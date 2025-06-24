Worried your boss might report you to immigration if you quit your job in Japan? Learn what they can—and can’t—do under Japanese law.

By Masayoshi Sakamoto Jun 25, 2025 6 min read

For many foreign workers and English teachers in Japan, the fear of upsetting your company or being reported to immigration can be enough to keep you from quitting, even in a bad situation. Particularly, so-called “black companies” (ブラック企業, burakku kigyo) may try to exploit this fear by threatening to cancel your visa or report you to immigration. But can your company report you to immigration if you quit in Japan?

While companies do have legal reporting obligations, they cannot cancel your visa themselves. Only the Immigration Services Agency of Japan (出入国在留管理庁, Shutsunyikoku Zairyu Kanricho) has that authority, and strict rules govern when and how your status of residence can be revoked.

This article explains what your employer can and can't do, what the law actually says and how you can protect yourself.

Employers Must Report—But It’s Not Always Bad

If you’re employed in Japan under a work visa (excluding Diplomatic or Official visas), your employer is required to report your hiring or resignation to Hello Work (Japan’s public employment office). This includes your name, visa type, and period of stay.

This obligation comes from the Act on Comprehensively Advancing Labor Measures:

“If an employer newly hires a foreign national or if a foreign national employed by an employer separates from employment, the employer must… confirm the foreign national’s name, status of residence… and notify the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare thereof.”

This law applies regardless of the reason for quitting—whether it’s friendly or due to conflict. Employers are required to report, even if they don’t feel like it or even if they’re upset. It’s not about revenge. It’s the law.

Reporting Doesn’t Mean You’ll Be Deported

Even if your former employer notifies Hello Work or immigration, that alone doesn’t mean your visa will be canceled or you’ll be deported.

According to Article 19 of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, you must report to immigration within 14 days of leaving your job or starting a new one.

Article 22 says your visa may be canceled if you’re not working (or actively job hunting) for three months or more without a good reason:

“A person residing with a work visa who has not engaged in permitted activities for three months or more… may have their status revoked.”

So, you generally have:

14 days to notify immigration of any job changes



Three months to find new work (or show you’re trying) before any visa risk



What If You Don’t Find a Job Within 3 Months?

If you don’t find a new job within three months, immigration will not cancel your visa right away.

Before any cancellation, they’ll send a written notice asking you to come in. If you show up, you’ll be able to explain your situation and provide proof (like job applications or interviews). If you ignore the notice without a valid reason, your visa may be revoked without further discussion.

In serious cases, deportation can follow. In milder cases, you may be given up to 30 days to prepare to leave Japan.

However, if you get hired again under the conditions of your original visa, even within those three months, your visa remains valid. Even if you haven’t found work yet, immigration may allow you to stay longer if you’re actively looking and can prove it.

Breaking the Rules is When It Gets Risky

Here are the main things to avoid:

Not reporting your resignation to immigration within 14 days

By law, you must notify the Immigration Services Agency within two weeks of leaving your job. Failing to report can flag your record and delay future visa applications or renewals.

Working a job is not allowed under your visa category

You can’t take on just any work. For example, if your visa is for engineering, you can’t legally start working at a bar or in construction without special permission. Unauthorized work can lead to visa revocation or deportation.

Staying unemployed without actively job hunting

If you’re not working or applying for jobs for over three months, immigration may consider you no longer engaged in “permitted activities.” This can be grounds for visa cancellation unless you can prove otherwise.

Ignoring a summons from immigration

If you receive a notice asking you to come in and you don’t respond, you may lose the chance to explain your situation, and your visa could be revoked automatically.

If Your Employer Threatens You

Only the Minister of Justice can cancel a visa or order deportation, and it must be done through proper legal procedures. So if your employer says something like “I’ll cancel your visa” or “I’ll report you to immigration” just to scare you into staying quiet or continuing to work, that’s not only misleading—it may also be illegal.

Threats May Violate Several Labor and Civil Laws

Thankfully, the law is generally on the side of the worker. Here are some quick summaries of laws to bring up if your employer tries to coerce you into staying.

The Labor Standards Act (労働基準法): This prohibits unfair dismissal, retaliation and coercion. Article 6 explicitly bans forced labor and discriminatory treatment.



This prohibits unfair dismissal, retaliation and coercion. Article 6 explicitly bans forced labor and discriminatory treatment. The Labor Contract Act (労働契約法): This requires employers to maintain good-faith relationships with employees and prohibits unreasonable working conditions or terminations. Article 3 outlines fair treatment regardless of nationality.



This requires employers to maintain good-faith relationships with employees and prohibits unreasonable working conditions or terminations. Article 3 outlines fair treatment regardless of nationality. The Civil Code (民法): This protects individuals from intimidation and coercion. Article 90 invalidates any contract or clause that goes against public order or good morals, including contracts signed under duress.



This protects individuals from intimidation and coercion. Article 90 invalidates any contract or clause that goes against public order or good morals, including contracts signed under duress. The Power Harassment Prevention Act (パワハラ防止法): Requires companies to prevent and respond to workplace bullying, including abuse of authority or threats. Enforced under Article 30-2 of the Act on Comprehensive Labor Measures.



Resources and Help

If your employer is using immigration as a tool of intimidation, you have the right to push back, and support is available. If this happens, you don’t have to face it alone. Here are organizations that can help:

Know your rights, and don’t be afraid to get support. Can your company report you to immigration if you quit in Japan? Yes, but this is standard procedure. You have plenty of time to find new work and a better life.

