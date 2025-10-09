Blame The Gaijin: Are Foreigners Ruining Japan?

Rice shortages, crime and loud sex—here’s why some think foreigners are “ruining” Japan (and what the data actually says).

By Aaron Baggett Oct 10, 2025 10 min read

Ever experienced the “blame the gaijin” trope? You’re alone in your apartment when your landlord emails your wife about the “loud sex” you’ve been having every night—except she’s been out of town for weeks.

As Reddit user SemiUrusaii tells it, the real noise came from a neighbor—classic paper-thin walls. However, the landlord “determined the noise was definitely coming from [his] unit.” Even after his very patient wife said it wasn’t him, the landlord insisted.

Was it because he’s the only foreigner in the building? Hard to prove. Still, when something goes wrong, Japan tends to blame the gaijin (foreigner). While it would be fun to dig into one foreigner’s drama (or potential infidelity), I’d like to zoom out.

Let’s look at how Japan’s “blame the gaijin” trope has evolved—because lately, it’s not just noisy neighbors. From rice shortages to welfare myths, rising crime panic to tourist overload, foreigners are catching heat for just about everything.

Thin Walls, Thick Assumptions

These stories aren’t uncommon; we tend to read them as an amusing (but frustrating) part of life in Japan. But this kind of scapegoating fits into something larger happening across the country: foreigners and tourists are being blamed—sometimes unfairly—for national problems.

Tourism has exploded, public services are strained, local prices are rising and everyone feels squeezed. That’s fertile ground for resentment. Add a climate where a political party rallies on a “Japan First” platform and the government launches a task force to “address issues caused by foreign residents,” and the signals are loud and clear.

Mainstream conservatives in Japan, long content with technocratic governance and incremental reform, are now pivoting hard to woo a newly energized right-wing fringe. Sanae Takaichi, likely Japan’s next Prime Minister, has promised to strengthen Japan’s “command center” for foreigner-related issues—whatever the hell that means.

Blaming foreigners or moral decline is easier than admitting that the real issue is just good ol’ capitalism and the rent is too damn high. That said, let’s look at some of the problems foreigners are being blamed.

Foreigners Hoarded All The Rice

Control the rice, control Japan.

Last year, Japan experienced a rice shortage. Supermarket shelves went COVID-toilet-paper empty, photos went viral and right-wing commentators pointed at foreigners. The prevailing theory was that Chinese tourists and residents were buying up bags to ship home.

You couldn’t keep us away from a bowl of cheese gyudon. Japanese rice is pretty good—heck, I’d call it the best. If people are willing to rob Canadian maple syrup in a Lupin-style heist, maybe we really were snatching up all the rice.

However, the reality is much less sensational. The cause was a brutal summer that squeezed yields (better get used to that), and Japan purposely limits output under a decades-old policy that pays farmers to grow less rice to keep prices stable. Even after reforms, quotas and subsidies keep production tight.

So if they’re handing out blame, I think it’s only fair they hand out reparations. I’ll take my apology in Koshihikari—one 5-kilo bag should cover it.

Foreigners Get All The Handouts

And she’s going to use it to hoard more rice!

Man, I wish. Earlier this year, a claim blew up on Japanese SNS that “one-third of welfare households are foreign.” The Mainichi traced it to bad math—a pretty generous assumption, really.

Trolls compared the monthly average of all households to the annual total of foreign-headed households, like apples vs twelve bags of apples. In reality, the monthly average of foreign-headed households was about 3%, roughly the total population of foreigners living in Japan.

Despite the easily debunked claim, Sanseito leader and luxury-shampoo salesman Sohei Kamiya told a Yokohama crowd: “Why do foreigners come first when Japanese are struggling…We’re just saying the obvious…Attacking us for racial discrimination is wrong.”

Foreign Tourists Are Ruining Japan

I’m part of the problem. I’m selfish. I want to commute without getting pancaked by tourists not self-aware enough to hold onto their luggage. I miss my favorite katsu shop before it was a “hidden gem.” I’d love to see Kyoto again without hating life—or visit Nara without wishing the deer would eat me.

But domestic travel dwarfs inbound tourism, and it’s not even close.

Every family in Japan goes on vacation at the same time.

In 2024, inbound tourism hit a record 36.87 million—sure, that’s a lot of people lining up for Ichiran Ramen. But it’s a drop in the bucket next to roughly 540 million domestic trips the same year.

Unless you’re on Takeshita Street, in Asakusa or Gion—now basically tourists holding pens for the rest of us—the people queueing ahead of you on that “quiet trip” to the countryside are overwhelmingly Japanese.

Even at a record 36 million visitors, that’s just 0.2 tourists per resident—far below countries like France, Spain or Greece. To reach European levels of overtourism, Japan would need to attract another hundred million people a year.

So, Why Does It Feel Like They Are?

No crepe is worth this.

Oh, boy. Where do we start?

Japan is made up of mountainous islands with limited flat, urban space, so everyone squeezes into the same few corridors. It’s a bottleneck. As Japan Travel founder Terrie Lloyd told The Japan Times, Japan can handle 150 million people—they’re just all showing up in the same places at the same time.

Most regional governments don’t have the PR reach or English content the big three do, so travelers don’t know or don’t bother to look beyond Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto. I’ve joined several rural PR trips to court foreign visitors and, aside from a few bright spots (shoutout Fukui and Wakayama), the itinerary is always temples, fish markets and maybe a sake brewery.

