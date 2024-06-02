Living in consumer-rich but salary-poor Japan, we all look for a good deal. Around your birthday is a great, little-acknowledged time to save some cash in Japan. Many restaurants, stores, attractions and spas offer birthday discounts and freebies in Japan—some even better than discounts for passport holders—that will help you celebrate your special day on the cheap. These include free ice cream scoops, reduced amusement park admission and a half-off haircut.
Looking to celebrate with style and enjoy free sweets on a budget? The \places listed below across Japan have you covered. Be sure to register your birthday and other necessary information on the official apps or websites in advance to ensure a smooth collection of your discount.
This is one you’ll definitely want to bookmark!
Sweets & Restaurants
All these freebies and discounts are available monthly and require an app.
|Place
|Discount
|All month
|App required?
|Baskin Robbins/31
|Free regular single-scoop
|✓
|✓
|Popcorn Papa
|Free regular-sized popcorn with the purchase of another popcorn
|✓
|✓
|Krispy Kreme
|All items are 15% off
|✓
|✓
|Denny’s
|Free birthday dessert
|✓
|✓
|Bamiyan
|Birthday dessert at a reduced price
|✓
|✓
|Gusto
|Birthday dessert at a reduced price
|✓
|✓
|Domino’s
|30％ off selected pizzas
|✓
|✓
|Royal Host
|20% off
|✓
|✓
|Sweets Paradise
|Free Haagen-Dazs buffet added to your purchase of a standard buffet set
|✓
|✓
|Ichiran
|Free extra serving of noodles
|✓
|✓
|Pizzala
|¥300 coupon for your birthday, ¥300 and ¥500 coupons for up to 5 registered family members’ birthdays
|✓
|✓
|Ikinari Steak
|Birthday coupon value depends on your membership rank
|✓
|✓
|Godiva
|Birthday gift depends on your membership rank
|✓
|✓
|Yakiniku King
|10% off
|✓
|✓
|Gyu Kaku
|¥1,000 off
|✓
|✓
Shopping & Fashion
These birthday perks are available all month and require an app or an online account.
|Place
|Discount
|All month
|App required
|Online account
|Uniqlo
|¥500 off purchases of more than ¥5,000 in the online shop
|✓
|✓
|GU
|¥500 off purchases of more than ¥5,000 in the online shop
|✓
|✓
|MUJI
|Receive ¥500 worth of MUJI points and double the MUJI Miles you earned during your birthday month
|✓
|✓
|ASICS
|¥1,000 off purchases of ¥5,000 or more from the online shop and select branches
|✓
|✓
|Francfranc
|5% off your purchases
|✓
|✓
|Le Creuset
|Save 15% off your purchase
|✓
|✓
|Lacoste
|Receive 1,000-2,500 points depending on your membership level
|✓
|✓
|Tabio
|10% off
|✓
|✓
|Jins
|20% off
|✓
|✓
|Honeys
|5-20% off, depending on your membership level
|✓
|✓
|Ugg
|A one-time bonus of 100 points
|✓
|✓
|Afternoon Tea Living
|Double the points earned on purchases
|✓
|✓
|Crocs
|30% off your purchase
|✓
|✓
|Aigle
|Receive 1,000-2,500 points depending on your membership level
|✓
|✓
|Puma
|Receive a discount coupon
|✓
|✓
Fun & Entertainment
Some attractions offer freebies and discounts on and around your birthday, while others let you enjoy the perks all month. Also, check out what’s required to reap your birthday rewards.
|Place
|Discount
|About this discount
|App required
|Online account
|Show ID
|Joysound
|Free birthday cake
|Birthday day
|✓
|30% off
|All month
|✓
|Tokyo Joypolis
|Free all-day entry and attraction passport, 1 free carnival game, coupons and sticker
|Birthday
|✓
|¥500 off of passport purchase
|Birthday month
|✓
|Huis Ten Bosch
|Free sticker rally sheet, presents from hotel restaurants and room upgrade from hotel
|Birthday day and 3 following days
|✓
|Universal Studio Japan
|Receive stickers and birthday wishes from staff and park characters
|Birthday day
|✓
|✓
|1-day passport and 2-day passport purchases at a reduced rate (depending on exact days)
|Birthday month and month following
|✓
|✓
|Round One
|Get a variety of discounts for you and your friends on their attractions
|Birthday day
|✓
|Yokohama Sea Paradise
|Special rates on the One-Day and Aqua Resorts passes
|Birthday month
|✓
|Nasu Highland Park
|Free entry to the park
|Birthday month
|✓
|Kamogawa Sea World
|Save 10% on admission
|Birthday day and three days before and after
|✓
|Fukuoka Tower
|Free entry to the observation deck and additional discounts
|Birthday day and three days before and after
|✓
|Osaka Wheel
|Save 50% on admission
|Birthday day
|✓
Beauty & Health
With these rewards and discounts, stay beautiful throughout your birthday month. Treat yourself with the gift of self-care.
|Place
|Discount
|All month
|App required
|Online account
|Line account
|Cosme Kitchen
|Receive 500 free points
|✓
|✓
|Taya
|50% off cut, color, perm and treatment
|✓
|✓
|La Coiffure de Excel
|30% off all treatments
|✓
|✓
|Private Salon Sorana
|50% off pores and blackhead cleaning
|✓
|✓
|Jewel Whitening
|Two sessions of platinum teeth whitening for ¥4,400
|✓
|✓
|Body Kitchen
|Receive a gift with an este appointment
|✓
|✓
|L’Occitane
|Receive a free present
|✓
|✓
|John Masters Organics
|¥1,100 off purchases of ¥5,500 or more
|✓
|✓
|Cosmeland
|Receive a coupon ranging from ¥1,000-¥10,000 depending on your membership rank
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Missha Japan
|Receive a birthday coupon
|✓
|✓
|✓
Have you ever taken advantage of a birthday freebie or discount? Know any good ones? Share what you got and where in the comments below!
