Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

From the pavement of Tokyo to the mountains of Nagano, for April 2023, we’re taxiing designers, diners and dedicated teachers to GaijinPot Jobs all over Japan.

By Doc Kane Apr 17, 2023 5 min read

Wanna drive a taxi in Tokyo? Maybe teach kids outside of Tokyo? Perhaps you’re more of a website designer? Or a designer of delicious dining experiences?

If your English and Japanese skills are up to par, there are many bilingual jobs out there as of late in these areas… which is best for you? Oh, and don’t miss the product packaging design job offer! Opportunities abound this month… have fun!

Web design master for a global site (Tochigi)

Do you enjoy Japan’s hobby marketplace, and are you a whiz with web development? If you have a good knowledge of Python, PHP or other back-end skills and want to pick up additional skills like Django, MySQL and AWS, then HobbyLink Japan could use your help.

As a skilled, bilingual web developer, you’ll plug into a firm nearly 30 years in the making and help the company expand its international presence. In doing so, you’ll work with a diverse team from various backgrounds and nationalities—all in the splendor of beautiful Sano City, Tochigi.

Benefits include a healthy transportation allowance, ten paid vacation days a year, social insurance, a casual dress environment and an excellent compensation package. Unfortunately, developer jobs aren’t the easiest to find outside of Tokyo, so if the plains of Japan have been on your mind as of late, you might want to reach out to the folks at HobbyLink.

Website Developer (E-Commerce)

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Good knowledge of Programming (Python, Java, PHP, Ruby or ASP.NET)

Willingness to learn and can pick up quickly about new technologies (Python, Django, MySQL, AWS). Proactive engagement in the maintenance and improvement of websites.

Manage amazing guest experiences (Tokyo)

Asma Ventures is seeking a general manager with at least three years of experience to help run their Spice Lab Tokyo and The Grey Room properties in Ginza. Is that you?

An excellent salary and the opportunity to work with a team that delivers a world-class Indian dining experience day in and day out await the right candidate. You’ll work directly with Asma directors, the executive chef and various external partners to help guide guests through a premier dining experience and bring continued success to the brand.

Asma is also hiring full-time restaurant and bar staff, so if you’re not yet ready for management—why not get in on the ground floor and start in the dining room?

General Manager

English: Conversational

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Minimum three to five-year work experience as a Manager or General Manager (preferred) in the Hotel and/or Food & Beverage Industry

Traverse the city in a taxi for high pay (Tokyo)

Beep! Beep! We’ve written about the high-paying bilingual taxi service Hinomaru before. They’re still growing after three years of putting Japanese and English speakers with a Type II driver’s license behind the wheel in Tokyo. They’d like you to consider working with them as they expand their ranks.

At Hinomaru, the average annual driver income exceeds ¥7,800,000. Yes, I typed that correctly—not a typo. And before your commissions take you to that sort of paycheck, they train you for two months so you can get there. After that, the position starts with a not too shabby ¥300,000 a month to get you acclimated to life behind the wheel.

Bilingual Taxi Driver

English: Conversational

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan High pay and flexible hours!

Help create amazing product packaging (Tokyo)

If one thing fascinates me to no end in Japan, it is product packaging. If the ingenuity that goes into wrapping just about everything we interact daily here in Japan intrigues you as well, and (unlike me) you have a college degree in packaging technology (or something close), check out this technical packaging manager post with Packfora.

In this role, you’ll be traveling about 25-30% of the time, leading and supporting the development of around 200-300 new products. Your awareness of project management, Minitab and CAD/CAM will be helpful, to say the least.

Your ability to interact successfully with internal and external stakeholders will ensure your work at the company pays off for everyone involved. In addition, experience in food service packaging technology from an engineering and manufacturing quality perspective will also ensure you hit the ground running.

Packaging Technical Manager

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Grab a 129-day teaching year (Nagoya)

Let’s wrap up with two jobs in education. After all, it is that time of year, no? First stop: bustling Nagoya.

In the capital of Aichi Prefecture, Altia is looking for assistant language teachers (ALTs) to help meet the rising demand their extended contracts have brought them for the current teaching year. You’ll work semi-full time (only 129 working days a year) and receive a monthly salary of ¥170,000.

Since this somewhat open schedule leaves ajar the opportunity for additional outside work, you might have a pretty solid chance to pad your wallet with at least one other job. Not a bad deal if that’s appealing to you. Applicants who can drive a vehicle in Japan will be given preference during the application review.

Immediate Openings for ALTs in Nagoya City, Aichi Prefecture

English: Native level

Japanese: Basic

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Prefer prior ESL, eikaiwa (English conversation school) or ALT experience or some previous experience teaching young learners, but not required.

Monkees, ski slopes and the classroom (Nagano)

One area of Japan we don’t often get to highlight here in the jobs section is Nagano. So, let’s do that. If you like skiing, hot springs, snow monkeys and teaching kids, Yaruki Switch Group might have a spot for you.

You won’t need Japanese skills for this position, but you will need a two-year degree, an unrestricted work visa and a native English speaker. Also, prior experience working with kids will put you in an excellent place to apply for this role.

The starting monthly salary is between ¥250,000 and ¥270,000. You’ll have ten days of annual paid leave and a ¥100,000 bonus if you finish your contract and re-sign for another year. Training, social insurance and visa sponsorship are available. See yourself teaching in the snow country this year? Apply today!

Full-Time English Teacher in Nagano

English: Business level

Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications Ok Minimum two-year associate's degree or unrestricted working visa.

Able to commit to a minimum 1-year full-time contract.

Prior experience with children (teaching or otherwise) is preferred.

Always be team-oriented, flexible and adaptable to a highly active work environment.

Okay, my friends! Have a lovely April, and we’ll see you again in May! Cheers!