Japan’s rail network is excellent, but still inconvenient for short-term visitors who don’t have the time or language skills to navigate transfers or local buses. Look at a place like Nikko—it’s practically at the edge of what most tourists consider Japan’s “frontier,” and it gets bonkers.

You can take a limited express from Asakusa or Shinjuku and be standing in front of Toshogu Shrine in two hours. No scary bus transfers and English is everywhere—premiums to match.

Wakayama is amazing. Getting there is a headache.

A labor shortage worsens the infrastructure strain. Fewer workers mean fewer new hotels, slower station upgrades, less maintenance, longer lines and shorter hours. If a spot just north of Nikko, like Kinugawa Onsen, suddenly drew those same crowds, it would be overwhelmed.

Even in Tokyo, the crush you feel on trains and at counters is partly because there aren’t enough staff to run everything at full tilt.

Of course, when Japan actually tries to remedy the problem with foreign labor, such as its collaboration with India, racists (domestic and foreign alike) complain about that too, and wonder why banks are cutting hours even further.

Finally, TV and social feeds love “bad tourist” stories. Again, I’m guilty, but I gotta’ feed my cats. A few viral moments become the narrative—while the same slip-ups by locals rarely trend.

Foreigners Are Causing All The Crime

Better believe he’s checking your ID, homie.

Politicians have always harped about “foreign crime rising.” Right-wing hand-wringing over Japan’s “legendary safety” at risk is no different than Fox News scaring my grandma about a war on Christmas.

I imagine a Japanese Sean Hannity, like, “Back in my day, you could leave your laptop in a Tully’s and run to drop a deuce without worrying about thugs.”

But this one is easy to debunk with common sense. Remember, foreigners make up about 3% of Japan’s population, so it’s statistically impossible unless we’re all collectively committing crimes like The Purge.

Here is some quick data compiled by Reddit user anhtt:

2023 Crime Data (National Police Agency)

Reported cases : 703,351

: 703,351 People arrested : 183,269

• Foreign residents : 3,991

• Foreign visitors (incl. overstayers) : 5,735

: 183,269 • : 3,991 • : 5,735 Population: 124.9 million

• Foreign residents: 3.32 million (2.7%)

• Foreign visitors: 25 million (annual total)

In 2023, foreigners (residents and non-residents) made up about 3-5% of arrests. Many of those cases weren’t violent crimes, either; they were things like visa overstays. Despite the fear-mongering, foreigners commit crimes in Japan at the same rate as they exist, roughly 3%.

More Foreigners = More Crime?

“Trends in Penal Code Offenses and Persons Apprehended Involving Foreign Nationals.”

More foreigners do not correlate with more crime. The chart above is from The Ministry of Justice.

It shows data from 1989 to 2023:

Pink bars : People arrested among visiting/non-resident foreigners

: People arrested among visiting/non-resident foreigners Blue bars : People arrested among long-term resident foreigners

: People arrested among long-term resident foreigners Orange line : Non-residents in Japan

: Non-residents in Japan Light-blue line: Long-term residents in Japan

The data show no clear correlation between a rise in the number of foreign nationals and crimes attributed to them. Peaks and dips line up with policy and enforcement cycles (e.g., visa crackdowns, border closures/reopenings), not a steady march toward chaos.

But Isn’t Crime on the Rise?

Hide your kids and hide your wife, I guess?

Kind of. But not because of foreigners. The recent bump is mostly about what’s being counted and how people report it, not hordes of gaijin turning Japan into Gotham.

As Japan Macro explains, this “crime rise” is contextual. It involves broader legal definitions, post-COVID normalization and digital fraud.

Or just blame the men.

The most significant jump is in sexual assault. After 2017, reforms widened the scope of what defines it and lowered barriers to reporting. More victims came forward, and more incidents now appear in the data—a sign of social change, not social decay.

Scams, which have long been an unfortunate issue due to Japan’s aging population, increased as crime moves online—from phone fraud in the 2000s to phishing and invoice scams today. Theft is slightly up from 2021’s lockdown lows but still near pre-pandemic levels.

Overall, crime remains far below the early 2000s peaks. Basically, like everywhere else in the world, Japan’s streets haven’t grown more dangerous—the counting and reporting are just better.

Final Thoughts

Already, we’re seeing reforms to appease anti-foreigner sentiment. Driver’s license conversions are tougher. The written test jumped from 10 to 50 questions with about a 90% pass mark, and checks are stricter across the board.

Permanent residency isn’t a true anchor anymore. Under revised guidelines, PR can be revoked for “intentional” nonpayment of taxes or social insurance (better hope that the black company you worked for one year filed correctly). Maybe that’s a non-issue for most of us or short-term patches from a weakened LDP shoring up its rule, but the outlook isn’t good.

It’s true. Sometimes foreigners are morons. There are plenty of stories of rude, disrespectful tourists ruining it for the rest of us. But take a gander at Japan’s Today’s crimes of the day and you’ll start wondering why right-wing politicians don’t take matricide as seriously as occasionally having to substitute spaghetti for their rice.

Blaming foreigners for crime, rice shortages or welfare theft won’t repair aging infrastructure or fill a labor shortage. Japan prizes harmony, but sometimes harmony needs a scapegoat—and the foreigner is an easy target.

Or maybe SemiUrusaii really did cheat on his wife, and he owes me, his landlord and her an apology.

What do you think? Are foreigners ruining Japan? Have you ever experienced the “blame the gaijin” trope? Let us know in the comments below.