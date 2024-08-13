Grab a net and bug box and find out why bug catching is one of the most popular summertime activities in Japan.

In Japan, there are several cultural signs that summer has arrived. As the rainy season in most of the country ends, scorching temperatures fill the vacuum. Kids go on summer vacation, and parents seek ways to deplete their seemingly boundless energy. The distinctive mating call of cicadas fills the air from parks to tree-lined streets. Fortunately for parents, the cicada and the end of the rainy season provide the perfect outlet for kids: bug catching in Japan.

Mushi tori (bug catching) is a quintessential Japanese summer pastime for children. So, here’s an overview of bug catching in Japan, from its history to the most common bugs you can find nearby.

History of Bug Catching in Japan

Insects have long held an important place in Japan’s cultural landscape. Bugs, for instance, featured in Japanese poetry as early as the 10th century. From fireflies and butterflies to crickets and caterpillars, ancient authors used bugs to reflect human emotions and capture ephemerality’s beauty.

During the Edo period (1603-1868), natural history via China captured the interest of learned classes who took to studying the natural world, including insects. Bug shops, too, opened in marketplaces and sold products for catching bugs and offering insects for sale.

Bug catching earned its place as a treasured childhood pastime after World War II. As Japan’s economic recovery progressed, so too did urbanization. More people began to live in urban centers, and their connection to nature decreased as concrete and asphalt consumed their surroundings. As part of an effort to return to nature, encouraged by their parents, children turned to the great outdoors, and boys especially went in search of the insects that lived there.

Is it Ethical?

While many people think of bug catching as nothing more than summertime fun, others wonder: is it ethical? Just as the thought of zoos and aquariums raise concerns over the capture, containment and treatment of their creatures, for some, the same is true for bug catching. As usual, there are arguments for and against bug catching:

Arguments For:

Catching insects allows children to learn about insects and the natural world they inhabit.

Taking care of an insect can teach children about the needs of living creatures through hands-on experience.

Arguments Against:

Insects may feel pain and, therefore, suffer during the capturing process.

Animals belong in their natural habitat and not in captivity.

If you’re trying to balance the ethics of bug catching with your children begging you for a net and bug box, consider just catching and releasing the bugs or making it not only a lesson on bugs but also morals. Finally, you don’t actually have to catch them. Just learn about them and observe them in nature.

How Do I Catch Bugs?

If you decide to give bug-catching a try, you’ll need supplies. Although bug nets and a bug box are essential tools for any bug catcher, there are more products out there to up your game and make the whole experience smoother:

Item Why do I need it? Books Research on bugs, where to find them, how to catch them and how to take care of them. Gloves Many bugs like to hide under rocks or branches. Gloves help protect hands from cuts, scratches, and potential stings and bites. Sunscreen, Hat and Water Trekking in the hot summer sun should be done with protected skin. And stay hydrated. Good Shoes Depending on where you plan to bug hunt, a pair of running shoes or comfortable hiking shoes may be necessary. Multiple Cases Having a variety of bug cases of differing sizes will mean you don’t have to keep all your insects in the same container while you’re out. Insect Repellent Bug repellent will keep off the bugs you are not interested in catching.

Is Bug Catching Dangerous? Bug catching can be safe and enjoyable with the proper equipment, but here are a few things to keep in mind: Uneven Terrain Bug catching in mountainous or forested areas can be risky due to uneven terrain. Be careful of rocks and logs on the ground to avoid tripping and falling. Giant Hornets Avoid catching suzumebachi, Japan’s giant hornets, as their stings are venomous. If you hear them buzzing loudly, a nest may be nearby. Venomous Snakes In rural areas, especially around farmland, be cautious of mamushi, a venomous snake. These brown-patterned snakes hide in leaves, bushes, or under boulders and may ambush and feed on mice. Keep an eye out for them.

Common Summertime Bugs

So, you’re equipped and ready to go bug catching in Japan. But what exactly are you looking for? Here are the most popular insects in the summer months.

Japanese name English name How to catch Semi Cicada Check out tree trunks and be careful handling their delicate wings. Kabutomushi Japanese rhinoceros beetle Kabutomushi are nocturnal and enjoy the sap of chestnut, oak and ginkgo trees. Learn to identify these trees and start poking around their roots to find summer’s most famous bug. Kuwagata Stag beetle As with kabutomushi, stag beetles also like the sap of oak trees and are nocturnal. Batta Grasshopper Grasshoppers tend to move more slowly in the morning, making it an ideal time to catch one. Kamakiri Praying mantis Kamakiri can be found near riverbanks and in grassy areas. Ageha no youchuu Swallowtail butterfly caterpillar Ageha love citrus plants like mikan and lemon trees. If you find one, you can raise it until it becomes a butterfly.

