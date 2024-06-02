Is your birthday around the corner? Read on for a mega list of all the goodies you can collect as discounts or freebies just by getting another year older!

By Elizabeth Sok Jun 3, 2024 4 min read

Living in consumer-rich but salary-poor Japan, we all look for a good deal. Around your birthday is a great, little-acknowledged time to save some cash in Japan. Many restaurants, stores, attractions and spas offer birthday discounts and freebies in Japan—some even better than discounts for passport holders—that will help you celebrate your special day on the cheap. These include free ice cream scoops, reduced amusement park admission and a half-off haircut.

Looking to celebrate with style and enjoy free sweets on a budget? The \places listed below across Japan have you covered. Be sure to register your birthday and other necessary information on the official apps or websites in advance to ensure a smooth collection of your discount.

This is one you’ll definitely want to bookmark!

Sweets & Restaurants

Photo: iStock/ Yummy pic Free scoops!

All these freebies and discounts are available monthly and require an app.

Shopping & Fashion

Photo: iStock/ kuremo Get ¥500 off at Uniqlo on your birthday.

These birthday perks are available all month and require an app or an online account.

Place Discount All month App required Online account Uniqlo ¥500 off purchases of more than ¥5,000 in the online shop ✓ ✓ GU ¥500 off purchases of more than ¥5,000 in the online shop ✓ ✓ MUJI 無印良品 Receive ¥500 worth of MUJI points and double the MUJI Miles you earned during your birthday month ✓ ✓ ASICS ¥1,000 off purchases of ¥5,000 or more from the online shop and select branches ✓ ✓ Francfranc 5% off your purchases ✓ ✓ Le Creuset Save 15% off your purchase ✓ ✓ Lacoste Receive 1,000-2,500 points depending on your membership level ✓ ✓ Tabio 10% off ✓ ✓ Jins 20% off ✓ ✓ Honeys 5-20% off, depending on your membership level ✓ ✓ Ugg A one-time bonus of 100 points ✓ ✓ Afternoon Tea Living Double the points earned on purchases ✓ ✓ Crocs 30% off your purchase ✓ ✓ Aigle Receive 1,000-2,500 points depending on your membership level ✓ ✓ Puma Receive a discount coupon ✓ ✓

Fun & Entertainment

Photo: iStock/ bbossom Celebrate with 30% off karaoke at Joysound.

Some attractions offer freebies and discounts on and around your birthday, while others let you enjoy the perks all month. Also, check out what’s required to reap your birthday rewards.

Place Discount About this discount App required Online account Show ID Joysound Free birthday cake Birthday day ✓ 30% off All month ✓ Tokyo Joypolis Free all-day entry and attraction passport, 1 free carnival game, coupons and sticker Birthday ✓ ¥500 off of passport purchase Birthday month ✓ Huis Ten Bosch Free sticker rally sheet, presents from hotel restaurants and room upgrade from hotel Birthday day and 3 following days ✓ Universal Studio Japan Receive stickers and birthday wishes from staff and park characters Birthday day ✓ ✓ 1-day passport and 2-day passport purchases at a reduced rate (depending on exact days) Birthday month and month following ✓ ✓ Round One Get a variety of discounts for you and your friends on their attractions Birthday day ✓ Yokohama Sea Paradise Special rates on the One-Day and Aqua Resorts passes Birthday month ✓ Nasu Highland Park Free entry to the park Birthday month ✓ Kamogawa Sea World Save 10% on admission Birthday day and three days before and after ✓ Fukuoka Tower Free entry to the observation deck and additional discounts Birthday day and three days before and after ✓ Osaka Wheel Save 50% on admission Birthday day ✓

Beauty & Health

Photo: iStock/ GF days Treat yourself.

With these rewards and discounts, stay beautiful throughout your birthday month. Treat yourself with the gift of self-care.

Have you ever taken advantage of a birthday freebie or discount? Know any good ones? Share what you got and where in the comments below!