduced price
Domino’s 30％ off selected pizzas 
Royal Host  20% off 
Sweets Paradise Free Haagen-Dazs buffet added to your purchase of a standard buffet set  
Ichiran Free extra serving of noodles 
Pizzala ¥300 coupon for your birthday, ¥300 and ¥500 coupons for up to 5 registered family members’ birthdays 
Ikinari Steak  Birthday coupon value depends on your membership rank 
Godiva  Birthday gift depends on your membership rank 
Yakiniku King 10% off 
Gyu Kaku  ¥1,000 off 

Shopping & Fashion

Photo:
Get ¥500 off at Uniqlo on your birthday.

These birthday perks are available all month and require an app or an online account.

Place Discount All month  App required Online account 
Uniqlo ¥500 off purchases of more than ¥5,000 in the online shop
GU ¥500 off purchases of more than ¥5,000 in the online shop
MUJI 

無印良品

 Receive ¥500 worth of MUJI points and double the MUJI Miles you earned during your birthday month 
ASICS  ¥1,000 off purchases of ¥5,000 or more from the online shop and select branches 
Francfranc 5% off your purchases 
Le Creuset  Save 15% off your purchase 
Lacoste  Receive 1,000-2,500 points depending on your membership level 
Tabio 10% off 
Jins  20% off 
Honeys  5-20% off, depending on your membership level 
Ugg A one-time bonus of 100 points 
Afternoon Tea Living  Double the points earned on purchases
Crocs  30% off your purchase 
Aigle  Receive 1,000-2,500 points depending on your membership level 
Puma Receive a discount coupon 

Fun & Entertainment

Photo:
Celebrate with 30% off karaoke at Joysound.

Some attractions offer freebies and discounts on and around your birthday, while others let you enjoy the perks all month. Also, check out what’s required to reap your birthday rewards.

Place Discount About this discount App required Online account Show ID
Joysound Free birthday cake  Birthday day
30% off All month 
Tokyo Joypolis Free all-day entry and attraction passport, 1 free carnival game, coupons and sticker Birthday
¥500 off of passport purchase  Birthday month
Huis Ten Bosch Free sticker rally sheet, presents from hotel restaurants and room upgrade from hotel Birthday day and 3 following days
Universal Studio Japan Receive stickers and birthday wishes from staff and park characters Birthday day
1-day passport and 2-day passport purchases at a reduced rate (depending on exact days) Birthday month and month following
Round One Get a variety of discounts for you and your friends on their attractions  Birthday day 
Yokohama Sea Paradise  Special rates on the One-Day and Aqua Resorts passes  Birthday month 
Nasu Highland Park  Free entry to the park  Birthday month 
Kamogawa Sea World  Save 10% on admission  Birthday day and three days before and after 
Fukuoka Tower  Free entry to the observation deck and additional discounts  Birthday day and three days before and after
Osaka Wheel  Save 50% on admission Birthday day 

Beauty & Health

Photo:
Treat yourself.

With these rewards and discounts, stay beautiful throughout your birthday month. Treat yourself with the gift of self-care.

Place Discount All month  App required Online account  Line account
Cosme Kitchen Receive 500 free points
Taya 50% off cut, color, perm and treatment
La Coiffure de Excel 30% off all treatments
Private Salon Sorana 50% off pores and blackhead cleaning
Jewel Whitening  Two sessions of platinum teeth whitening for ¥4,400
Body Kitchen Receive a gift with an este appointment
L’Occitane Receive a free present
John Masters Organics ¥1,100 off purchases of ¥5,500 or more
Cosmeland  Receive a coupon ranging from ¥1,000-¥10,000 depending on your membership rank
Missha Japan Receive a birthday coupon

Have you ever taken advantage of a birthday freebie or discount? Know any good ones? Share what you got and where in the comments below!

