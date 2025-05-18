Can My Company Cut My Salary in Japan?

Wondering if your company can cut your salary in Japan? Learn what the law says and what to do if it happens.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto May 19, 2025 5 min read

Working in Japan as a full-time employee (seishain) usually comes with a sense of security—stable hours, regular pay, and long-term employment. But even full-time workers aren’t always fully protected. Salary cuts, changes to working conditions and contract changes can happen, sometimes without much explanation.

Foreign workers, in particular, can be at a disadvantage. Language barriers, unfamiliar labor laws and limited access to reliable advice can leave them vulnerable when problems arise. According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, about 14.4% of foreign workers in Japan have experienced some form of labor trouble.

In this article, we’ll explain the law regarding salary cuts, the rights of full-time employees in Japan, and practical steps you can take if your company tries to lower your pay.

Base Salary and Total Pay

You earned it.

Under the Labor Contract Act and the Labor Standards Act, a company cannot reduce your base salary or overtime pay without your consent. Base salary is a fundamental part of your labor contract, and overtime pay, required by law to compensate for extra working hours, is similarly protected.

However, other parts of your total pay package—such as allowances for commuting, housing, or other costs—may be handled differently. These benefits can sometimes be changed under certain conditions, even if your base salary stays the same.

If an employer tries to lower your base pay or overtime without following proper procedures, the action may be deemed invalid.

Why Your ‘Total Salary’ Might Shrink

If the salary is confusing, it’s probably a red flag.

When job hunting in Japan, you’ll often see salaries listed as a total package. This usually includes base salary plus allowances like housing, commuting, or parking fees. While these benefits can make an offer sound better, they aren’t always guaranteed.

In Japan, your base salary (kihon kyu) is legally protected and cannot be reduced without consent.

Allowances (teate), however, can sometimes be changed or removed—if companies follow the right legal steps, like updating employment rules and informing employees properly.

This means your total take-home pay could drop, even if your official base salary doesn’t change. For example, if a company cancels your commuting allowance after moving offices, you’ll see less in your paycheck.

Before accepting a job offer, always:

Confirm your true base salary, separate from allowances.



Ask which allowances are fixed and which could change.



Check if benefits are guaranteed in your contract or just company policy.

Small details like this can make a big difference to your paycheck—and your peace of mind.

When Can an Employer Legally Reduce Pay?

How your boss sees themselves.

Salary reductions are not entirely prohibited in Japan, but strict rules apply.

Base Salary

Voluntary Agreement : If you freely agree in writing to a reduction, it can proceed.



: If you freely agree in writing to a reduction, it can proceed. Dire Financial Situation : If a company faces serious financial trouble, it can revise salaries after:

Updating employment rules (shūgyō kisoku),

Consulting employee representatives,

Submitting changes to the Labor Standards Inspection Office,

Clearly notifying all employees.

: If a company faces serious financial trouble, it can revise salaries after:

Even then, any reduction must be reasonable and proportionate.

Allowances

Reducing allowances is somewhat easier than changing base salary, but companies must still:

Update official employment rules,



Consult employee representatives,



Inform all employees.

Without following this process, cutting allowances could be invalid.

Bonuses

Bonuses are not automatically protected under Japanese law.

Performance-Based Bonuses : Can be reduced or canceled if conditions are not met.



: Can be reduced or canceled if conditions are not met. Guaranteed Bonuses: If your contract clearly promises a bonus without conditions, the company cannot cancel or reduce it unless employment rules are formally revised.

Salary Cuts Through Position Changes

Some companies may avoid directly cutting your salary by changing your job title or responsibilities (haichi tenkan, 配置転換).

For example, being reassigned from a supervisory role to a general staff role could reduce your position allowance (yakui teate, 役職手当). If your duties are significantly downgraded and your income drops because of it, you may have grounds to challenge the change.

Watch Out During Your Probation Period

Many companies in Japan have a probation period (shiyo kikan 試用期間) of three to six months. During probation, salary terms—like allowances or bonuses—may differ from those after confirmation as a regular employee. Always confirm in writing whether your salary and benefits are guaranteed after probation.

When Salary Cuts Are Likely Illegal

Imagine this situation:

A full-time employee working for over 10 years suddenly has their salary cut after a performance review.



No prior warning was given.



No opportunity was offered to improve performance.



No written agreement about the reduction was made.



It’s unclear whether the cut affected base salary, allowances, or bonuses.

Would this salary cut be legal? Most likely not.

Under Japanese labor law, salary reductions require prior agreement, clear procedures, and documented evaluation criteria. Cutting an employee’s salary without these steps would likely violate the Labor Contract Act.

What to Do If Your Salary Is Cut Without Warning

If you experience a sudden salary reduction:

Request a detailed explanation in writing.

Ask your employer to explain the reduction and cite the legal basis.

Review your employment contract and company rules.

Check for any clauses related to salary, bonuses, and allowances.

Consult an expert:

Labor Standards Inspection Office (労働基準監督署) : Investigates labor law violations.



: Investigates labor law violations. Labor Unions : Can help you negotiate or file claims.



: Can help you negotiate or file claims. Houterasu (法テラス): Offers free or low-cost legal consultations in English and other languages.



The Labor Standards Inspection Office can investigate violations and offer guidance, but it cannot directly force a company to reverse a salary cut. If your company refuses to comply, you may need to consult a lawyer and pursue legal action through the courts.

Taking early action is important, especially before signing any new agreements.

Final Thoughts

Foreign workers in Japan deserve the same labor protections as anyone else. While Japan’s labor laws offer strong protections on paper, they rely heavily on employees knowing their rights and speaking up when something seems wrong.

If your salary is reduced without a clear reason or proper procedure, don’t assume you have to accept it—know your rights and take action.

Has your company ever tried to cut your salary? Have any advice for readers? Let us know in the comments below.