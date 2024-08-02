Take our user survey here!
Can You Afford to Live in Japan on an Average Salary?

If you've ever wondered how much it really costs to live in Japan, then be sure to watch this video.

Can you afford to live in Japan? Data from Japan’s National Tax Agency and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare suggest that, in 2024, the average yearly salary in Japan is ¥4.58 million, approximately $29,589. However, the median is likely closer to ¥3.6 million, equivalent to $23,268. And, according to sourced data, the average monthly cost of living in Japan in 2024 for one person is roughly ¥166,773, or $1,071.24.

In this video, we simulate what it’s like to work and live in Japan on an average salary and add a few budgeting tips. From net income to rent and daily expenses, we discuss some of the major factors that affect earnings. If you’re interested in more videos like these, check out our other videos on our YouTube channel.

To learn more about grocery shopping in Japan, check out the following articles:

Special thanks to Village House for letting us film this video in the model room.
Check out their available apartments in Japan here.

So, what do you think? Can you afford to live in Japan? Let us know in the comments below!

