Calling all Social Media Lovers: JNTO Influencer Seminar Now Accepting Applications

JNTO will be conducting a seminar for foreigners in Japan who want to become influencers, featuring the owner of the popular YouTube channel "ONLY in JAPAN," John Daub.

By GaijinPot Blog Oct 5, 2020 2 min read

If you’re a foreigner living in Japan, you probably already post about living and traveling around the country to social media on a regular basis. But have you ever dreamed of becoming a “pro influencer” and taking your posts to the next level?

Well, you’re in luck—JNTO will be conducting an influencer seminar on how to optimize social media posts and YouTube video production skills for foreigners living in Japan. Check out the details and how to apply below!

Meet your Instructor, John Daub

John Daub is a Japan-based American content creator. He’s been living in Japan for over 20 years and has appeared in NHK World and other TV programs as an international commentator familiar with Japanese culture and society.

What you’ll learn at the seminar

The seminar will be conducted across three lectures. Each one-hour lecture will provide you with knowledge of basic shooting equipment, what to prepare when creating a video, as well as other know-hows regarding video production. After the three lectures, there will be a one-month self-training, and in the third week of January, a symposium for seminar participants will be held.

Up to ¥25,000 of shooting-related travel expenses incurred during the one-month self-training can be reimbursed by submitting related receipts at a later date.

Seminar dates: Sat, Nov. 21, Sat, Nov. 28, and Sat, Dec. 5

Sat, Nov. 21, Sat, Nov. 28, and Sat, Dec. 5 Time: 4 p.m.

4 p.m. Symposium date: Sat, Jan. 17

Seminar topics

Important points when managing a YouTube channel and how to make videos go viral Things to be careful of when shooting videos, required equipment and getting a contract with an agent Editing techniques, how to respond to negative feedback, and things to be mindful of when publishing content

Venue

Online via Zoom (the link will be provided to selected applicants)

Tuition

Free!

You’re eligible to apply if you:

Can communicate in English Have a valid student, working, dependent, spousal, or permanent residence visa (the remaining period of stay should be over one year) Have posted original photos and/or videos regarding traveling or living in Japan at least on average three times per month for the last six months to social media sites (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.) Have never worked as an influencer for public institutions or private companies Want to share more posts about travel and living in Japan and want to become a Japan-based influencer Have their social media account set as public (private accounts cannot apply)

How to apply

For those interested in the lecture, please send an email to “JNTO Influencer Development” Project Administrator at jnto_inf2020@vectorinc.co.jp with “JNTO Influencer Development Seminar” in the subject line After that, an application and contract will be sent to you via email. Fill it in and send it to the email address above

Application period

Oct. 5 to Nov. 1

Organizer

Japan National Tourism Organization（https://www.japan.travel/en/）

Coordinator

Vector, Inc., Overseas Department（https://vectorinc.co.jp/en）